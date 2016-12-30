Coca-Cola Co (KO.N)

Name Description

Ahmet Muhtar Kent Mr. Ahmet Muhtar Kent is Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Kent is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Effective May 1, 2017, Mr. Kent will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company following James Quincey’s succession to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has held the position of Chairman of the Board since April 2009 and the position of Chief Executive Officer since July 2008. Mr. Kent served as President of the Company from December 2006 through August 2015 and as Chief Operating Officer of the Company from December 2006 through June 2008. From January 2006 through December 2006, Mr. Kent served as President of Coca-Cola International and was elected Executive Vice President of the Company in February 2006. From May 2005 through January 2006, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company’s North Asia, Eurasia and Middle East Group, an organization serving a broad and diverse region that included China, Japan and Russia. Mr. Kent originally joined the Company in 1978 and held a variety of marketing and operations roles until 1995, when he became Managing Director of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited-Europe covering bottling operations in 12 countries. From 1999 until his return to the Company in May 2005, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Efes Beverage Group, a diversified beverage company with Coca-Cola and beer operations across Southeast Europe, Turkey and Central Asia.

James Quincey Mr. James R. Quincey has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company., effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Quincey is President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and has served in this position since August 2015. Effective May 1, 2017, Mr. Quincey will succeed Muhtar Kent as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will continue as President of the Company. Mr. Quincey served as President of the Company’s Europe Group from January 2013 to August 2015, and as President of the Northwest Europe and Nordics business unit from October 2008 to January 2013. From December 2005 to October 2008, he served as President of the Mexico Division, and from December 2003 to December 2005, he served as President of the South Latin Division. Mr. Quincey joined the Company in 1996 as Director, Learning Strategy for the Latin America Group, and went on to serve in a series of operational roles of increasing responsibility in Latin America, leading to his appointment as President of the South Latin Division in 2003.

Kathy Waller Ms. Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, President - Enabling Services of the Company. She joined the Company in 1987 as a senior accountant in the Accounting Research Department and has served in a number of accounting and finance roles of increasing responsibility. From July 2004 to August 2009, Ms. Waller served as Chief of Internal Audit. In December 2005, she was elected Vice President of the Company, and in August 2009, she was elected Controller. In August 2013, she became Vice President, Finance and Controller, assuming additional responsibilities for corporate treasury, corporate tax and finance capabilities, and served in that position until April 23, 2014, when she was appointed Chief Financial Officer and elected Executive Vice President.

John Murphy Mr. John Murphy is President of the Asia Pacific Group of the Company. Mr. Murphy joined the Company in 1988 as an International Internal Auditor. In 1991, he moved to Coca-Cola Japan and served as Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Murphy served in various finance, planning and operations roles with expanded responsibilities at Coca-Cola Japan and subsequently worked for F&N Coca-Cola Ltd., the Coca-Cola bottling partner in Singapore. He rejoined the Company in 1996 as Region Manager in Indonesia. From March 2000 to November 2000, Mr. Murphy served as Vice President of Business Systems in Coca-Cola North America, and from December 2000 to May 2003, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Japan. From June 2003 to May 2005, he served as Deputy President of Coca-Cola Japan and in June 2005, he was appointed Vice President of Strategic Planning of the Company, a position he held until he became President of the Latin Center business unit in October 2008. Mr. Murphy was appointed President of the South Latin business unit in January 2013 and served in that role until his appointment to his current position effective August 1, 2016.

Alfredo Rivera Mr. Alfredo Rivera is President of the Latin America Group of the Company. Mr. Rivera joined the Company in 1997 as a District Manager for Guatemala and El Salvador. In 1999, he was appointed Southeast Region Manager in the Brazil Division, serving in this role until December 2003. From January 2004 to August 2006, he served as General Manager for the Ecuador business. From September 2006 to December 2012, Mr. Rivera served as Sparkling Beverages General Manager for the Mexico business unit. In January 2013, he was appointed President of the Latin Center business unit and served in that role until his appointment to his current position effective August 1, 2016.

Brian Smith Mr. Brian J. Smith is President - EMEA Group of the Company. Mr. Smith joined the Company in 1997 as Latin America Group Manager for Mergers and Acquisitions, a role he held until July 2001. From 2001 to 2002, he worked as Executive Assistant to Brian Dyson, then Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman of the Company. Mr. Smith served as President of the Brazil Division from 2002 to 2008 and President of the Mexico business unit from 2008 through December 2012. Mr. Smith was appointed President of the Latin America Group in January 2013 and served in that role until his appointment to his current position effective August 1, 2016.

