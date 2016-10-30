Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Name Description

Isabelle Courville Ms. Isabelle Courville serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Laurentian Bank Of Canada. Ms. Courville holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Physics from the École Polytechnique de Montréal and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Law from McGill University. From 2007 to 2013, she was President of Hydro-Québec Distribution and Hydro-Québec TransÉnergie. Previously, Ms. Courville was active for 20 years in the Canadian telecommunications industry where she served as President of Bell Canada’s Enterprise Group and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Nordiq Group. She sits on the Board of Directors of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the Board of Directors of the Institute for Governance of private and public organizations (IGOPP).

Francois Desjardins Mr. Francois Desjardins serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Laurentian Bank of Canada., since 1 November 2015. He is Member of the Executive Committee since 2007 and with the Bank since 1991, Mr. Desjardins holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He has held several positions with Retail Services and B2B Bank throughout his career. As President and Chief Executive Officer of B2B Bank, Mr. Desjardins was responsible for financial services offered through independent financial advisors and mortgage brokers throughout Canada. As Executive Vice-President, Retail Services, he was responsible for the Retail Services sector. He was named Chief Operating Officer of the Bank on February 28, 2015 and became President and Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2015.

Francois Laurin Mr. Francois Laurin serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company, since August 2015. He is responsible for the Bank’s activities in the areas of finance, accounting, treasury, taxation, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and internal audit. He has held this role since August 2015. With 30 years of experience in corporate financing and financial accounting, François Laurin has worked at a number of large organizations operating within the finance, mining and telecommunications sectors.

Deborah Rose Ms. Deborah Rose serves as Executive Vice-President, Intermediary Banking and Chief Information Officer, Laurentian Bank, and President and Chief Executive Officer, B2B Bank. Ms. Rose joined B2B Bank in 2011. In 2015, she was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of B2B Bank and Chief Information Officer of Laurentian Bank, where she oversees the development and management of information technologies. Prior to joining B2B Bank, Deborah Rose was Senior Vice-President, Business Operations at International Financial Data Services. Her career in financial services spans over 20 years.

Suzan Kudzman Ms. Suzan Kudzman serves as Executive Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer and Corporate Affairs of the Company., since 5 October 2015. Since 2015, Susan Kudzman has been responsible for risk management, credit management, legal affairs, and corporate human resources. Drawing upon 30 years of experience, Susan Kudzman is an actuary and a specialist in the fields of risk management and human resources. She held the position of Chief Risk Officer at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as well a number of senior management positions at prominent organizations. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Transat A.T. Inc. and Yellow Pages Limited.

Stephane Therrien Mr. Stephane Therrien serves as Executive Vice-President, Personal & Commercial Banking, Laurentian Bank and President and Chief Executive Officer, LBC Financial Services of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Mr. Therrien has led the Business Services unit since 2012, the year he joined Laurentian Bank. In 2015, he was also appointed to head the Bank’s Retail Services unit. He is a seasoned manager with almost 30 years of experience in the financing sector. He previously worked for 18 years at GE Capital where he successfully held various senior management positions including seven years as Chief Commercial Officer, Canada.

Michel Trudeau Mr. Michel C. Trudeau serves as Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets, Laurentian Bank and President and Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., the subsidiary of the Company. With the Bank since 1999, Mr. Trudeau is responsible for brokerage and capital markets activities since 2010. He has held various positions with Laurentian Bank Securities, including that of President and Chief Executive Officer since 2003. Mr. Trudeau holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and an MBA.

Lise Bastarache Mrs. Lise Bastarache is Independent Director of Laurentian Bank Of Canada. She is an economist and a corporate director. Ms. Bastarache holds a master’s degree and has pursued doctoral studies in Economics. From 2001 to 2005, she was Quebec Regional Vice-President, Private Banking at RBC Financial Group. From 2004 to 2007, Ms. Bastarache sat on NB Power’s Board of Directors. She was also a member of the Board of Governors of Université de Moncton and Chair of its Finance Committee from 2004 to 2013. She sits on the Board of Directors of Université de Moncton Développement Inc.

Sonia Baxendale Ms. Sonia A. Baxendale is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Baxendale is a corporate director. She holds a B.A. degree from the University of Toronto and, in 2014, received the ICD.D Director designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, including completion of the Director's Education Program at the Rotman Business School of the University of Toronto. Ms. Baxendale was President, CIBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management and Senior Executive Vice-President, from 2005 to 2011. From 1992 to 2005, Ms. Baxendale held various leadership roles at CIBC, including Senior Executive Vice-President, CIBC Wealth Management, Executive Vice-President, Asset Management, Card Products and Collections, Executive Vice-President, Global Private Banking & Investment Management Services and Managing Director, CIBC Wood Gundy. Prior to her executive positions with CIBC, Ms. Baxendale held increasingly senior positions with Amex Bank of Canada and Saatchi & Saatchi Compton Hayhurst. Ms. Baxendale is a member of the Board of Directors and member of the Risk Committee and of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of Foresters Insurance. She is also a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee of both The Hospital for Sick Kids Foundation and The Toronto French School.

