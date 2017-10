Groupe LDLC SA (LDCO.PA)

Name Description

Laurent Villemonte de la Clergerie Mr. Laurent Villemonte de la Clergerie serves as Chairman of the Management Board of LDLC.Com SA. He is also a Non-Associate Manager of Textorm SARL and Plugsquare SARL.

Olivier Villemonte de la Clergerie Mr. Olivier Villemonte de la Clergerie serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of LDLC.Com SA. He is also a Non-Associate Manager of Anikop.