Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)

Bruno Coche Mr. Bruno Coche serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Member of the Management Committee of Kaufman & Broad SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law as well as a degree from Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux. He joined Sediver in 1989 as Treasury Manager and later served as Head of Administrative and Financial Services in the Sales Division for France/Export. In 1996, he moved to Giraud to serve as Head of Treasury and Financing for Europe. He joined the Company in June 2002 as Director of Treasury and Financing.

Jacques Rubio Mr. Jacques Rubio serves as Senior Vice President - Southwest Region, Member of the Management Committee at Kaufman & Broad SA. He is an Engineer. In 1975, he created with the Malardeau family Malardeau SA, a real estate company based in the South of France. He was its General Secretary and later Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer from 1985. In 2004, after Malardeau became a subsidiary of Kaufman & Broad SA, he was appointed the Company's Regional Director of South-West Region. In 2009, he was appointed as Managing Director of South-West Region with the agencies of Toulouse, Bordeaux and Bayonne.

William Truchy Mr. William Truchy serves as Senior Vice President - Regions, Member of the Management Committee at Kaufman & Broad SA. He is in charge of the Western, Rhone-Alpes and South-East regions. Prior to that, he was Director of Sales and Marketing of the Company since 2008 and prior to that, Director of Marketing from January 2005 to 2008. He has been Member of the Company's Management Committee since December 2004. He began his career in the real estate sector in 1980, working for an agency in Nancy, before joining Promogim in 1982. He was Head of Sales in Burgundy and the Rhone-Alpes region, and subsequently Sales Director for the Provence Cote d'Azur, Bordeaux and Toulouse regions. He was appointed National Sales Director in 1987 and then Senior Vice President in 1989. Mr. Truchy joined Kaufman & Broad SA in March 2003 as Sales and Marketing Director for the Ile-de-France region. He was appointed Director of Marketing in January 2005, and oversaw the Sales and Marketing department and the Showroom business for all operations in Paris and the Ile-de-France area. He holds a degree in Business Studies.

Olivier de Vregille Mr. Olivier de Vregille has served as Director of Kaufman & Broad SA since September 29, 2009. Mr. de Vregille joined PAI Partners in 1983. From 1983 to 1996, he was in charge of advisory services and investments in the construction, transportation, security, engineering, environment and infrastructure sectors. He is a Partner of PAI Partners and since 1996, he has been specifically in charge of investments in the energy and construction sectors. Mr. de Vregille has been involved in a number of transactions including Eiffage, Antargaz, Saur, Spie, Monier (Lafarge Roofing) and Xella. Before PAI Partners, he had worked with Paribas Capital Markets. He subsequently served as Non-Executive Director of Bouygues Telecom SA, Director of Groupe Saur from 2005 to 2007, Director of Groupe Spie between 2006 and 2011, as well as Director of Groupe Monier from 2007 to 2012. He currently also works as Manager of Xella International Holdings, Xella Topco and Xenia.

Sophie Lombard Ms. Sophie Lombard serves Director of Kaufman & Broad SA since September 29, 2010. She was previously the Company's Director from July 10, 2007 to January 20, 2010. She is Advisor at PAI Partners, a company she joined in 2001. Prior to that, she spent three years with Societe Generale, in the capital market department for derivative products, and four years with Deutsche Bank in the LBO department in London and Paris. Ms. Lombard was also a Director of the Stoeffler group from 2003 to February 2008, Director of the Chr. Hansen group from 2005 to 2010, Director of Yoplait SAS from 2010 and 2011 and Director of Marcolin in 2012. She currently serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Financiere Gaillon 8.

Joel Monribot Mr. Joel Monribot serves as Board Member at Kaufman & Broad SA. He joined the Group in 1971 as Vice President, Construction Works, before being appointed Head of Procurement for Roads, Infrastructure and Utilities in 1974, Vice President, Land & Development in 1978, Vice President, Operations and Real Estate Development in 1980, and then Senior Vice President, Chief Executive Officer, and subsequently Chairman of Kaufman & Broad Maisons Individuelles in 1986, 1988 and 1990, respectively. Joël Monribot was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Kaufman & Broad SA in March 2002 and was reappointed in April 2004, for the remainder of Guy Nafilyan’s term of office as Chief Executive Officer. He currently has operational responsibility for all housing businesses in France. Joël Monribot has been Member of the Management Committee since July 1988. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering.

Frederic Stevenin Mr. Frederic Stevenin serves as Director of Kaufman & Broad SA since July 10, 2007. He is Partner, Member of the Executive Committee and the Investment Committee, as well as Head of Consumer Goodsat PAI partners, the company he joined for the first time in 1993 and where he worked for five years in the agro-foods division. In 1998, he joined the LBO department of Deutsche Bank as Director and then Managing Director. Mr. Stevenin returned to PAI partners in June 2001. Before that, he spent four years in the Private Banking division of Paribas. Mr. Stevenin has been Director of PAI partners UK since 2001, of Sodima, Yoplait France and Yoplait Marques Intl since 2002, and of Chr. Hansen Holding and Ch. Hansen Management co, as well as of United Biscuits Topco Ltd since 2006. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of Stoeffler and Stoeffler from 2003 to 2008, of Saeco Int, El Gringo Invest and Giro from 2004 to 2009 and of Financiere Star 1 from 2005 to 2009. He was Director of the Yoplait group from 2002 to 2011 and currently holds several other posts, including Director of Cerberus Nightingale 2, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cerba European Lab and Manager of Financiere Daunou 8, among others.

Lionel Zinsou Mr. Lionel Zinsou serves as Director of Kaufman & Broad SA since September 29, 2009. He started his professional career as a lecturer and a professor in economics at Universite Paris XIII and was Advisor to the Minister of Industry and of the Prime Minister. In 1986, he joined Danone where he held various positions including Group Corporate Development Director, Managing Director of HP and Lea & Perrins and Member of the Group Executive Committee. In 1997, he joined the Rothschild Bank as General Partner. He was the Head of the Consumer Products Group, the Head of Middle East and Africa and Member of the Global Investment Bank Committee. He joined PAI Partners in 2008. He was appointed Chairman of PAI Partners in 2009. Mr. Zinsou graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure in 1975. He holds a Masters degree in Economic History and an Agregation degree in Economics and Social Sciences. He was Director of Groupe Yoplait from 2009 to 2011, of Groupe Spie between 2009 and 2011, and of Groupe Chr. Hansen from 2009 to 2011. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Zinsou also holds several other posts, including Director of ATOS SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Cerba European Lab and Manager of Sofia-Societe Africaine, among others.

Sylvie Charles Ms. Sylvie Charles has served as Independent Director at Kaufman & Broad SA since February 16, 2012. Ms. Charles joined the SNCF group in 1999, where she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Generale de Transport et d'Industrie until 2000. Then she worked as Counselor to the President of the Executive Board of the Groupe STVA from 2001 to 2004, before becoming President of Management from 2004 to 2010. From 1993 to 1999, she was General Director of Groupe Cariane. Ms. Charles previously held functions within the SNCF group as Deputy Director of the Regional Actions from 1988 to 1992. From 1986 to 1988 she was Technical Adviser Office of the Deputy Minister local communities. In February 2010, Ms. Charles was appointed Manager of IT Railway SNCF Geodis. She currently also works as Chairman of Transport Ferroviaire Holding and of VFLI, Member of the Supervisory Board of STVA and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ITNOVEM.