Richard Belanger Mr. Richard Belanger, FCPA, FCA, serves as Independent Director of Laurentian Bank Of Canada. He is the President of Toryvel Group Inc., a holding company with investments mostly in the natural resources sector. He is a professional chartered accountant since 1980, Richard Bélanger was awarded the designation “Fellow” and the Prix Émérite by the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec in 2004. He is Director and President of Toryvel Group Inc. and Doryfor Inc., a transportation company, Director and President of Quebec City Executive Terminal Inc., and the general partner of Terminal 611 LP, a company operating an airport terminal. He is also a Director and member of the Audit Committee of Optosecurity Inc., a development and marketing corporation specializing in software solutions for the protection of physical infrastructures.

Michael Boychuk Mr. Michael T. Boychuk is Independent Director of Laurentian Bank Of Canada. Mr. Boychuk professional chartered accountant since 1979, Mr. Boychuk became a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec in 2012. From July 2009 until his retirement in June 2015, he was President of Bimcor Inc., the pension fund investment manager for the BCE Inc./Bell Canada group of companies. From 1999 to 2009, he was Senior Vice-President and Treasurer of BCE Inc./Bell Canada, responsible for all treasury, corporate security as well as environment and sustainability activities, and for the BCE Group of companies’ pension plans. Mr. Boychuk is a member of the Board of Governors and Chair of McGill University’s Audit Committee. He also serves on the International Advisory Committee of McGill University’s Faculty of Management. Mr. Boychuk was recently appointed member of the Board of Directors of The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited. He is an Advisory Board Member of Fengate Capital Management and also sits on the Investment Committee of the J.W. McConnell Family Foundation and the Nunavut Trust.

Gordon Campbell Mr. Gordon Campbell is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Campbell holds a B.A. in English and Urban Studies and a Masters of Business Administration. Mr. Campbell was Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland from September 2011 to September 2016. Prior to that appointment, he was Premier of the Province of British Columbia for almost 10 years. He also served as leader of the Opposition in British Columbia from 1994 to 2001. Prior to that, Mr. Campbell was the Mayor of Vancouver for 7 years and the Chairperson of the Greater Vancouver Regional District (now called Metro Vancouver) from 1990 to 1993. Before his election as Mayor, he ran his own development company, Citycore Development Corporation. He was also General Manager of Development for Marathon British Columbia where he worked from 1976 to 1981. Mr. Campbell sits on the Board of Directors of Brit Insurance Holding B.V. as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee and on the Board of Directors of Grosvenor America as a non-executive Director and Chair of the Human Resources Committee.

Michel Labonte Mr. Michel Labonte serves as Independent Director of Laurentian Bank Of Canada. He is a corporate director. Mr. Labonté was involved for over 13 years with National Bank of Canada, including as Senior Vice-President, Finance and Control (1993-2002). In 2002, he was appointed Senior Vice-President, Finance and Technology and named to the Executive Committee. In 2003, he was promoted to Senior Vice-President, Finance, Technology and Corporate Affairs, a position he held until 2005. From 2005 to his retirement in 2006, Mr. Labonté served as an executive advisor, and from March 2007 until November 2008, he acted as a financial consultant. Mr. Labonté holds the ICD.D designation of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He serves on the Board of Otéra Capital, a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, chairs its Audit Committee and is a member of its Risk Management Committee. He is also a Director of the Canadian International Organ Competition.

A. Michel Lavigne Mr. A. Michel (Lavigne) Lavigne, FCPA, FCA, serves as Independent Director of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Mr. Lavigne is a corporate director. He is Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mr. Lavigne was partner from 1986 to 2005 at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, of which he was President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Lavigne sits on the Board of Directors of Canada Post Corporation and he is Chair of the Pension Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. He served on the following Boards of Directors: Quebecor Media Inc. (was member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Compensation Committee), and Videotron Ltd (was member of the Audit Committee). Mr. Lavigne also served on the Board of Directors and was a member of the Audit Committee of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec from 2005 to 2013 and Chair of said committee from 2009 to 2013; he was also a member of the Caisse’s Risk Management Committee from 2009 to 2013.

Michelle Savoy Ms. Michelle R. Savoy serves as Independent Director of Laurentian Bank Of Canada. Ms. Savoy is a corporate director. With over 25 years of experience in the investment industry including investment management and capital markets, Ms. Savoy has held senior corporate leadership roles. From 2003 until her retirement in 2011, she was the President of Capital Guardian (Canada) Inc., where she led the Canadian institutional marketing and distribution arm of Capital Guardian Trust Company in addition to being Co-Head, North America, of Institutional Client Relations and Marketing from 2005 to 2010. Her prior experience includes just under two years as a senior consultant with Spencer Stuart and Associates, Inc. and over a decade with CIBC World Markets where she ultimately served as Managing Director, Global Head of Fixed Income Sales. Ms. Savoy is a member of the Board of Directors of Nav Canada (member of the Pension Committee and member of the Corporate Governance Committee) and the Ontario Pension Board (member of the Audit Committee and of the Investment Committee). Ms. Savoy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Ottawa and received the ICD.D Director designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, including completion of the Director's Education Program at the Rotman Business School of the University of Toronto.