Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)

Mr. Dharmendra Bhuchhada is Non-Executive Independent Director of Kushal Tradelink Ltd. Mr. Dharmendra Bhuchhada completed his B.Sc from the Gujarat University, pursuant to which he completed his LLB. He has been serving as an Advocate for the last ten years and has an experience of more than fifteen years as a Legal Consultant in Labour Laws. His core competencies include preparing suits, written statements, and objections, filing vakalat on behalf of companies, arguing before various quasi judicial authorities, drafting legal notices, rejoinders, complaints, plaints, compromise petitions and other cases filed against and on behalf of companies.