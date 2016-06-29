Kws Saat SE (KWSG.DE)

Name Description

Andreas Buechting Dr. Andreas J. Buechting has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 31, 2007. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and Nominating Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Spokesman of the Management Board at KWS SAAT AG. Until January 31, 2009 Dr. Buechting also acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at Conergy AG and has been Member of the Board of Directors at Ball Horticultural Company.

Hagen Duenbostel Dr. Hagen Duenbostel has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of KWS SAAT SE since January 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board of the Company from 2003. He is responsible for Corn, Corporate Development and Communication and Corporate Compliance at the Company. Additionally, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors at Hero AG. Before joining KWS SAAT AG Dr. Duenbostel worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He is a graduate in Management.

Arend Oetker Dr. Arend Oetker serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE. He is Member of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and Nominating Committee at the Company. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Schwartauer Werke GmbH & Co. KGaA and Cognos AG. Furthermore, he has been Board Member of Leipziger Messe GmbH. Until July 1, 2009, Dr. Oetker was active as Member of the Supervisory Board within Merck KGaA and also worked for Baloise Holding AG until May 1, 2009.

Leon Broers Dr. Leon Broers has been Member of the Management Board of KWS SAAT SE since 2009. He is responsible for Research & Breeding at the Company. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from February 1, 2007. Before joining the Company Dr. Broers worked for Nunhems / Bayer CropScience. He is a graduate in Agricultural Economics. He holds Ph.D. degree and Master of Business Administration degree.

Peter Hofmann Dr. Peter Hofmann has been Member of the Management Board of KWS SAAT SE since October 1, 2014. His responsibilities within the Company include Sugar Beet, Cereals and Marketing.

Eva Kienle Ms. Eva Kienle has been Member of the Management Board at KWS SAAT SE since July 1, 2013. She is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Global Services, Information Technology, Human Resources and Legal Affairs at the Company. She graduated in Business Administration.

Juergen Bolduan Mr. Juergen Bolduan has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of Central Works Committee at the Company.

Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser Ms. Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser has been Member of the Supervisory Board at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2007. She serves as Member of the Committee for Executive Board Affairs and the Nominating Committee at the Company. In addition, she also serves as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Deputy Chairwoman of the Shareholders' Committee at CLAAS KGaA mbH. She is a Businesswoman.

Berthold Niehoff Dr. Berthold Niehoff has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at KWS SAAT SE since December 13, 2012. He is an Agricultural Scientist.