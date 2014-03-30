LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)

Name Description

B. Vijayakumar Shri. B. Vijayakumar is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He has 40 years experience as Industrialist and more than 20 years as the Managing Director of the Company. Other Directorship Held by him are: LGB Forge Limited Super Spinning Mills Limited Elgi Equipments Limited LGB Auto Products Limited South Western Engineering India Limited LG Farm Products Limited Rolon Fine Blank Limited LGB Rolon Chain Limited LG Sports Limited Renold Chain India Private Limited LGB Fuel Systems Private Limited Super Speeds Private Limited Super Transports Private Limited BCW V Tech India Private Limited.

P. Prabakaran Shri. P. Prabakaran is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He has 23 years of experience in business. Directorship in other Companies Incorporated in India: Rolon Fine Blank Ltd LGB Rolon Chain Ltd BCWV Tech India Private Ltd Silent Chain India Private Ltd Renold Chain India Private Ltd.

V. Rajvirdhan Shri. V. Rajvirdhan is Non-Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He holds B.Sc, IME. He has 4 years of experience in business. Directorship in other Companies Incorporated in India: LGB Forge Ltd South Western Engg. India Ltd Rolon Fine Blank Ltd LGB Rolon Chain Ltd Elgi Automotive Services (P) Ltd L.G.B. Auto Products (P) Ltd Super Transports (P) Ltd LGB Fuel Systems (P) Ltd BCWV Tech India (P) Ltd Super Speeds(P)Ltd LG Farm Products (P) Ltd.

S. Sivakumar Shri. S. Sivakumar is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He has 27 years of experience as an Industrialist. His other Directorships include: L.G.B Auto Products Ltd, LG Sports Ltd, ELgi Automotive Services Ltd, CBE. Pvt. IndustriaL Estate Ltd, LGB Rolon Chain Ltd, LGB Forge Ltd, RoLon Fine BLank Ltd, Ishwarya Lakshmi Finance (P) Ltd, SLVM Components (P) Ltd and Vendis Tech India Private Ltd.

Rajsri Vijayakumar Smt. Rajsri Vijayakumar is Non-Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. She has 11 years of experience in GeneraL Administration. Her other directorships include: Elgi Automotive Services Limited. LGBAuto Products Limited. LG Farm Products Limited. Rolon Fine Blank Limited. LGB Rolon Chain Limited. Super Transports Private Limited. Silent Chain India Private Limited.

T. Balaji Dr. T. Balaji is an Independent Non-Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He holds M.B.B.S, D.LO. He has 25 years of experience in Medical Profession. He is director of Elgi Equipments Ltd Adisons Precision Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

P. Balasubramanian Shri. P. S. Balasubramanian is an Independent Non-Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He is a Science Graduate and having knowledge in the business operations over 2 decades. He is associated with LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. as Director since February 1983. He also holds other directorships in Rayalaseema Technologies Limited.

V. Govindarajulu Shri. V. Govindarajulu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He is graduate in B.E. More than 27 years experience in sourcing and General Administration.

R. Vidhya Shankar Shri. R. Vidhya Shankar is Independent Non-Executive Director of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. He has 20 years of experience in Legal Profession. He is Director of NILPricol Limited Treadsdirect Limited. He holds B.Com., B.L.