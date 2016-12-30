Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

Name Description

John Kingman Sir John Kingman is Chairman of the Board of the Company., since 24 October 2016. He had a long Whitehall career; as second Permanent Secretary to HM Treasury, he had responsibility for the Treasury’s economics ministry functions, for policy relating to business, financial services and infrastructure. He was closely involved in the UK response to the financial crisis, handling the resolution of Northern Rock and . negotiations with RBS, Lloyds and HBOS on their £37 billion recapitalisation. He was the first Chief Executive of UK Financial Investments Ltd. From 2010 to 2012, John was Global Co-Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Rothschild. John is a World Fellow of Yale University and a member of the Prime Minister’s Council for Science and Technology. He is Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation (Trustee), UK Research and Innovation (Non-executive Chair)

Nigel Wilson Dr. Nigel D. Wilson has been Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Legal & General Group Plc. Nigel was Senior Independent Director (SID) of The Capita Group Plc from 2009 until 2012, and was SID/Chairman of Halfords Group Plc from 2006 until 2011. Previous appointments include, McKinsey & Co (where clients included BP, Citibank, Cadbury’s, Santander, King?sher, Courtaulds, Whitbread and Globe Investment Trust); Group Commercial Director of Dixons Group plc; Managing Director of Stanhope Properties plc; Chief Executive, Corporate of Guinness Peat Aviation (G.P.A.); and Managing Director of Viridian Capital. Nigel was also Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Of?cer at UBM. In 2015 and 2016 Nigel was a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group.

Stuart Davies Mr. Stuart Jeffrey (Jeff) Davies is Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was previously a senior partner of Ernst & Young LLP ‘EY) and led their European risk and actuarial insurance services. Prior to joining EY in 2004, he held a number of senior actuarial roles at Swiss Re Life & Health. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Mark Zinkula Mr. Mark J. Zinkula has been Chief Executive Officer - Legal & General Investment Management, Executive Director of Legal & General Group Plc. Mark was appointed to the Board in September 2012, having been appointed Chief Executive Of?cer of LGIM in March 2011. Prior to that, he was CEO of Legal & General Investment Management America (LGIMA) and played an integral part in the establishment and successful expansion of LGIMA. Prior to joining LGIMA, Mark was at Aegon Asset Management where he was global head of ?xed income. He is The Investment Association (Board member).

Geoffrey Timms Mr. Geoffrey J. Timms is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Legal & General Group PLC. Geoffrey has been the Group General Counsel since 1999 and, in addition, the Group Company Secretary since 2008. Geoffrey is also a Director of CALA (Group) Holdings Limited and the Bracknell Regeneration Partnership Limited Prior to joining Legal & General, Geoffrey was a solicitor with Clifford Chance and then Clyde & Co.

Kerrigan Procter Mr. Kerrigan Procter is Chief Executive Officer - LGR, Group Executive Director of the Company. He has been CEO of LGR since January 2013. He was previously head of solutions at LGIM from 2006 to 2012 where he was responsible for Liability Driven Investment and fund solutions for defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes across Europe and the US. Prior to joining the group, he worked at RBS in the financial markets division where he held several roles. Kerrigan started his career in 1994 with EY Corporate Finance before moving to Mercer. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and has a PhD in number theory from King’s College, London.

Carolyn Bradley Ms. Carolyn Bradley is Independent Non-Executive director of Legal & General Group Plc. Carolyn was appointed to the Board in December 2014. Carolyn has a strong consumer-focused background having worked at Tesco from 1986 until 2013. During this time, Carolyn held a range of senior positions in various roles including Chief Operating Of?cer, Tesco.com, Marketing Director, UK and as Group Brand Director. She is Marston’s PLC (Non-Executive Director), The Mentoring Foundation (Non-Executive Director), Cancer Research UK (Trustee), Majid Al Futtaim Retail LLC (Non-Executive Director), Cambridge Judge Business School Advisory Board (Member).

Philip Broadley Mr. Philip Broadley is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Philip was appointed to the Board in July 2016. He has extensive insurance experience having spent over 14 years in senior roles in insurance including as Group Finance Director at Old Mutual plc and prior to that as Group Finance Director of Prudential plc. Philip currently serves as a member of the Oxford University Audit and Scrutiny Committee and is a member of the Code Committee of The Takeover Panel as well as the Panel’s Finance Committee. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Lesley Knox Ms. Lesley M. S. Knox is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Lesley was appointed to the Board in June 2016. She brings a wealth of international, strategic and financial services experience having spent over 17 years in senior roles in financial services, including with Kleinwort Benson, Bank of Scotland and British Linen Advisors. Lesley previously served as Chair on the Board of Alliance Trust PLC and as Senior Independent Director at Hays plc. She is Centrica plc (Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee), Thomas Cook Group plc (Non-Executive Director), Grosvenor Group (Chair).

Toby Strauss Dr. Toby E. Strauss is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 January 2017. Toby brings extensive insurance experience to the Board following an executive career in UK financial services which included Group Director of Insurance and Chief Executive of Scottish Widows at Lloyds Banking Group and, prior to that, Chief Executive of Aviva UK Life. He is Macmillan Cancer Support (Trustee).