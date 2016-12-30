Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)

Name Description

Galen Weston Mr. Galen G. Weston serves as Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Loblaw Companies Ltd. He previously held several senior executive positions with the Corporation and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Corporation, he was an investment banking analyst for Salomon Brothers in the U.K. Mr. Weston graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. and from Columbia University with an M.B.A. Mr. Weston is Deputy Chairman of George Weston Limited and Chairman and a trustee of the Corporation’s subsidiary, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and a director of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Sarah Davis Ms. Sarah R. Davis serves as President of Loblaw Companies Limited. Prior to this, she was Chief Administrative Officer from 2014 to 2016 and Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2014 of the company. Ms. Davis was Vice President, Controller at Rogers Communication Inc.

Richard Dufresne Mr. Richard Dufresne serves as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Dufresne joined Loblaw in 2014. he also serves as CFO in George Weston Limited since 2012. This followed prior experience as CFO at a large food distributor and a career in investment banking.

Jocyanne Bourdeau Ms. Jocyanne Bourdeau serves as President - Discount Operations of Loblaw Companies Limited.

Barry Columb Mr. Barry K. Columb serves as President - President’s Choice Financial of the company since 2014. Prior he was President of President’s Choice Bank, a subsidiary of Loblaw Companies Limited. Mr. Columb was President at CitiCards Canada.

Peter McLaughlin Mr. Peter McLaughlin is President - Emerging Business of Loblaw Companies Limited since 2014. Prior he was Executive Vice President - Emerging Business from 2011 to 2014.

Michael Motz Mr. Michael Motz serves as President - Shoppers Drug Mart of Loblaw Companies Limited since 2014. He was Chief Merchandising Officer and Executive Vice President at Shoppers Drug Mart prior to being appointed as President at Shoppers Drug Mart in January, 2015.

Garry Senecal Mr. Garry Senecal serves as President - Market Division of Loblaw Companies Ltd., since 2014. Prior he was Executive Vice President - Conventional Division. Garry brings over 22 years of Canadian and international store operations, merchandising, brands and marketing experience to the role.

Grant Froese Mr. Grant B. Froese serves as Chief Operating Officer of Loblaw Companies Ltd., since 2014. Previously, he was Chief Administrative Officer . He assumes responsibility for Supply Chain, IT, and SAP implementation, as well as the division support functions of Control Brands, E-Commerce, Goods Not For Resale, Off-shore Procurement and Marketing. Grant has over 35 years of experience at Loblaw and most recently held the position of executive vice president, Discount Division.

Darren Myers Mr. Richard G. Dufresne is Executive Vice President - Finance of the company. He joined George Weston Limited in 2012 and Loblaw in 2014, holding parallel responsibilities as CFO at both companies. This followed prior experience as CFO at a large food distributor and a career in investment banking. Darren Myers joins Loblaw from Celestica where he was most recently Executive Vice President and CFO, building on prior finance roles in the organization, and with Bell Canada and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Gordon Currie Mr. Gordon A. M. Currie serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Loblaw Companies Limited. He was an Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Non-Independent Director of the company up to 2014. Mr. Currie is Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Corporation and of Weston. He was formerly Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Direct Energy. Mr. Currie graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a B.A. and from the University of Toronto with an LL.B.

Judy McCrie Ms. Judy A. McCrie serves as Executive Vice President - Speed of Change and Culture of Loblaw Companies Limited. Prior to this she was Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Labour Relations of Loblaw Companies Limited. Ms. McCrie was Vice President, General Manager for Neilson Dairy.

Robert Chant Mr. Robert Chant serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Communications of Loblaw Companies Ltd. He was an associate at Hill and Knowlton Canada and prior to that was Chief of Staff of the Leader of the Opposition party at the Ontario Legislature.

John Lacey Mr. John S. Lacey serves as Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of Brookfield Private Equity Group and is a director nominee of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. that has filed a registration statement with the US SEC. He also provides advisory services to the Corporation and Weston. Mr. Lacey is a former Chairman of Alderwoods Group, Inc., an organization operating funeral homes in North America and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Oshawa Group (now part of Sobeys). In addition to his public board memberships listed below, Mr. Lacey is also Chairman of Doncaster Consolidated Ltd. Mr. Lacey graduated from Kearsney College, South Africa and the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Paul Beeston Mr. Paul M. Beeston, C.M., F.C.A., serves as Independent Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. He is a corporate director, is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Team. He is also a former President and Chief Executive Officer of Major League Baseball. Mr. Beeston graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a B.A., received an Honorary LL.D. from the University of Western Ontario and an Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences from Niagara University. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Beeston is a director of President’s Choice Bank (a subsidiary of the Corporation). In addition to his public board membership listed below, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Mr. Beeston is the former Chairman of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Mr. Beeston is also a former director of Newport Partners Income Fund.

