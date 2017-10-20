Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)

Name Description

Graham Dempster Mr. Graham Wayne Dempster BCom, CA(SA), Harvard Business School AMP , INSEAD AMP serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Graham has previously served as an Executive Director of the Nedbank Group and Nedbank Limited, as well as being the past Chief Operating Officer of the Nedbank Group. He has served on various committees within the Group, including the Board Group Credit sub-Committee, Chairman of the Asset and Liability Committee and the Nedbank Brand Committee. He serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of Imperial Holdings Limited, Telkom SA SOC Limited and AECI Limited. Graham has over 35 years’ experience in the banking industry, both in South Africa and internationally. Graham holds AMP from Harvard and INSEAD.

Brian Joffe Mr. Brian Joffe serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Brian founded the Bidvest Group in 1988, where he served as Executive Chair until his appointment as Chief Executive in 2004. Brian stepped down from his role at Bidvest in 2016. A Chartered Accountant by qualification and historically having served on multiple company boards, Brian has over 33 years of South African and international commercial experience. He was acknowledged as one of the Sunday Times’ top five businessmen in 1992 and was listed as one of the top 100 Africans of the Year in the Africa Almanac in 2001. Amongst numerous other awards received, Brian was voted the Sunday Times’ Businessman of the Year in 2007, awarded an honorary doctorate in 2008 by UNISA as well as the University of the Witwatersrand, and selected in 2010 by Wits Business School Journal as one of South Africa’s top 25 business leaders, having made a significant impact on business in South Africa. Brian was further listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the 20 most powerful people in African business.

Tasneem Abdool-Samad Ms. Tasneem Abdool-Samad BCom, CA(SA) serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Tasneem started her career at Deloitte & Touche in KwaZulu-Natal. She then moved to the University of the Witwatersrand, as a lecturer in auditing from 2003 to 2006. Tasneem subsequently rejoined Deloitte as a Partner from 2006 to 2014, and is a former member of the Deloitte South Africa board. Tasneem currently serves as a non-executive director of Absa Bank Limited, Absa Financial Services Limited, Reunert Limited and is a non-trustee member of the audit committee of Momentum Health.

Colin Datnow Mr. Colin Stanley Datnow, BCom serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Colin has had an active role as an entrepreneur in the distribution industry for over 40 years. Colin is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Brandcorp Holdings Limited which is focused on the distribution and retailing of branded consumer and industrial products to a broad spectrum of the market. Colin is also the founding member, shareholder and a Non-Executive Director of the Cosyro Group of companies. In addition, he serves as chairperson on one of South Africa’s largest Public Benefit Organisations.