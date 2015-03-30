KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

Name Description

B. V. Rama Rao Shri. B. V. Rama Rao is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of KNR Constructions Limited. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics from Osmania University, Master’s in Public Administration from Kennedy School of Government, Harvard, USA and was also conferred the title of Overseas Fellow Member of the Economic Development Institute, by the World Bank. Shri B V Rama Rao joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1973 and has over 34 years of experience in areas such as development, administration and industrial management. During his stint with the Indian Administrative Service, Shri B V Rama Rao has served in various positions including Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Chairman and Managing Director, Nizam Sugars Limited until his retirement in 1997. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 26th December 2005 and he is currently the Chairman of the Board and Member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

K. Jalandhar Reddy Shri. K. Jalandhar Reddy is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of KNR Constructions Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering from Bangalore University. He has over 18 years of experience in the roads and infrastructure sector. He started his career with KNR Constructions as a project manager and was elevated as Executive Director from the year 1997. He heads the tendering and bidding activities of the company, as also is in charge of the projects of the Company which are executed in Southern India Shri Jalandhar Reddy is presently the Executive Director of KNR Constructions Limited and Director of KNR Infrastructures Projects Private Limited, Vishnu Publicity Solutions Private Limited, Trapezoid Software Solutions Private Limited, Mesmeric Software Solutions Private Limited, KNR Agrotech and Beverages Private Limited, Nag Talent Ventures & Infotech Private Limited, KNR Energy Limited, KNR Muzaffarpur Holdings Private Limited, KNRC Holdings and Investments Private Limited, Siriadhvaitha Agrotech Private Limited, KNR Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollway Private Limited, Tagline Traders Private Limited, KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited, Roche Polymers & Additives Private Limited, Gradient Realty Ventures Private Limited, Gradient Estates Private Limited and Asara Constructions & Projects Private Limited as on 31st March 2015.

M. V. Venkata Rao Shri. M. V. Venkata Rao is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of KNR Constructions Limited. He is holds Bachelors’ Degree in Commerce from Andhra University and is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He started his career with Vama Industries Limited as Company Secretary where he worked for 3 years before joining the Company. As the Company Secretary, he is responsible for all secretarial and legal affairs functions.

Narasimha Reddy Shri. Narasimha Kamidi Reddy is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of KNR Constructions Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Kakatiya University. He has over 40 years of experience in the roads and infrastructure sector, and has been the driving force behind the Company’s establishment and growth, and Company has grown to the current size and scale under his able leadership. He started his career in 1968 as sub-contractor for other construction companies. In 1979, he formed a partnership in the name and style of M/s K Narasimha Reddy & Company, which was engaged in the business of undertaking civil and mechanical contracts. Shri Reddy has extensive knowledge and experience in project planning, scheduling, cost controls, and quantity surveying in addition to overall construction project management. Shri Reddy oversees the implementation of all the projects and has formulated the corporate vision of the Company. Shri K Narasimha Reddy is presently the Managing Director of KNR Constructions Limited and director of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures Limited, Patel KNR Infrastructures Limited, KNR Energy Limited, KNR Muzaffarpur Holdings Private Limited, KNRC Holdings and Investments Private Limited, KNR Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollway Private Limited, KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited, Roche Polymers & Additives Private Limited, Gradient Realty Ventures Private Limited, Gradient Estates Private Limited and Asara Constructions & Projects Private Limited as on 31st March 2015.

G. Sravana Kumar Shri. G. Sravana Kumar is General Manager - Finance and Accounts of KNR Constructions Limited. He joined the Company in November 2006. He holds a Bachelors Degree in science from S.V. University, Tirupathi and is a Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has experience in the areas of finance and accountancy. Prior to joining the Company he has worked with KCP Cements Limited as Accounts Officer, M.P.R. Refractories Private Limited as Accounts Officer, Nagarjuna International Vietnam Limited as Assistant Manager (Finance) and PLR Projects Private Limited as Manager (Finance). As Assistant General Manager (Finance) he has the overall responsibility for the finalisation of corporate accounts, taxation, finance and related work.

Kamidi Yashoda Smt. Kamidi Yashoda is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. She is the Promoter and Non-Executive Director of KNR Constructions Limited. Smt. K Yashoda is the Non-Executive Director of KNR Constructions Limited and Director of Smitha Reality Private Limited, Smitha Agro Developers Private Limited, Siriadhvaitah Agri Solutions Private Limited, Siriadhvaitha Agro Developers Private Limited, Yashoda Landscape Private Limited, Narsimha Landscape Private Limited and Yashdoa Meadows Private Limited as on 31st March 2015.