J. Alexander Douglas Mr. J. Alexander M. Douglas Jr., is Executive Vice President, President of Coca-Cola North America of The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Douglas joined the Company in January 1988 as a District Sales Manager for the Foodservice Division of Coca-Cola USA. In May 1994, he was named Vice President of Coca-Cola USA, initially assuming leadership of the CCE Sales and Marketing Group and eventually assuming leadership of the entire North American Field Sales and Marketing Groups. In 2000, Mr. Douglas was appointed President of the North American Retail Division within the North America Group. He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of the Company from 2003 until 2006 and continued serving as Senior Vice President until April 2007. Mr. Douglas was President of the North America Group from August 2006 through December 2012. He served as Global Chief Customer Officer of the Company from January 2013 through March 2015 and as Senior Vice President of the Company from February 2013 until his election as Executive Vice President of the Company effective April 30, 2015. Mr. Douglas was appointed President of Coca-Cola North America effective January 1, 2014.

Irial Finan Mr. Irial P. Finan is Executive Vice President, President - Bottling Investments and Supply Chain of the Company. Mr. Finan joined the Company and was named President, Bottling Investments in 2004. Mr. Finan joined the Coca-Cola system in 1981 with Coca-Cola Bottlers Ireland, Ltd., where for several years he held a variety of accounting positions. From 1987 until 1990, Mr. Finan served as Finance Director of Coca-Cola Bottlers Ireland, Ltd. From 1991 to 1993, he served as Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bottlers Ulster, Ltd. He was Managing Director of Coca-Cola bottlers in Romania and Bulgaria until late 1994. From 1995 to 1999, he served as Managing Director of Molino Beverages, with responsibility for expanding markets, including the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Romania, Moldova, Russia and Nigeria. Mr. Finan served from 2001 until 2003 as Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Hellenic. He was elected Executive Vice President of the Company in October 2004.

Ed Hays Dr. Ed Hays Ph.D. is Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of The Coca-Cola Company. Dr. Hays joined the Company in 1985 as a scientist in Corporate Research and Development. He served as Director of Product Development in Corporate Research and Development from 1992 to 1995 and as Director, Research and Development for the Middle East and Far East Group from August 1995 to January 1998. He served as Director of Corporate Research and Development from July 1998 to December 1999. He was named Vice President, Global Science, Regulatory and Formula Governance in December 2000 and served in that role until his appointment as Chief Technical Officer of the Company effective March 1, 2015. He continued to serve as Vice President until his election as Senior Vice President of the Company effective April 30, 2015.

Barry Simpson Mr. Barry Simpson serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mr. Simpson joined the Coca-Cola system, where he served as Chief Information Officer of the Coca-Cola Amatil Group, a Coca-Cola bottler based in Sydney, Australia, until December 2015. He joined the Company in January 2016 as the head of Global Business Unit IT Services. Mr. Simpson was appointed Chief Information Officer in October 2016 and was elected Senior Vice President in December 2016.

Francisco Crespo Mr. Francisco Crespo is Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Crespo who currently serves as President of the Mexico business unit, has been elected as a Senior Vice President in his new role as Chief Growth Officer. A 28-year company veteran, Crespo will lead the company's global marketing, corporate strategy, and customer and commercial leadership teams to create a consolidated team with a clear mandate for driving global growth. This new role will lead the evolving category cluster model focused around five beverage categories: sparkling soft drinks; energy; juice, dairy and plant-based drinks; water, enhanced water and sports drinks; and tea and coffee.

Ceree Eberly Ms. Ceree Eberly is Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer of The Coca-Cola Co. Ms. Eberly joined the Company in 1990, serving in staffing, compensation and other roles supporting the Company's divisions around the world. From 1998 until 2003, she served as Human Resources Director for the Latin Center Division. From 2003 until 2007, Ms. Eberly served as Vice President of the McDonald's Division. She was appointed Group Human Resources Director for Europe in July 2007 and served in that capacity until she was appointed Chief People Officer effective December 1, 2009. Ms. Eberly was elected Senior Vice President of the Company effective April 1, 2010.

