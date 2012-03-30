KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)

Name Description

K. Ramasamy Mr. K.P. Ramasamy is Wholetime Executive Chairman of the Board of K. P. R. Mill Ltd. He is the Founder, Mentor and Chairman of the KPR Group. He made a humble beginning with only 4 looms and 4 employees at his fathers barn with a vision to create Textile Mills of unique facihties and to uphft the downtrodden using its resources. His tireless efforts initiated during 1984, created KPR Mill Limited, the vertically integrated Apparel Company having around 220 iakhs Spindles with Fabric and Garment making capacity, State of the Art processing facility and Wind Mills. With over 36 years of experience in the Textile industry, his innovaUve technological ideas enabled K.P.R Group to achieve a Turnover of more than Rs.1 000 Crores through its 9000 Employees.

P. Murugappan Mr. P. L. Murugappan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of K.P.R. Mill Ltd., effective November 05, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant.

P. Nataraj Shri. P. Nataraj is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of K. P. R. Mill Ltd. He has over two decades of experience in the Apparel Industry, including the production & marketing of cotton yarn, hosiery fabric, knitted apparel and dyeing of fabric. He is also experienced in internal control, project implementation and tax planning. Under his guidance and active participation the Company came out with the P0 and listing of Equity shares, which were concluded . He manages the financial functions of the Company and also oversees the entire commercial activities of the spinning division of the Company. He is a Member in ‘Cotton Yarn Advisory Board’ constituted by the Government of India; Textile Panel of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore and a Director in South Indian Cotton Association (SICA). He is an Executive Committee Member of South India Mills Association (SIMA).

K. Sigamani Shri. K. P. D. Sigamani is a Managing Director, Executive Director of K. P. R. Mill Ltd. He has over 25 years of experience in the Apparel Industry including the Hosiery, Apparel, Fabric and Yarn Export business, with specialized experience in the production and marketing of knitted apparel, woven fabric etc., He currently heads the Apparel Division, the contributor to the export business of the Company. HehastraveledwidelyacrosstheGlobe on business and gained a thorough knowledge on the export of textiles. His ability, knowledge and experience enabled a prominent place for KPR Mill inexportBusiness.

P. Selvakumar Shri. P. Selvakumarhas been appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company. He has been Manager (Taxation) of the Company.

Shujaat Khan Shri. Shujaat Khan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of K. P. R. Mill Ltd. Sri. Shujaat Khan, MBA from Harvard University, is the nominee of ‘Ares Investments’ on the Board. He hasover lByearsofexperience in investment banking and private equity achvities. He was the Managing Director of Chmvs CopitaN for 4 years from 2000 and worked with Merri Lynch international in Asia tur4yearsfrum l99Tand with theTravelerssroupinNewYorkfor 5 years trom 1991. He is the Managing Director of Blue River Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited since 20C5. He is a Nominee Director in Rane Holdings and KMC Constructions Limited.

G. Muniappan Shri. G.P. Muniappan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of K. P. R. Mill Ltd. since March 24, 2008. He is a University Rank Holder in MA Economics with Professional Qualifications such as CA. L.LB., Post Graduate Diploma in Bank Management etc. He joined R.B.I. during 1965 and after heading its various Departments in different capacities such as Regional Director, Executive Director etc., he became its Deputy GovernoV in 2001 and was holding such office till 2003. He also held high positions such as Chairman of Bank of Madura, Trustee of tiLl. R.B.l.’s Nominee on the Boas of SEBI, Indian Overseas Bank Indian Bank and as a Banking Ombudsmen for the State of Kerala. He was a MemberSecretary to ‘lilani Committee, that was set up by R.B.I. to examine internal control, inspection and audit system in Banks; a Member of the core principle liaison group set up by Basle Committee on bank supervision; Chairman of Technical group on Refinancing Institutions; Chairman of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation etc., He has specialized in the areas of Forex Management Banking operations, Banking Regulations and supervision.

K. Ramani Shri. K.N.V. Ramani is Non-Executive Independent Director of K. P. R. Mill Ltd since June 27, 2008. He is a Corporate Lawyer with more than 48 years of active practice specializing in legislations like the Companies Act, Taxation and Labour Laws. He is the Legal Advisor for many Companies, PSUs, Banks and Financial Institutions etc. He is presently the senior partner of the law firm M/s. Ramani & Shankar, Advocates, Coimbatore. He holds B.L.,M.A. He holds Directorship in Bannari Amman Spinning Mill Ltd, Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd, Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd,K.G. Denim Limited, L.G.B. Forge Limited and Shiva Texyarn Ltd.

K. Sabapathy Dr. K. Sabapathy is Independent Non-Executive Director K.P.R. Mill Ltd. He holds a Masters of Science, a Masters of Philosophy and a Ph.D. in Physics from PSG College of Arts and Science, University of Madras, India. He has worked as an Assistant Professor of Physics at the PSG College of Art and Science from 1972 to 1982. He has been a member of the Coimbatore Stock Exchange since 1992 and has also held the post of the Vice President of the Coimbatore Stock Exchange Limited during the period between 2000 to 2002. He has also held the post of Director of Inter Connected Stock Exchange of India Limited at Mumbai during 2002 to 2005.