Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)

Rodrigo Alonso Herrera Aspra Mr. Rodrigo Alonso Herrera Aspra serves as Chairman of the Board, Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 29, 2016. He holds a degree in Engineering and Administration, both from Universidad Anahuac and holds a Masters degree in Advanced Management from Colegio de Graduados en Alta Direccion.

Maximo Juda Mr. Maximo Juda serves as Chief Executive Officer of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 23, 2015. Previously he served as Vice President of International Operations since March 2013 where he consolidated the international arena as one of the pillars of growth of the company. He joined as Director of Sales, after that he was promoted to Director of Commercial Operations being responsible for the areas of Purchasing, Sales and Operations in October 2002. In 2006 he served as Vice President of Strategic Development and then had the role of Founder and President of operations of Argentina, Brazil and the United States, which quickly became the largest company operations outside of Mexico. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad de San Andres at Argentina and founded Farmaciaonline.com, the first Latin American portal for online sale of medicines and cosmetics.

Antonio Zamora Galland Mr. Antonio Zamora Galland serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 15, 2015. Previously, he worked as Strategic and Financial Planning Director at PepsiCo Americas Foods, a division of PepsiCo, Inc., for the Sabritas region (Mexico), Central America, and the Caribbean. He also has experience as Business Consultant, having worked as Director at Europraxis Consulting and as Senior Managing Director at McKinsey & Company in Mexico, Spain and Portugal. He also has experience in the financial sector, having worked as Deputy Director of Corporate Banking at BBVA – Bancomer SA de CV, as an M&A Officer at Banamex SA and in Treasury at Procter & Gamble. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Panamericana, a Masters of Business Administration degree and a degree in Public Administration, both from the Stanford University.

Marco Sparvieri Mr. Marco Sparvieri serves as Executive Vice-President of Global Sales of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. In the past he served as Commercial Director of Procter & Gamble in Mexico. He holds a graduation degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alejandro Baston Patino Mr. Alejandro Baston Patino serves as Vice-President of International and Sales Development of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He joined the Company as Vice President of Commercial Strategy in 2008. Between 2007 and 2008, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Depilite, and from 1999 to 2007, he acted as Director of Sales of OCESA. In the past, he worked at Hotel Inter-Continental, Hotel Stouffer Presidente, Hotel Las Brisas, Hoteles Camino Real and Hoteles Westin. He holds a diploma in Advanced Management and Sales from Insitituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and has attended to courses in Marketing and Business at the Cornell University and University of California, Berkeley.

Stefano Curti Mr. Stefano Curti serves as Global President of Brands of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He is Global President of Brands at Genomma Lab. He is responsible for the company's portfolio of brands and is focused on growth, strategy, innovation, research and development, advertising and design of leading brands. Stefano has more than 27 years of experience in the areas of consumer health, wellness, beauty, OTCs, venture capital and private equity. Stefano was Global President of Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. Previously, he was President, CEO and Board Member of ExploraMed, an innovation incubator based in Silicon Valley, focused on the development of innovative advances for consumer welfare. Stefano was Global President at Johnson & Johnson for the Beauty and Baby divisions. Stefano was also president of J & J Consumer USA and General Manager of Neutrogena, where he was responsible for operations in North America. He was also the Managing Director of J & J in Europe and Marketing Director for Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Santiago Velez Pelaez Mr. Santiago Velez Pelaez serves as Mexico Country Head and Vice-President of Manufacturing of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He joins Genomma Lab after having held, very successfully, the position of General Manager at Quala Mexico. His professional career encompasses 23 years of experience in this company, occupying different positions in the Marketing area in Colombia, where he became Area Director, later to be CEO of the same company in Venezuela, Dominican Republic and finally in Mexico, achieving excellent sales results. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Pontifica Universidad Javeriana and Masters degree in Marketing from Universidad de Los Andes.

Juan Alonso Mr. Juan Alonso serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been Chief Executive Officer of ZAO Future Technologies and Chairman of Domino's Pizza Jalisco SA de CV. In March 2007, he holds a partnership agreement with Israel BSG Investments, the developer of real estate in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, to develop nearly one million square meters of residential and commercial real estate in Russia. He is also the majority shareholder of ZAO SILVER Nizhny Novgorod, the national water bottler Nestle in Russia. Previously, he was President of Domino's Pizza Jalisco, SA de CV, Master franchisee of Domino's Pizza in central Mexico, as well as the majority shareholder of Baskin Robbins DF.