Bernhard Goepelt Mr. Bernhard Goepelt is Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel of the Company. Mr. Goepelt joined the Company in 1992 as Legal Counsel for the German Division. In 1997, he was appointed Legal Counsel for the Middle and Far East Group and in 1999 was appointed Division Counsel, Southeast and West Asia Division, based in Thailand. In 2003, Mr. Goepelt was appointed Group Counsel for the Central Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Group. In 2005, he assumed the position of General Counsel for Japan and China, and in 2007, Mr. Goepelt was appointed General Counsel, Pacific Group. In April 2010, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to become Associate General Counsel, Global Marketing, Commercial Leadership & Strategy. In September 2010, Mr. Goepelt took on the additional responsibility of General Counsel for the Pacific Group. In addition to his functional responsibilities, he also managed the administration of the Legal Division. Mr. Goepelt was elected Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Counsel of the Company in December 2011. Mr Goepelt's management responsibilities were expanded effective January 1, 2016 to include the Company's Strategic Security function.

Julie Hamilton Ms. Julie Hamilton is Senior Vice President - Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer of the Company. Ms. Hamilton joined the Company in 1996 as Brand Development Manager of Still Beverages with Coca-Cola USA. From January 1998 to April 1999, she served as Franchise Manager of Independent Bottlers with Coca-Cola USA, and from April 1999 to October 2000, she served as Group Manager for the Worldwide Marketing Partnership with Blockbuster. From October 2000 to January 2003, Ms. Hamilton served as Director of Franchise Sales & Marketing-Northwest U.S. Region. From January 2003 to October 2005, she served as Group Director for Global On-Premise Customers, and from October 2005 to June 2007, she served as Vice President, Global Customer Development. She served as Group Vice President, North America Wal-Mart Team from June 2007 to January 2009, and as President of the Global Wal-Mart Group from January 2009 to March 2011. She was appointed Executive Assistant to Muhtar Kent, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in March 2011 and served in that capacity until she was appointed Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer effective April 1, 2015. Ms. Hamilton was elected Vice President of the Company in April 2015 and Senior Vice President effective February 18, 2016.

Charles Hastie Mr. Charles Hastie is Senior Vice President - Strategy and Planning for the Company. Mr. Hastie first joined the Company in 2006 as Vice President, Strategy and Planning for Coca-Cola North America. From March 2009 to July 2009, he served as Vice President, Commercial Leadership, Still Beverages. From August 2009 to December 2010, he served as President and General Manager, Active Lifestyles Brands. From January 2011 to April 2012, he served as Chief Strategy Officer for CCR. In April 2012, he left the Company to join Bain Capital, a global private investment firm, where he was Executive Vice President in the Private Equity group until July 2013, when he returned to the Company as Vice President, Strategy and Planning. Mr. Hastie was elected Senior Vice President of the Company effective February 18, 2016

Robert Long Mr. Robert Long is Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Long is currently Vice President, Research and Development, has been elected as a Senior Vice President in his new role as Chief Innovation Officer. Long is a 13-year company veteran. As previously announced, the creation of the Chief Innovation Officer role is indicative of the company's increased focus on accelerating the growth of its consumer-centric brand portfolio with hundreds of new products and continued innovation in beverages, packaging, ingredients, and other areas of the business around the world.

Jennifer Mann Ms. Jennifer Mann is Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Mann currently Chief of Staff to Quincey, has been elected as a Senior Vice President. A 20-year veteran of the company, her role has been expanded as Chief People Officer. Coca-Cola's long-term growth and success is dependent on investing in and developing its people and strengthening the talent pipeline. Mann will lead efforts to drive cultural change throughout the organization and will continue to serve as Quincey's Chief of Staff.

Beatriz Perez Ms. Bea Perez is Senior Vice President of the Company. Ms. Perez currently Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, has been elected as a Senior Vice President in her new role as Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer. In this role, Perez will leverage the important external stakeholder work done in Public Affairs and Communications, sustainability and partnerships in a more strategic, integrated and holistic way. Perez is a 23-year company veteran.

