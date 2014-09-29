Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

Name Description

George Ireland Mr. George Ireland is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Director of the Company. He was Founder, Chief Investment Officer and CEO of Geologic Resources Partners LLP.

John Kanellitsas Mr. John A. Kanellitsas is President, Director of the Company. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Interim CEO of LAC from June 2013 to June 2014, CEO of LAC from June 2014 to September 2015; Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Geologic Resource Partners LLC from June 2004 to January 2015.

W. Thomas Hodgson Mr. W. Thomas Hodgson is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of LAC from 2010 to September 2015; consultant and advisor to the Chairman of Magna International Inc. and Magna Entertainment Corp. from May 2007 to May 2011.

Eduard Epshtein Mr. Eduard K. Epshtein is Chief Financial Officer of Lithium Americas Corp., since May 2008; He served as Chief Financial Officer, Concordia Resource Corp. (now Kaizen Discovery Inc.), October 2006 to December 2013.

Franco Mignacco Mr. Franco Mignacco is Director; President - Minera Exar S.A. of the Company. He was President of Minera since June 17, 2013; President of Los Boros S.A.(2) from January 2006 to June 2014.

Myron Manternach Mr. Myron G. Manternach is Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and investment management. He worked as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and as an analyst and manager of global alternative investment funds with significant experience in natural resources and emerging market credit and equity. Most recently he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of Ambac Assurance Corp., a subsidiary of Ambac Financial Group. He is chairman of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd. and was previously a director of Lithium Americas Corp. prior to its merger with Western Lithium. Mr. Manternach holds a BS degree in Electrical Engineering with distinction from Iowa State University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

David Deak Mr. David S. Deak is Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of the company. And President of its subsidiary Lithium Nevada Corp. ("LNC"). Dr. Deak holds a D.Phil. in Materials Science from Oxford University and is well-known within the lithium and battery materials industry. He has diverse experience, predominantly in technology development and commercial roles. Most recently, he led strategic development projects focused on battery manufacturing and supply chain activities, including lithium supply.

Silvio Bertolli Mr. Silvio Bertolli is Senior Vice President - Project Development of Lithium Americas Corp., since December 15, 2009.

Dennis Bryan Mr. Dennis Bryan is Senior Vice President - Development of Western Lithium USA Corporation., since October 16, 2008.

Tracy Hansen Ms. Tracy Hansen is Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Lithium Americas Corp. She is Corporate Secretary of the Company, January 2010 to present; VP of the Company, March 2011 to present. she served as Corporate Secretary of Concordia Resource Corp. (now Kaizen Discovery Inc.), March 2011 to December 2013; VP, February 2012 to December 2013.

Gabriel Rubacha Mr. Gabriel Marcelo Rubacha is Director of the Company. Mr. Rubacha has 25 years of professional Engineering and Construction experience, most recently working for Techint Engineering & Construction since 1991. Techint provides engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and management services for large-scale projects globally. Mr. Rubacha holds an International MBA, Joint Program Ecole des Ponts et Chaussees, Paris, France and Universidad de Belgrano; a Masters in Strategic Management, Universidad de Belgrano, Business and Economy School; and Aeronautical Engineering degree from Universidad Tecnológica Nacional.

Gary Cohn Mr. Gary Cohn has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company. Prior to his recent consulting work on corporate development matters, Gary had a lengthy career with Magna International Inc. which began in 1989. His roles with Magna included overseeing the mergers and acquisitions function, serving as in-house legal counsel and acting as corporate secretary. During his career, he also practiced corporate and securities law with two large national law firms in Canada. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the former Lithium Americas Corp. from 2014 until its merger with the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo, a Master of Business Administration degree from York University, and a Juris Doctor degree from the Osgoode Hall Law School.

Jonathan Evans Mr. Jonathan D. Evans is Independent Director of the company. He has more than 20 years of operations and general management experience across businesses of various sizes and industry applications. Previously, he served as Vice President and GM for the Lithium Division at FMC Corporation. Mr. Evans is currently the Chief Operating Officer of DiversiTech Corporation, a US$350 million revenue portfolio company of the private equity group, Permira. Mr. Evans has also held executive management roles at Arysta LifeScience, AMRI Corporation and General Electric. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.