Scott Bonham Mr. Scott Barclay Bonham serves as Independent Director of the company. GGV Capital, a venture capital firm, and former Vice President of Capital Group Companies. Mr. Bonham holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in electrical engineering from Queen's University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Graduate School of Business. In addition to the public board memberships below, Mr. Bonham is a board member of the C100 Association, an association that connects Canadian entrepreneurs and companies with its Silicon Valley network, and the DenmarkBridge.

Warren Bryant Mr. Warren F. Bryant serves as Independent Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. since May 2, 2013. He is a corporate director, is a former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Longs Drug Stores. Prior to joining Longs Drug Stores, Mr. Bryant held management and executive positions at Kroger Co., a leading U.S. grocery chain. Mr. Bryant graduated from California State University with a B.S. and from Azusa Pacific University with an M.B.A. Mr. Bryant is also a graduate of the Executive Financial Management Program at Harvard University. In addition to his public board memberships listed below, Mr. Bryant is a member of the Executive Advisory Committee for the Portland State University Food Industry Leadership Center. Mr. Bryant is a former Chairman of the Board of Directors and was a member of the Board Executive Committee for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS). Mr. Bryant is also a former member of the Board of Directors for the California Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. Mr. Bryant is also a former Director of Longs Drug Stores.

Christie Clark Mr. Christie J. B. Clark FCA, serves as Independent Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. He is a corporate director, is a former Chief Executive Officer and senior partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2005 to 2011. Prior to being elected as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Clark was a National Managing Partner and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Clark graduated from Queen’s University with a B.Comm. and the University of Toronto with an M.B.A. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant. In addition to his public board memberships listed below, Mr. Clark is Chair of the Finance Committee of Alpine Canada and a member of the Advisory Council of The Stephen J.R. Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.

M. Marianne Harris Ms. M. Marianne Harris serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Harris is a corporate director. Prior to 2013, she was the Managing Director and President of Corporate and Investment Banking for Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. (“Merrill Lynch”) and Head of Financial Institutions Group Americas, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith. Prior to Merrill Lynch, she held various investment banking positions with RBC Capital Markets from 1984 to 2000. Ms. Harris holds an M.B.A. from the Schulich School of Business, a J.D. (Juris Doctor) degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a B.Sc. (Honours) from Queen's University. Ms. Harris is also Chair of the board of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) as well as a member of the Investment Committee of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Board, the Dean’s Advisory Council at the Schulich School of Business, and the Advisory Council of the Hennick Centre for Business and Law.

Claudia Kotchka Ms. Claudia Kotchka serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Kotchka, a corporate director, is former Vice President, Design Innovation and Strategy at Procter & Gamble. Ms. Kotchka obtained a B.B.A., Cum Laude, from Ohio University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Ms. Kotchka serves on the board of the American Red Cross, Greater Miami and the Keys. Ms. Kotchka is a former Trustee of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum. Ms. Kotchka is also a regular guest lecturer on innovation at Stanford University and has also been named an IDEO Fellow.

Nancy Lockhart Ms. Nancy H. O. Lockhart O.Ont., ICD.D, serves as Independent Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. She is a corporate director, is the former Chief Administrative Officer of Frum Development Group and a former Vice President of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation. Ms. Lockhart is a director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, Loran Scholars Foundation, The Royal Conservatory of Music and a member of the Sotheby’s Canada Advisory Board. Ms. Lockhart is also Chair of the Crow’s Theatre Company. She is a former Chair of the Ontario Science Centre, former President of the Canadian Club of Toronto and a former Chair of the Canadian Film Centre. Ms. Lockhart is also a former director of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. Ms. Lockhart has an Institute of Corporate Directors’ ICD.D certification.

Thomas O'Neill Mr. Thomas Charles O'Neill, F.C.A., LL.D., serves as Lead Independent Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. He is a corporate director, is Chairman of The Bank of Nova Scotia. He is also the retired Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting. Mr. O’Neill was previously Chief Executive Officer, and prior to that, Chief Operating Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. O’Neill graduated from Queen’s University with a B.Comm. and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. O’Neill received an Honorary LL.D. from Queen’s University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. O’Neill also received the ICAO Award of Outstanding Merit, the highest honour from CPA Ontario. In addition to his public company board memberships listed below, Mr. O’Neill also serves as Chair of St. Michael’s Hospital, is a member of the Advisory Board of The Stephen J.R. Smith School of Business at Queen’s University and is a former Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees of Queen’s University.

Beth Pritchard Ms. Beth M. Pritchard serves as Independent Director of Loblaw Companies Ltd. She is a Principal and Strategic Advisor for Sunrise Beauty Studio, LLC. Ms. Pritchard formerly served as the North American Advisor to M.H. Alshaya Co., a diverse franchisee group based in the Middle East. Prior to that, Ms. Pritchard was the President and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Dean & DeLuca, Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Bath & Body Works and Chief Executive Officer of Victoria’s Secret Beauty. Ms. Pritchard has a B.A. International Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an M.B.A. from Marquette University.