Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)

Name Description

Cenk Alper Mr. Cenk Alper has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since April 1, 2017. He was President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company between 2013 and April 1, 2017. He began his career as Process Engineer at Beksa in 1996, and served in various managerial positions in the Technology and Production Departments. He was appointed as Project Manager in Bekaert-Belgium Technology Center in 2002. Later, he worked as Technical Manager responsible for North and South America Plants in Tennessee, and as New Product Development Manager in Belgium Technology Center. Mr. Alper graduated with a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University in 1991. He also received an MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from the same university in 1994, as well as an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi in 2002. Within the Company, he was Vice President - Operations between October 6, 2010 and 2013; Vice President - Technology and Market Development between January 1, 2009 and 2010; and Global Technology Director between 2007 and February 19, 2007.

Ali Caliskan Mr. Ali Caliskan has served as Chief Executive Officer of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since April 1, 2017. Received his BSc degree from Middle East Technical University, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1983. Started his professional career in Soyut Holding as Project Engineer in 1984. Joined Kordsa Turkey in 1986 as Technical Office Engineer. After the establishment of Dusa (SA- DUPONT Joint Venture) in October 1987, he was transferred to Dusa as Project Engineer. Starting from 1989, he assumed managerial roles in polymer production, yarn production, engineering maintenance and support, project and production departments of Dusa and Kordsa Turkey. In 2005, he was promoted as Operations Director, Kordsa Turkey. In 2009 he was appointed as Operations Director, Kordsa Turkey & Nilekordsa. From March 2010 to June 2013, he held the position of Operations Director, of Indo Kordsa and Indo Kordsa Polyester. In June 2013 he was appointed as the Vice President in charge of operations. From July 2015 until April 1, 2017, he served as Executive Vice President responsible for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA). He has been appointed as Kordsa CEO since 1 April 2017.

Baris Oran Mr. Baris Oran serves as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi. He served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company between December 1, 2009 and 2011. He received his BA and MBA degrees from Bogazici Universitesi of Istanbul, Business Administration and University of Georgia, in 1995 and 1998, respectively. He started his career in PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Istanbul) as Auditor in 1995, followed by various supervisory and analysis positions in Audit, Finance and Treasury in Sara Lee Corporation (Chicago) until 2003. He was working as a Senior Manager in Ernst and Young (Minneapolis), before joining Kordsa Global. He joined Kordsa Global in 2006, first as an Internal Audit Director and he was appointed as Global Finance Director in 2007. Oran was appointed as Budgeting, Consolidation and IR Director of Sabanci Holding in 2011; as the Head of Finance of Sabanci Holding in 2012 and as the Chief Financial Officer of Sabanci Holding in 2016. He is the member of Akcansa, Avivasa, Brisa, Carrefoursa, Cimsa, Enerjisa and Teknosa Board of Directors. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He is Member of the Early Detection of Risk Committee of the Company.

Volkan Ozkan Mr. Volkan Ozkan has served as Chief Financial Officer of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since October 1, 2017. Graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Department of Business Engineering in 1999. Started his professional career at JICA in 2001 as Project Assistant. Joining Kordsa in 2003 he served, between 2003 and 2009 as Financial Affairs Specialist, between 2009 and 2011 as the Finance Manager, between 2011 and 2014 as Global Finance Manager. Between 2014 and 2017 he served as Finance Director of P. IndoKordsa Tbk. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 October 2017. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Abdulkadir Toplu Mr. Abdulkadir Toplu has served as Chief Operating Officer/Executive Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since April 1, 2017. Received his BSc degree from Middle East Technical University, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1993. Starting his professional life at Insa in 1995, he joined Kordsa Turkey Yarn Production Line-2 as Mechanical Engineer in 1996. He was appointed as Production Manager in Yarn Production Line-2 in 2003, transferred to Production Manager position at Yarn Production Line-1 in 2005, and appointed as Production Manager in PET Production in 2006. In 2009 Kadir was appointed as Operations Director, Kordsa Brasil, and since January 2012 he has been working as Operations Director, Interkordsa. Effective from February 2014, with the position of Operations Director, Interkordsa, he also repatriated to Turkey as Operations Director, Kordsa Turkey. From July 2015 until April 1, 2017, he served as Global Supply Chain Director. Since April 1, 2017, he has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA).

