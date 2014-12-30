K S B Pumps Ltd (KSBP.NS)
KSBP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
840.15INR
19 Oct 2017
840.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs42.95 (+5.39%)
Rs42.95 (+5.39%)
Prev Close
Rs797.20
Rs797.20
Open
Rs818.00
Rs818.00
Day's High
Rs849.80
Rs849.80
Day's Low
Rs814.45
Rs814.45
Volume
54,402
54,402
Avg. Vol
27,831
27,831
52-wk High
Rs849.80
Rs849.80
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gaurav Swarup
|60
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R. Narasimhan
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajeev Jain
|2016
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Werner Spiegel
|62
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Stephan Bross
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Werner Stegmuller
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sulajja Motwani
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
V. Viswanathan
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
A. Broacha
|77
|1975
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Dara Damania
|77
|1981
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Nimesh Kampani
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Pradip Shah
|62
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gaurav Swarup
|Shri. Gaurav Swarup serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of KSB Pumps Limited. He has experience in engineering industry. His other Directorships includes Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., Hastera Pvt. Ltd., Paharpur Industries Ltd, The Industrial & Prudential Investment Co Ltd, Swadeshi Polytex Ltd, Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd., Indo-US Mim Tec Pvt. Ltd., Tractors India Ltd.
|
R. Narasimhan
|
Rajeev Jain
|
Werner Spiegel
|Mr. Werner Spiegel serves as Executive Director of K S B Pumps Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company. He is Mechanical Engineer. He has experience in Engineering industry. His other Directorship includes MIL Controls Limited & KSB Tech Pvt. Ltd.
|
Stephan Bross
|
Werner Stegmuller
|
Sulajja Motwani
|
V. Viswanathan
|
A. Broacha
|Mr. A. R. Broacha serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of KSB Pumps Limited. He is a Advocate and Solicitor. He has experience in the corporate legal field. His other Directorships includes The Industrial & Prudential Investment Co Ltd. & New Holding & Trading Company Ltd.
|
Dara Damania
|
Nimesh Kampani
|
Pradip Shah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gaurav Swarup
|620,000
|
R. Narasimhan
|--
|
Rajeev Jain
|--
|
Werner Spiegel
|7,924,000
|
Stephan Bross
|--
|
Werner Stegmuller
|--
|
Sulajja Motwani
|--
|
V. Viswanathan
|--
|
A. Broacha
|--
|
Dara Damania
|--
|
Nimesh Kampani
|--
|
Pradip Shah
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gaurav Swarup
|0
|0
|
R. Narasimhan
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Jain
|0
|0
|
Werner Spiegel
|0
|0
|
Stephan Bross
|0
|0
|
Werner Stegmuller
|0
|0
|
Sulajja Motwani
|0
|0
|
V. Viswanathan
|0
|0
|
A. Broacha
|0
|0
|
Dara Damania
|0
|0
|
Nimesh Kampani
|0
|0
|
Pradip Shah
|0
|0