Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)

Name Description

Babasaheb Kalyani Mr. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He has been Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited and Executive Chairman of Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels Limited. Mr. Kalyani is a Mechanical Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. He is also M.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S.A. His other directorships include: Automotive Axles, Hikal, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, Kalyani Heys Lemmerz, Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels, Meritor HVS (India), BF Utilities, Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises, BF-NTPC Energy Systems, BF Investment, Kalyani Alstom Power, Alstom Bharat Forge Power and BF Infrastructure.

Ravindra Goyal Mr. Ravindra Kumar Goyal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd., since January 17, 2011. Mr. Goyal is an Engineering Graduate and M.B.A., having more than 32 years of rich experience, in Steel Industry, particularly in stainless steel, for more than 25 years. Before joining the Company, Mr.Goyal was working as Director - Strategy and Corporate Affairs in JSL Stainless Limited and was responsible for performance management of companies in JSL Group, Overall Growth Strategy Formulation, Mining Business, Strategic Alliances, Mergers & Acquisitions and Indirect Taxation.

Amit Kalyani Mr. Amit B. Kalyan is Non-Executive Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He has been Executive Director of Bharat Forge Limited. Mr.Amit B. Kalyani, after having his initial education in Pune, graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, U.S.A. He was in U.S.A. for a number of years and besides obtaining degree in engineering, has had considerable exposure to technological advancements in various fields and especially in Information Technology. He also has work experience in Speciality Steel Manufacturing Industry in U.S.A. His other directorships include: Kalyani Investment Company, BF Utilities, Kalyani Infotech Solutions, Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, KPIT Cummins Infosystems, Khed Developers, BF-NTPC Energy Systems, BF Investment, Kalyani Alstom Power, BF Infrastructure and Hikal.

Madan Takale Mr. Madan U. Takale is Non-Executive Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Mechanical Engineer having more than 25 years' experience in forging and automotive related industries. Mr.Takale, after having his initial graduation in Pune, completed his MS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Columbia University, New York, U.S.A. and MBA from Western Carolina University, NC, U.S.A. He was in U.S.A. for six years and besides obtaining degree in Engineering and Management, has had considerable exposure to technological advancements in automotive field. He also has work experience in Automotive Industry in U.S.A. Mr.Takale serves on the Board of Kalyani Infotech Solutions Limited, Kalyani Carpenter Special Steels Limited, BF Investment Limited and Kalyani Technologies Limited.

B. Hattarki Mr. B. B. Hattarki is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineer. He also serves on the Board of Kalyani International Limited, Kalyani Mukand Limited, Hospet Steels Limited, BF Utilities Limited, Automotive Axles Limited, Khed Developers Limited, BF Investment Limited and Kalyani Investment Company Limited.

S. Kheny Mr. S. M. Kheny is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He is a Mechanical Engineer. His other directorships include: Kalyani Engineering & Construction Company, Kalyani Highway Developers, Kalyani Infrastructure Projects, Kalyani Habitat, India International Infrastructure Engineers, Nandi Engineering, Nandi Highway Developers, Nandi Infrastructure Capital Company, Hospet Steels, Hikal and Hospet Power.

Arun Pawar Mr. Arun P. Pawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science and he has worked in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS:75), in the Income Tax Dept., having varied experience in Income Tax Assessment and Investigation along with General Administration. As Chief CIT & Commissioner, he had worked in Maharashtra (Thane & Mumbai) and in other states like Karnataka, Tamilnadu & Andhra Pradesh.