Ibrahim Yildirim Mr. Ibrahim Ozgur Yildirim has served as Chief Technology Officer, Composites Business Unit Leader and Chief Operations Officer, South America of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketisince October 2017. He received his BSc degree from Middle East Technical University, Chemical Engineering Department and his MBA degree from Sabanci University in 1993 and 2005 respectively. He started his professional career at Rafine Chemicals in 1994 and worked in different manufacturing companies. Between 1998 and 2007, he served in Sakosa as Technical Engineer and Production Engineer. He was appointed as Technical Manager at Kordsa Turkey in 2007. In 2008, he was transferred to Global Technology Center as New Product Development Manager. In 2009, he was appointed as New Product and Process Development Director. In 2011, he was appointed as Technology Development Director. He was appointed as Chief Technology Officer in October 2013 and worked as Chief Technology Officer and Composites Business Unit Leader from July 2015 until September 2017. In October 2017, he has been appointed for the vacant Chief Operating Officer of South America in addition to his current duties.

James Del Piano Mr. James Thomas (Jim) Del Piano has served as Chief Operating Officer, North America of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since July 2015. Jim received his BS degree in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA in 1979. He started his professional career with Milliken and joined Celanese as Process and Quality Engineer with Cellulose Acetate in 1980, moved to Polyester production with Hoechst Celanese in 1988 as Site Engineering and Maintenance Manager and Operations Manager for Polyester Staple. In 2000, he became Tire Cord Business Director with KoSa, Technology Licensing Business Director and then Director of Manufacturing PET Bottle Resin with Invista and joined Western Nonwovens as Director of Operations in 2004. In Kordsa, he was appointed as Regional Manufacturing Manager, North America in March, 2009. Since November, 2009 he had been holding Operations Director, North America position. As of July 2015, he was appointed to Chief Operating Officer, North America.

Mehmet Kanadikirik Mr. Mehmet Zeki Kanadikirik has served as Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pasific of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since July 2015. Zeki, received his BSc degree from Middle East Technical University, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1986. Starting his professional life in Çukurova Ithalat in 1987, he worked at Brisa between 1988-1994, in Lubrekip between 1995-1998 and in Tekstil Servis between 2003-2006. Between 1998-2003 he worked as Mechanical Engineer and then appointed as Line-1 Yarn Production Manager at Kordsa Turkey. He worked as Manufacturing Director, Kordsa Turkey between 2009-2010 and in October, 2010 he was assigned as Operations Director, Thai Indo Kordsa. As of July 2015, he was appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pasific.

Nazan Keskin Ms. Nazan Keskin has served as Director of Global Human Resources and Information Technologies of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since October 1, 2017. Graduated from Business Administration Department from Hacettepe University. Nazan started her professional life in 1989 at Dusa. After the establishment of Sakosa in 1997, she was transferred to Sakosa as Human Resources Specialist, being responsible for Human Resources and Industrial Relations. In 2004, she was appointed as Human Resources Manager, continued this role as Human Resources and Industrial Relations Manager after the Kordsa - Sakosa joint venture. She had undertaken the responsibility of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Director in 2011 in Kordsa Turkey. She was assigned for Human Resources and Information Technologies Director position in 2015 Since 1 October 2017, she has been serving as the Director of Global Human Resources and Information Technologies.

Murat Arcan Mr. Murat Oguz Arcan has served as Business and Market Development Director and Construction Business Unit Leader of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since July 2015. He graduated from Bilkent University Business Administration Department in 1993 and completed E-MBA Program at Koc Universitesi in 2004. Starting his professional career at Tofas as Strategic Planning and Management Development Expert in 1996, Murat assigned as Foreign Trade and Contract Manager in 2000. As one of the Co-Founders of Hexagon Consulting Turkey, he assumed CEO role between 2005-2013 and led to establishment Of Turkish National Nanotechnology Initiative and Turkish Wind Energy Technology Platform as well. Since January 2014 Murat has been assuming Senior Business Associate role in Pera EEMEA and providing consultancy to Erdemir Group as of September 2014. Effective from January 2015, he joined Kordsa as Business Development Director. As of July 2015, he was assigned as Business and Market Development Director and Construction Business Unit Leader.

