KPIT Technologies Ltd (KPIT.NS)

Name Description

S. B. Pandit Mr. S. B. Pandit (Ravi) serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer of KPIT Technologies Limited. He holds a MS (Management) degree from Sloan School of Management, MIT, Cambridge, USA. He possesses extensive experience of over three decades in the fields of IT, Corporate Strategy Formulation and Management Consulting. Mr. S. B. (Ravi) Pandit was an Audit Professional at Alexander Grant & Co., USA, after which he became a partner at Kirtane & Pandit, Chartered Accountants (KPCA) from 1975-1990. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He was President of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture during 2004-2006. Mr. S. B. (Ravi) Pandit is also a frequent speaker at various national and international seminars.

Kishor Patil Mr. Kishor Patil serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Mr. Kishor Patil is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has 25 years of experience in various areas like Information Systems and Design, Marketing, Organization Methods and Systems etc. He is in-charge of the overall management of the Company. He is specifically responsible for all day-to-day operational issues like planning and executing business, reviewing and guiding the country offices, customer delivery units and support functions, and ensuring efficient and effective functioning of the organization as a whole. As a promoter of the Company, Mr. Kishor Patil has provided strategic direction and spearheaded KPIT’s foray into international markets, especially Europe & USA. He has been instrumental in building strategic partnerships and a strong and prestigious customer base for the Company in a short span of time.

Sachin Tikekar Mr. Sachin Tikekar serves as the Whole Time Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Mr. Tikekar holds a Masters’ degree in Strategic Management and International Finance from Temple University’s Fox School of Business and Management, Pennsylvania. He is a co-founder of KPIT and has played various leadership roles over the years. Currently, he has taken up the role of President – Strategic Relationships & Business Transformation. Prior to assuming this role, he was Chief of People Operations. Further, he has taken up the responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer of the US operations of the Company and was instrumental in building the Company’s sales presence across US, Asia and Europe. He has previously worked with US Sprint and Strategic Positioning Group.

B. V. R. Subbu Mr. B. V. R. Subbu serves as the Non-Executive Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Mr. Subbu is an automotive industry expert and thought leader. Mr. B V R Subbu holds a post graduate degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University and a post graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. He was president of Hyundai India earlier. He was also extensively involved with Tata Group holding various responsibilities, including responsibilities in Tata Motors’ Light Commercial Vehicles and Multi Utility Vehicles business.

Adi Engineer Mr. Adi Jehangir Engineer serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Mr. Engineer holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Pune University. He was associated with Tata group of companies for nearly three decades prior to joining KPIT board, which includes a stint as Managing Director of Tata Power Limited. In that role, he transformed the company by successfully launching various new initiatives that substantially led to improved profits. His company also secured the " Good Corporate Citizen" award during his charge. Prior to joining the Tata Group Mr. Engineer had a successful 20 years stint with the ICI group where he held senior positions in the management team including setting up large Chemical plant projects and later into operations and general management. Mr. Engineer is a Director in Finolex Cables Ltd. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had also appointed him as the Chairman of the Committee on Power for the year 2006. He has been a preferred and insightful spokesperson for the Power sector for many media interactions.

Raghunath Mashelkar Dr. Raghunath A. Mashelkar serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Dr. Mashelkar has been hugely instrumental in propagating a culture of innovation and balanced intellectual property rights regime for over a decade. He is the Chancellor of Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research. He was the third Indian engineer to have been elected as a Fellow of Royal Society (FRS), London, the first Indian President of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK and the first Indian to be the Foreign Fellow of Australian Technological Science and Engineering Academy (2008). Twenty-eight universities have honoured him with honorary doctorates, which include Universities of London, Salford, Pretoria, Wisconsin and Delhi. Dr. Mashelkar served as the Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). He was also the President of Indian National Science Academy (2005-2007). Dr. Mashelkar has won over 50 awards and medals at national and international levels and was honoured by the President of India with Padma Vibushan award recently. Earlier, he was conferred Padma Shri award (1991) and Padma Bhushan award (2000), in recognition of his contribution to nation building.

Lila Poonawalla Ms. Lila Firoz Poonawalla serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Ms. Poonawalla was awarded the Padmashree in 1989 in recognition of her exemplary contribution to the world of Engineering and Industry. She was the Chairman and Managing Director of Alfa Laval-Tetra Pak India and was the first woman to hold the post of Managing Director in the Alfa Laval group. She is currently a Director on the Board of Pragati Leadership Institute Private Limited, Noble Tek PLM Solutions Private Limited, Fila Rozil Exports Private Limited and Blossom Industries Limited. She has been on the governing body of organizations like the CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) and TIFAC (Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council formed by the Government of India). She was a member of the Scientific Advisory board of the Central Cabinet (SAC-C) and Chairperson of the Herbal and Floriculture Taskforce of SAC-C. Actively involved in social initiatives, she is on the board of trustees of two Pune-based NGOs. In 1994, she started the ‘Lila Poonawalla Foundation’ to promote education among women. She is presently a member of Executive Council of Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries (MCCI), National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management and Top Management Consortium. She is also the Vice Chairperson of the Poona Blind Men’s Association.

Anant Talaulicar Mr. Anant J. Talaulicar serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of KPIT Technologies Limited. Mr. Talaulicar, holds B.E. (Mechanical) degree from Mysore University, M.S. degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a MBA from Tulane University, USA. He has worked for Cummins for 18 years in the U.S. in varied fields like Finance, Manufacturing, Product Management, Strategy, Marketing and General Management. He has led the North & South American Commercial Power Generation business for Cummins with revenues of $ 300 million.