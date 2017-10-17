Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)

Mr. Ismet Sivrioglu serves as Board Member of Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS, Representing Koza Ipek Holding AS. He is also Board Member of Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS and General Manager of Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS. From 1970 to 1983, he worked at Etibank’s sulfuric acid, asitborik and perporat plants as Engineer, Chief Engineer and Vice General Manager of Technical Affairs. In 1984 Mr. Sivrioglu was appointed as General Manager of Kutahya Mine where he served until 1994. Between the years 1994 and 1998 he worked at Etibank as Vice General Manager. At the same time he was performing as Chairman of Cayeli bakir Isletmeleri A.S. In 1997 he was appointed as State Counsel and performed in this position until 1999. Mr. Sivrioglu served as General Manager responsible for community and public relations at Eurogold, Normandy and Newmont between 1999 and 2005. He graduated from Istanbul Robert College as Chemical Engineer in 1968.