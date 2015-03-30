Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Kirloskar Mr. Sanjay Chandrakant Kirloskar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited. He did his graduation in Mechanical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, U.S.A. He underwent practical training in a number of Kirloskar Group Companies. He held the positions of Vice President Operations at Kirloskarvadi factory and Executive Vice President of the company. Mr. Sanjay Kirloskar is presently the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited. He is also a member of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce and Industries etc.

Chittranjan Mate Mr. Chittranjan M. Mate is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was appointed as Vice President Finance of the Company.

Alok Kirloskar Mr. Alok S. Kirloskar is Non-Executive Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited. He has done his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with concentration in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA. He had the honor to be on the Dean's list for his academic excellence throughout the course. Mr. Alok Kirloskar was with the organization from September, 2007 till February, 2012. During his tenure with the Company, Mr. Alok Kirloskar was first entrusted with responsibilities of international marketing business and he acquainted himself with the functioning of various departments / sectors. Later he was Head of the Industry sector of the Company. Before joining the Company, he has worked with Sonasoft Corporation (Microsoft GPC) at San Jose, California, USA as Business Development Manager. He had also interned at Nasa Girvan Institute of Technology, Santa Clara, USA and Toyota Motor Corporation, Torrance, USA in the summers of 2003 and 2004.

Lalita Gupte Mrs. Lalita Dileep Gupte is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited. She is currently Chairperson of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited. She retired at the end of October 2006 as Joint Managing Director and Member of the Board of ICICI Bank Limited. Mrs. Gupte was responsible for setting up the International business of ICICI Bank since 2001. Beginning her career with ICICI Limited in 1971 in the project appraisal division, Mrs. Gupte has held various leadership positions in areas of Corporate and Retail Banking, Strategy, Resources, and International Banking and other areas. She was instrumental in transforming ICICI Bank from a primarily term lending institution into a technology led diversified financial services group. Mrs. Gupte was at the helm of ICICI Bank's global foray. Mrs. Gupte has received numerous awards and recognitions. She is a Member of the Board of Governors of Welham Girls' School. Mrs. Gupte is also on the CAPP Board of RAND and the Dean's Advisory Board of the Rotman School of Management, University of Ontario. Mrs. Gupte holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics (Hons) and a Masters degree in Management Studies.

Srikrishna Inamdar Shri. Shrikrishna Narhar Inamdar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited. He is a Commerce and a Law graduate and the Senior Advocate of the Bombay High Court. He has academic career having stood first in Pune and Bombay University for B.Com and LLB examinations respectively. Mr. Inamdar has been in practice for more than three decades. He has specialization in Tax and allied laws. He is on the Boards of several Public Limited Companies and is also associated with the various Charitable Institutions.

Padmakar Jawadekar Mr. Padmakar Shamsundar Jawadekar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited. He is qualified Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from Gujarat University and Fellow of Institute of Engineers (India). He retired as Executive Director of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited in the year 1998 and since then he has been Management Advisor for Engineering Companies. He is also associated with various professional institutes of repute. During 35 years of working in Industry and with professional institutions, he gained experience in technology sourcing, technology development and management, structuring of business units, human resources and industrial relations management, marketing management, quality management and leadership development. He also worked in Malaysia for 8 years and gained sufficient experience in managing overseas marketing and manufacturing set up. During his tenure with Kirloskar Electric Company he guided R&D Division of the company which has received National Awards for Indigenous development. He was President of Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufactures Association (IEEMA) in 96-97. He initiated the starting of Energy Conservation cell and Quality cell at IEEMA& became the first Chairman. He has conducted Semister programmes on Total Quality Management, Strategic Management, and Industrial Marketing at various institutes in Bangalore. He has made presentations in the various seminars and journals on various subjects. He is associated with CII Institute of Quality, as a Business Excellence Champion and leads the teams to assess the Companies forCIl-Exim Business ExcellenceAward. Mr. Jawadekar is a Chairman of Compensation Committee for Employee Stock Options and a member of Audit and Finance Committee in the Company.