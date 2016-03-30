Lewis Group Ltd (LEWJ.J)

Name Description

Hilton Saven Mr. Hilton Saven, B Com, CA (SA), has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Lewis Group Limited., effective August 2017. He is chairman of Mazars South Africa and serves as Co-CEO of Mazars International, an international audit firm operating in 73 countries. He is also the vice-chairman of Praxity, a global alliance of independent accounting firms represented in 96 countries.

Johan Enslin Mr. Johan Enslin is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Lewis Group Limited. He is the chief executive officer of Lewis Group. Prior to this appointment he was chief operating officer with responsibility for the retail operations of the group. He joined the Lewis Group as a salesman in 1993 and rose rapidly through the ranks, holding positions including branch manager, regional controller, divisional general manager, general manager operations and operations director of Lewis Stores (Pty) Ltd where he was responsible for all facets of Lewis and Best Home and Electric.

Jacques Bestbier Mr. Jacques Bestbier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective 1 June 2017. He has been general manager: administration for most of his career with the group since joining in 2012. He is an experienced chartered accountant with a background in the short-term insurance, banking and retail sectors. Prior to joining Lewis he spent six years with the Shoprite Group in financial and divisional management roles.

Leslie Davies Mr. Leslie Alan (Les) Davies, CA, is no longer Executive Director of Lewis Group Limited., effective 31 March 2018. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is the chief financial officer of Lewis Group and chief executive officer of Monarch Insurance. Les has over 30 years’ experience in financial management within the retail industry and has been the financial director of Lewis Stores since 1989. Prior to joining the group Les spent five years as the financial director of AMC Classic. His experience covers a wide range of financial, administrative, legal, contractual, insurance and statutory compliance matters.

Neil Jansen Mr. Neil Jansen, MBL (UNISA), is Human Resources Director of Lewis Group Limited. Neil spent the f irst 10 years of his career as an HR practitioner with the Transnet Group. In 2004 he joined the Naspers Group, initially as group HR manager for Via Afrika and then spent four years as general manager human resources for Media24, the print media division of Naspers. He joined the Lewis Group in September 2008.

Derek Loudon Mr. Derek Loudon is Merchandising Director of Lewis Group Limited. Derek has over 30 years’ retail experience, star ting at Pick n Pay Stores where he progressed from trainee f loor manager to buyer, as procurement manager at Airf lex Furniture Industries and as the electrical merchandise executive at Morkels Limited. Derek joined Lewis as the General Manager: Merchandise in May 2000.

Adheera Bodasing Ms. Adheera Bodasing has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 June 2017. Ms Bodasing is an attorney and lobbyist with widespread experience in the public and private sectors. She was previously chief director legal services at National Treasury and later served as a commissioner on the Gambling Review Commission. Ms Bodasing is currently the managing director of Polarity Consulting, a legal and lobbying consultancy which she founded in 2007.

Daphne Motsepe Ms. Daphne R. Motsepe has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 June 2017. Ms Motsepe is an experienced banking executive and company director. She was formerly chief executive of unsecured lending at Absa and also served as managing director of Postbank. She is currently a non-executive director of Edcon, Mercantile Bank Holdings, Rand Mutual Assurance Company and Kapela Investment Holdings.

Fatima Abrahams Professor Fatima Abrahams is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lewis Group Limited. She is a senior professor in industrial psychology at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and a registered industrial psychologist. She was previously Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences at UWC. She is an acknowledged academic who has presented papers at international and national conferences and published a number of accredited articles and academic works on human resources issues. In addition, she was also a non-executive director of Transnet, B2B Africa (Pty) Ltd and chairperson of Victoria & Alfred Waterfront Holdings and has built up sound business acumen over the years.

David Nurek Mr. David Morris Nurek has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Lewis Group Limited., effective August 2017. David was appointed non-executive chairman of Lewis Stores in 2001 and chairman of Lewis Group in 2004. His directorships include Clicks Group, The Foschini Group, Sun International, Trencor and Distell Group. David practised as an attorney with Sonnenberg Hoffmann Galombik for over 30 years, ultimately serving as chairman. He joined Investec Bank in 2000 and is regional chairman of their Western Cape operations. David has been a non-executive director and chairman of a number of listed companies for over 21 years. He has served on the Audit and Risk Committees of most of these companies, giving him wide-ranging business experience and experience of par ticipation in audit committee activities. He is currently a member of the Audit and Risk Committees of Distell Group, Sun International, Trencor and Clicks Group and was until recently a member of the Risk Committee of Aspen Pharmacare. During the course of his legal practice, David specialised in corporate and commercial matters and more recently in his position as a senior executive at Investec Group, he has been involved in dealing with a wide range of corporate and commercial issues.