Clyde Tuggle Mr. Clyde C. Tuggle is Senior Vice President - Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer of the Company. He joined the Company in 1989 in the Corporate Issues Communications Department. In 1992, he was named Executive Assistant to Roberto C. Goizueta, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, where he managed external affairs and communications for the Office of the Chairman. In 1998, Mr. Tuggle transferred to the Company's Central European Division Office in Vienna, where he held a variety of positions, including Director of Operations Development, Deputy to the Division President and Region Manager for Austria. In 2000, Mr. Tuggle returned to Atlanta, Georgia, as Executive Assistant to then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Douglas N. Daft and was elected Vice President of the Company. In February 2003, he was elected Senior Vice President of the Company and appointed Director of Worldwide Public Affairs and Communications. From 2005 until September 2008, Mr. Tuggle served as President of the Russia, Ukraine and Belarus Division. In September 2008, he returned to Atlanta, Georgia, to lead the Company's productivity efforts and oversee the Company's Public Affairs and Communications and Strategic Security and Aviation functions. Mr. Tuggle was elected Senior Vice President in October 2008 and in May 2009 was named to his current position.

Mark Randazza Mr. Mark Randazza is Vice President, Assistant Controller and Principal Accounting Officer effective May, 1, 2017, He began his career with the Company in 1992 as a Senior Accountant and went on to serve in roles of increasing responsibility, including as Supervisor of Treasury Accounting, Finance Manager and Director of Accounting Research and Financial Reporting, leading to his appointment as Assistant Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Barry Ballow Mr. Barry Ballow is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Ballow currently Finance Director for Global Juice and Still Beverages, has been named Vice President following his recent appointment as Chief of Internal Audit. During a nearly 27-year career in the Coca-Cola system, he has served in various financial and operational roles including Director of Trading and Procurement; Audit Director in the Corporate Audit Department; as a manager at Coca-Cola plants in Anaheim, Calif., and Columbus, Ohio; and in Accounting, Finance and Internal Audit for Coca-Cola Enterprises. Before joining the Coca-Cola system, Ballow worked for Ernst & Young as a Senior Auditor and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Samuel Nunn Sen. Samuel A. Nunn, Jr., is an Lead Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Company., since 1997. Mr. Nunn is Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a position he has held since 2001. The Nuclear Threat Initiative is a nonprofit organization working to reduce the global threats from nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He served as a member of the U.S. Senate from 1972 through 1996. He previously served as a Director of General Electric Company from 1997 to April 2013 and Hess Corporation from August 2012 to May 2013.

Herbert Allen Mr. Herbert A. Allen is the Director of The Coca-Cola Company., since 1982. Mr. Allen is President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Allen & Company Incorporated, a privately held investment firm, and has held these positions for more than the past five years. He previously served as a Director of Convera Corporation from 2000 to 2010.

Ronald Allen Mr. Ronald W. Allen serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Allen served as Chief Executive Officer of Aaron’s, Inc. from February 2012 until his retirement in August 2014. Mr. Allen served as a Director of Aaron’s, Inc. from 1997 until August 2014. Mr. Allen also served as President of Aaron’s, Inc. from February 2012 to April 2014 and as Chairman of the Board of Aaron’s, Inc. from November 2012 until April 2014. Mr. Allen served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Aaron’s, Inc. from November 2011 to February 2012. Mr. Allen retired as the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (“Delta”), one of the world’s largest global airlines, in July 1997. From July 1997 through July 2005, Mr. Allen was a consultant to and Advisory Director of Delta. He previously served as a Director of Guided Therapeutics Inc. from 2008 to January 2014.

Marc Bolland Mr. Marc J. Bolland is Independent Director of the Company., effective February 18th, 2015. Mr. Bolland is Head of European Portfolio Operations, The Blackstone Group L.P., one of the world’s leading investment firms, and has held this position since September 2016. He was Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Marks & Spencer Group p.l.c. (“Marks & Spencer”), from May 2010 through April 2016. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC, a leading supermarket chain in the UK, from September 2006 to April 2010. He served as Chief Operating Officer of Heineken N.V., one of the world’s largest brewers, from 2005 to July 2006, and as an executive board member of Heineken N.V. from 2001 to July 2006. Mr. Bolland started his career at Heineken N.V. in the Netherlands in 1987, serving in several international management positions including Managing Director of Heineken Export Group Worldwide, a subsidiary of Heineken N.V., from 1999 to 2001, and Managing Director of Heineken Slovensko, a subsidiary of Heineken N.V., from 1995 to 1998. He previously served as a Director of ManpowerGroup Inc. from 2004 to February 2015.

