La Comer SAB de CV (LCMRUBC.MX)

Name Description

Guillermo Gonzalez Nova Mr. Guillermo Gonzalez Nova has served as Chairman of the Board of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He also serves as Chairman of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002.

Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui Mr. Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer at La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. He also serves as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Director of Grupo Kuo SAB de CV.

Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana Mr. Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Vice Chairman Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1986. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Restaurantes California.

Rogelio Garza Garza Mr. Rogelio Garza Garza serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 1, 2016. He started to work in the company from 2011 as Deputy Director of Treasury, taking charge of the areas of Treasury and Investor Relations.

Santiago Garcia Garcia Mr. Santiago Garcia Garcia serves as Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV at La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana S A de CV, which is a subsidiary of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and Masters degree in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Corporate Director of Fiscal and Legal Affairs of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Law and Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Joaquin Solis Rivera Mr. Joaquin Solis Rivera serves as Director and Corporate Director of Labor and Legal Affairs of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Corporate Director of Legal and Labor Affairs, Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009.

Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra Mr. Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra has served as Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. He also serves as Directors of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.

Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez Mr. Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez has served as Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.