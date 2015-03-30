Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.BO)
LART.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,141.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Naik
|74
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
S. Subrahmanyan
|57
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
R. Shankar Raman
|58
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Subramanian Sarma
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Executive Director
|
Shailendra Roy
|64
|2013
|Senior Executive Vice President - Power, Heavy Engineering & Defence, Whole-time Director
|
M. Satish
|60
|2016
|Senior Executive Vice President - Buildings, Minerals & Metals, Whole-Time Director
|
D. Sen
|60
|2015
|Senior Executive Vice President - Infrastructure, Whole-time Director
|
S Bhargava
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Electrical & Automation
|
N. Hariharan
|2016
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Sushobhan Sarker
|63
|2012
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India
|
Sunita Sharma
|58
|2015
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India
|
Sanjeev Aga
|65
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Subodh Bhargava
|75
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. Chitale
|67
|2004
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. Damodaran
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Naina Kidwai
|59
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Narayanan Kumar
|67
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Thomas Mathew T.
|63
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vikram Mehta
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ajay Shankar
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
A. Naik
|Mr. A. M. Naik has been re-designated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective Oct 01st, 2017. He is currently serves as Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Larsen and Toubro Limited. Mr. A. M. Naik joined Larsen and Toubro Limited as a Junior Engineer in 1965, and was rapidly given positions of increasing responsibility. He led the company through some of its most challenging times, and enabled it to emerge stronger each time. His broad global perspective has seen the company expand its horizons beyond domestic borders to become a global player. Mr. A. M. Naik heads an organisation that is among the most admired companies in India, reputed for the technological excellence that characterises its projects and products, for its contribution to the development of indigenous engineering capabilities, and for its professionalism and value systems.
|
S. Subrahmanyan
|Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company effective July 1st, 2017. He is currently serves as President, Deputy Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a civil engineer with post graduate qualifications in business management. He joined L&T in 1984 starting off as project planning engineer, and was soon handpicked for senior responsibilities. Mr. Subrabmanyan’s notable achievements include playing a pivotal role in securing and managing EPC contracts for construction of four international airports in India at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. The Buildings & Factories business has grown rapidly under his leadership, and has executed many prestigious jobs such as ICICI Bank, National Stock Exchange Buildings and Tidel Park.
|
R. Shankar Raman
|Mr. R. Shankar Raman serves as Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a Commerce graduate from the University of Madras, Chennai. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1983 and became a Graduate of the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India in 1986. He joined L&T Group in 1994 for setting up L&T Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T). He has vast experience in the Finance, Taxation, Risk Management, Legal and Investor Relations.
|
Shailendra Roy
|Mr. Shailendra N. Roy serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Power, Heavy Engineering & Defence, Whole-time Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree, and started his career in 1975 as an Engineer with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's manufacturing unit at Haridwar. Before joining L&T, he was managing director & CEO of Bharat Heavy Plates & Vessels (BHPV) from 2002 to 2004. He has vast experience in Thermal Power, Heavy Engineering, Defence & Aerospace Industry.
|
M. Satish
|Mr. M. V. Satish serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Buildings, Minerals & Metals, Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from January 29, 2016. He is responsible for Buildings & Factories, which is the largest business vertical of L&T and Metallurgical & Material Handling. He has vast experience in Construction, Business Development, Contracts Management and Property Development in India and GCC region. He holds BE (Civil).
|
D. Sen
|Mr. D. K. Sen serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Infrastructure, Whole-time Director of the Company since October 1, 2015. He holds B.Sc Engg. (Civil), MBA (Finance). He has vast experience in Design and Engineering, Business Development, Tendering and construction. He works with L&T Infrastructure Engineering Limited.
|
|
N. Hariharan
|Mr. N. Hariharan serves as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Larsen and Toubro Limited.
|
Sushobhan Sarker
|Mr. Sushobhan Sarker serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India of LIC of Larsen and Toubro Limited., with effect from December 15, 2012. He is a member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee.