Hector Carrillo Gonzalez Mr. Hector Carrillo Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 50 years of work experience in the trade area, both in the domestic and international markets, companies in the pharmaceutical industry as Schering Plough, ICN, Merrel, Smith Kline & French, Searle, Wyeth and Lakeside. 1996-2014, he held the post of Director General of Apotex Mexico and Latin America, which, under his charge, became generics pioneer and leader in the Mexican market. In 2003, he made some successful businesses with Rodrigo Herrera and maximum Judah. From the end of 2014, Mr. Carrillo founded Sypharmex, a company offering consulting services and sales in the pharmaceutical industry in Mexico, Latin America, United States and Canada. He graduated in Economics with specialization in marketing by the Saint Ambrose University in Iowa and Rutgers University in New Jersey, United States.

Scott Emerson Mr. Scott R. Emerson serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 15, 2015. He is Founder and President of The Emerson Group and its subsidiaries, Healthcare and Emerson Emerson Marketing. He has over 30 years experience in management positions in the areas of brand management, development new business, sales operations and field sales in Fortune 500 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Unilever and Novartis Consumer Health. He also serves as Member of the Board of Consumer Health Products Association, National Association of Chain Drug.

Jorge Ricardo Gutierrez Munoz Mr. Jorge Ricardo Gutierrez Munoz serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) and a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad La Salle.

Luis Harvey MacKissack Mr. Luis Alberto Harvey MacKissack serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Co-Founder of Nexxus Capital. Before joining Nexxus Capital, he worked at Grupo Bursatil Mexicano, Fonlyser, Operadora de Bolsa and Servicios Industriales Penoles SA de CV. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Nexxus Capital, Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV, Industrias Innopack SA de CV, Aerobal SA de CV, Grupo Sports World SA de CV, Grupo Mantenimiento de Giros Comerciales Internacional SA de CV (Grupo Magico), Credito Real S.A de C.V, SOFOM ENR and Harmon Hall Holding, S de RL de CV, Diamex, Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, Taco Holding and Moda Holding, among others. He also has been Member of the Investment Committee of ZN Mexico Trust, ZN Mexico II, LP and Nexxus Capital Private Equity Fund III LP. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Sabrina Lucila Herrera Aspra Ms. Sabrina Lucila Herrera Aspra serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 29, 2016. She has been the Company's Director of International Operations since 2004 and was appointed as Member of the Company's Board on March 24, 2011. She acted as Director of International Sales from 1998 to 2004. In the past, she worked at Posadas de Mexico, serving as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. She holds a Bachelors degree in Information Technology from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree in Advanced Management from Colegio de Graduados de Alta Direccion.

Arturo Jose Saval Perez Eng. Arturo Jose Saval Perez serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Chairman of the Corporate Practices and a Member of Executive Committees of the company. In the past, he worked at Grupo Financiero GBM Atlantico Interacciones and Grupo Financiero Serfin. He has also been Partner and Director of ZN Capital, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Nexxus Capital (since 1998), Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV, Industrias Innopack SA de CV, Aerobal, SA de CV, Grupo Sports World SA de CV, Grupo Mantenimiento de Giros Comerciales Internacional SA de CV (Grupo Magico), Credito Real SA de CV, SOFOM ENR and Harmon Hall Holding S de RL de CV, Diamex, Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, Taco Holding, Moda Holding and BOMI de Mexico. He has served as Member of the Investment Committee of ZN Mexico Trust, ZN Mexico II LP and Nexxus Capital Private Equity Fund III LP and Member of the Board of AMEXCAP. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana, a degree in Financial Analysis from the University of Michigan and holds a diploma from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Leandro Martin Sigman Gold Mr. Leandro Martin Sigman Gold serves as Independent Director of Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 15, 2015. He also serves as Director General of Chemo Corporation. He has extensive experience of managing areas Sales and Marketing Intelligence, Business Development and Strategic Planning. He served as Executive Director Elea Laboratories, likewise served as Director of Marketing for Parke-Davis Argentina. He also serves as President of the Chamber of Commerce of Argentina in Spain. He holds a degree in Economics, Journalism and a Masters of Business Administration degree, all from the Institute of Business Studies (IAE) of the Austral University of Buenos Aires, Argentina.