Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMA.IS)

Mr. Metin Altan has been performing as Vice General Manager of Operations of Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Prior to his current appointment he was performing as Vice General Manager responsible for Finance, Trade and Administration. He joined the Company in 2002, as Data Processing Training Project Manager, a post he held until his appointment as Vice General Manager. Mr. Altan received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi in 1974.