|
Sunita Sharma
|Ms. Sunita Sharma serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India of India of the Company. She joined the company on April 1, 2015. She works for LIC Housing Finance Limited, LIC Nomura Mutual Fund AMC Ltd., LICHFL Asset Management Company Limited, LICHFL Financial Services Limited, LICHFL Care Homes Limited and Bhushan Steel Limited.
|
Sanjeev Aga
|Mr. Sanjeev Aga serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since May 25, 2016. He holds B.SC (Hons. in Physics), MBA. He has vast experience in Telecom Sector. His other Directorships UFO Moviez India Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Idea Cellular Limited, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Limited, Manjushree Technopak Limited, Subex Limited, Mahindra Logistics Limited.
|
Subodh Bhargava
|Mr. Subodh Kumar Bhargava serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited., since July 3, 2007. Mr. Subodh Bhargava, a Mechanical Engineer is Chairman Emeritus of Eicher Group. He has held and continues to hold many important positions with various Government Committees. He is also closely associated with technical and management education In India. His other directorships include: Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited, Samtel Color limited, Rane Engine Valves limited, Samcor Glass limited, TRF limited, Carbonindum Universal limlted, Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Healthcare Limited, Batliboi limited, SRF limited and DCM Engineering limited.
|
M. Chitale
|Mr. M. M. Chitale serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a Chairman of Audit Committee.
|
M. Damodaran
|Mr. M. Damodaran serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee.
|
Naina Kidwai
|Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds Bachelor’s in Economics, Chartered Accountant and MBA. She has vast Experience in the area of Banking. Her other Directorships are Cipla Limited, Max Financial Services Limited, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Altico Capital India Private Limited.
|
Narayanan Kumar
|Mr. Narayanan Kumar serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since May 27, 2016. He holds B.E (Electronics). He is a Industrailist. His other Directorships are Bharati Infratel Limited, Cubbon Road Properties Private Limited, Times Innovative Media Limited, Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited.
|
Thomas Mathew T.
|Shri. Thomas Mathew T. serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of LIC of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. He holds MA (Economics), LLB, PGDM (Marketing). He has experience in the field of Insurance (Marketing & International Operations) of LIC. Directorships held in other public companies: LIC of India, Tata Power Company Limited, LIC Cards Services Limited, LIC Pension Fund Limited, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited.
|
Vikram Mehta
|Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a Chairman of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee.
|
Adil Zainulbhai
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
A. Naik
|2,731,000,064
|
S. Subrahmanyan
|1,283,000,064
|
R. Shankar Raman
|1,037,000,000
|
Subramanian Sarma
|--
|
Shailendra Roy
|790,000,000
|
M. Satish
|--
|
D. Sen
|--
|
S Bhargava
|--
|
N. Hariharan
|--
|
Sushobhan Sarker
|2,849,000
|
Sunita Sharma
|--
|
Sanjeev Aga
|--
|
Subodh Bhargava
|4,540,000
|
M. Chitale
|4,205,000
|
M. Damodaran
|3,985,000
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|--
|
Naina Kidwai
|--
|
Narayanan Kumar
|--
|
Thomas Mathew T.
|--
|
Vikram Mehta
|2,765,000
|
Ajay Shankar
|--
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
A. Naik
|0
|0
|
S. Subrahmanyan
|0
|0
|
R. Shankar Raman
|0
|0
|
Subramanian Sarma
|0
|0
|
Shailendra Roy
|0
|0
|
M. Satish
|0
|0
|
D. Sen
|0
|0
|
S Bhargava
|0
|0
|
N. Hariharan
|0
|0
|
Sushobhan Sarker
|0
|0
|
Sunita Sharma
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Aga
|0
|0
|
Subodh Bhargava
|0
|0
|
M. Chitale
|0
|0
|
M. Damodaran
|0
|0
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Naina Kidwai
|0
|0
|
Narayanan Kumar
|0
|0
|
Thomas Mathew T.
|0
|0
|
Vikram Mehta
|0
|0
|
Ajay Shankar
|0
|0
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|0
|0