Ana Botin-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Ms. Ana Patricia Botin-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea is Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Co. She is Executive Chair of Banco Santander, S.A., the parent bank of Grupo Santander, and has held this position since September 2014. She has served as a Director of Banco Santander, S.A. since 1989. Ms. Botín served as Chief Executive Officer of Santander UK plc, a leading financial services provider in the UK and subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A., from December 2010 to September 2014. She has served as a Director of Santander UK plc since December 2010. Ms. Botín served as Executive Chair of Banco Español de Crédito, S.A., also a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A., from 2002 to 2010. She started her career in the banking industry at J.P. Morgan in New York in 1981 and in 1988 joined Banco Santander, S.A., where she established and led its international corporate banking business in Latin America in the 1990s.

Richard Daley Mr. Richard M. Daley is an Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Co. Mr. Daley was the Mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011. Mr. Daley is the Executive Chairman of Tur Partners LLC, an investment and advisory firm focusing on sustainable solutions within the urban environment, and has held this position since May 2011. He is an Of Counsel at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, a full-service law firm with attorneys in locations across the U.S. and in London and Shanghai, and has held this position since June 2011. Mr. Daley also has been a distinguished senior fellow at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy since May 2011. From October 2011 to October 2016, he served as a senior advisor to JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he chaired the “Global Cities Initiative,” a joint project of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Brookings Institution to help cities identify and leverage their greatest economic development resources. He previously served as a Director of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. from July 2013 to September 2016.

Barry Diller Mr. Barry Diller is an Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Co., Since December 2010, Mr. Diller has served as Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC/InterActiveCorp, a leading media and Internet company, since December 2010. Prior to that time, Mr. Diller held the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp (and its predecessor companies) since August 1995. Mr. Diller has also served as Chairman and Senior Executive of Expedia, Inc., one of the world’s leading travel companies, since August 2005. Mr. Diller has also served as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, since April 2013, and served as its Chairman and Senior Executive from December 2011, when it was spun off from Expedia, Inc., until December 2012, and as a member of its Board until April 2013. Mr. Diller also served as the non-executive Chairman of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (and its predecessor companies, Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc. and Ticketmaster) from August 2008 to October 2010 and was a member of its Board until January 2011. He previously served as a Director of Graham Holdings Company from 2000 to January 2017.

Helene Gayle Dr. Helene D. Gayle is Independent Director of The Coco-Cola Co. Dr. Gayle is the Chief Executive Officer of McKinsey Social Initiative, an independent nonprofit organization founded by McKinsey & Company, which brings together expert problem solvers to develop innovative approaches to complex social challenges, and has held this position since July 2015. Dr. Gayle held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer of CARE USA, a leading international humanitarian organization, from 2006 to 2015. From 2001 to 2006, she served as program director in the Global Health Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr. Gayle started her career in public health at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) in 1984 where she held various positions over a span of 20 years, ultimately becoming the director of the CDC’s National Center for HIV, STD and TB Prevention in 1995.

Alexis Herman Ms. Alexis M. Herman is an Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Co. Ms. Herman is the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of New Ventures LLC, a corporate consulting company, and has held these positions since 2001. She served as Chair of the Business Advisory Board of Sodexo, Inc., an integrated food and facilities management services company, through 2013 and serves as Chair of Toyota Motor Corporation’s Diversity Advisory Board and Global Advisory Board. As Chair of the Company’s Human Resources Task Force from 2001 to 2006, Ms. Herman worked with the Company to identify ways to improve its human resources policies and practices following the November 2000 settlement of an employment lawsuit. From 1997 to 2001, she served as U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Robert Kotick Mr. Robert A. Kotick is an Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Kotick is President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Activision Blizzard, Inc., a leading global developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services, and has held these positions since 2008. Mr. Kotick served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the predecessor to Activision Blizzard, Inc. from 1991 to 2008. Mr. Kotick is the co-founder of the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation that seeks to help organizations that provide job placement and training services for veterans.

Maria Lagomasino Ms. Maria Elena Lagomasino is an Independent Director of The Coca-Cola Company. Ms. Lagomasino is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of WE Family Offices, a global family office serving high net worth families, and has held these positions since March 2013. Ms. Lagomasino served as Chief Executive Officer of GenSpring Family Offices, LLC, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks, Inc., from November 2005 through October 2012. From 2001 to 2005, Ms. Lagomasino was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Private Bank, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global financial services firm. Prior to assuming this position, she was Managing Director of The Chase Manhattan Bank in charge of its Global Private Banking Group. Ms. Lagomasino had been with The Chase Manhattan Bank since 1983 in various positions in private banking. She served as a Director of the Company from April 2003 to April 2006. She previously served as a Director of Avon Products, Inc. from October 2000 to March 2016.