Vahe Hanamirian Mr. Vahe Hanamirian has served as Global Accounts and Marketing Director of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since July 2015. Graduated from Istanbul British High School and studied Mathematics at Stuttgart University. In 1987 he joined Kordsa as Marketing Specialist and in 1999 he was appointed as Marketing Manager at Sakosa. He rejoined Kordsa in 2005 as Sales Manager and appointed as Marketing & Sales Director in 2008. He carried out Sales Director, EMEA role between 2010-2012 (also assumed GAM Micheline role until July, 2011) and he held Market Development Director position between October, 2012 and March, 2014. In April, 2014 Vahe was appointed as Global Marketing Director. As of July 2015, he was appointed to Global Accounts and Marketing Director.

Ufuk Uzel Mr. Ufuk Uzel has served as Global Supply Chain Director of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi since July 2017. Received his BSc degree from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1997. Started his professional career at Beksa in 1998 as Sales Engineer. In year 2000 completed his MSc degree at Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, Mechanical Engineering and in 2003, MBA degree at Sabanci University. In 2003, Ufuk joined Kordsa as Sales Specialist. Between 2005 – 2007 he worked as Business Development Coordinator. Between 2007 – 2015 he served as EMEA Sales Manager, Global Account Manager-Continenal, Sales Director, EMEA. In 2015 until July 2017 he expatriated as PLV and Asia Pacific Sales Director. In July 2017 Ufuk is assigned as Global Supply Chain Director and repatriated.

Meral Kurdas Ms. Meral Eredenk Kurdas serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi. Meral Kurdas graduated from University of Bosphorus Business Administration Department in 1985, attained her Executive MBA at Manchester Business School and her Executive MIS at University of Bosphorus in 2001. She started her career in 1985 as Management Trainee at Interbank, worked at Garanti Yatirim as Assistant General Manager of marketing and private banking department between the years 1994-1997. During 1997-2000 she worked as Head of Corporate Marketing at Yapi Kredi Bank. She joined Sabanci Group in 2002 and worked as General Manager of Ak Pension until 2007. After the merger of Ak Pension and Aviva Life and Pension, she has worked as General Manager of Avivasa since October 31, 2007. As of January 1, 2017, she has been working as Human Resources Group President at Sabanci Holding. She is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Mehmet Yildiz Dr. Mehmet Yildiz serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi. He completed his undergraduate education in 1996 with first rank in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department at Yildiz Teknik Universitesi and received his MSc degree also from Metallurgical and Materials Engineering department at Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 2000. He worked in two different companies between 1996-2000 as an R&D engineer and a project leader in the fields of welding and non-destructive testing. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in 2005 from Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Victoria, BC, Canada in the fields of computational fluid mechanics and single crystal semiconductor growth and then worked as a postdoctoral researcher and lecturer in the same department until 2007. In 2007, he joined Sabanci University, Faculty of Engineering Natural Sciences as a faculty member and since 2014, has been leading the effort of establishing SU-Kordsa Composite Technologies Center of Excellence, which is an industrial leg of SU-Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Research and Application Center. Currently, he is serving as the founding director of these centers. He has contributed to the establishment of Manufacturing Engineering graduate program. Dr. Yildiz's areas of expertise include advanced composite materials, nanocomposites, structural health monitoring and computational mechanics. He published more than 60 SCI indexed high impact factor journals, prepared and presented over 100 conference papers and graduated around 28 MSc. and Ph.D. students.

Husnu Ergoz Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Anonim Sirketi. He graduated from Robert College of Istanbul, Department of Chemistry in 1963. He received his Master's degree from Middle East Technical University (METU) in 1965 and his PhD degree from Florida State University in 1970. Between 1972 and 1976, Mr. Ergoz was a professor at METU, Department of Chemistry. He began his professional career as Technical Studies and Projects Specialist at Kordsa and later assumed various roles within Sabanci Holding and its companies, such as Brisa. Mr. Ergoz retired from his latest position as General Secretary of Sabanci Holding in 2003. After his retirement, Mr. Ergoz served as Board Member at Pressan A.S. and he currently carries out studies on "Institutionalization of Family Businesses". He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He is Member of the Early Detection of Risk Committee of the Company.