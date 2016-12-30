Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)

Name Description

Wolfgang Mayrhuber Mr. Wolfgang Mayrhuber is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2013. Previously, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Lufthansa AG from June 18, 2003 until January 1, 2011. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the Hoehere Technische Lehranstalt Steyr (Technical College in Steyr/Austria) and at the Bloor Institute in Canada. Mr. Mayrhuber joined Lufthansa in 1970 as an engineer at the powerplant overhaul workshop in Hamburg. He continuously rose through management levels assuming responsibilities in various positions for maintenance and overhaul of aircraft, components and engines in Hamburg and Frankfurt. In 1992, he was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Technical at Lufthansa. He chaired the Lufthansa revitalization and restructuring team and became Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik AG when it became an independent company in 1994. After six years in that post, Mr. Mayrhuber was appointed to the Group Management Board. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG, Fraport AG, Lufthansa Technik AG and Munich Re Group (Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG). At an international level, he is Member of the Board of at SN Airholding SA/NV and HEICO Corp., among others.

Carsten Spohr Mr. Carsten Spohr is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2014. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer Lufthansa German Airline at Deutsche Lufthansa AG since January 1, 2011. He also chairs the Lufthansa German Airlines Executive Board. Following a degree in engineering and business administration, Mr. Spohr obtained his commercial pilot’s licence before completing the trainee programme at Deutsche Aerospace AG. In 1994 Mr. Spohr returned to Deutsche Lufthansa with responsibility for personnel marketing. From 1995 to 1998 he worked as assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) before becoming head of regional partner management in August 1998. In October 2004 Mr. Spohr was appointed to the Board of Lufthansa Passenger Airlines. As of January 15, 2007 he was made Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Dr. August Oetker KG.

Wolfgang Roeller Dr. Wolfgang Roeller is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since 2004. He is former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

Juergen Weber Dr. Juergen Weber is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2004 till May 7, 2013. He was Chairman of the Steering and Arbitration Committees as well as Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is former Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. Dr. Weber also holds directorships in Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, Bayer AG, Voith AG, Willy Bogner GmbH & Co. KGaA (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Loyality Partner GmbH (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Tetra Laval Group, Switzerland.

Christine Behle Ms. Christine Behle is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Member of the National Executive Board of ver.di.

Bettina Volkens Dr. Bettina Volkens is Member of the Executive Board, Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since of July 1, 2013. The doctor of law started her professional career in 1994 as a scientific assistant in the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety in Berlin, before she started working as a lawyer in 1995. In 1997, Ms. Bettina Volkens took up a position as a corporate lawyer in the Central Law Department of Deutsche Bahn AG in Berlin. From 2000 to 2003 she assumed the management of the Mandantenteam Recht as well as the management of the Executive Board Office Passenger Traffic, Deutsche Bahn AG in Frankfurt am Main. In 2003, Ms. Volkens was appointed as a member of the Regional Management North-East, Personnel, DB Regio AG, Potsdam, before she was given responsibility for the management of the Further Development of Personnel Relations Management – Fit for the Future project of Deutsche Bahn in the corporate headquarters in Berlin. In 2006, she was appointed to the Management Board as HR Director, DB Regio. She held this position parallel to her work as Manager Personnel Passenger Traffic, at DB Mobility Logistics AG up to 2011. From 2011 to 2012, Dr. Volkens was given responsibility for the management of Group HR Development and Group Management Staff of DB Mobility Logistics AG.

Thorsten Dirks Mr. Thorsten Dirks is appointed as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive officer of Eurowings at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft effective May 1, 2017. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica Deutschland AG since 2014. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at E-Plus.

Harry Hohmeister Mr. Harry Hohmeister is Member of the Executive Board, Hub Management at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. Previously he served as Member of the Executive Board; Chief Officer Group Airlines, Logistics and IT of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since July 1, 2013 till January 1, 2016. In addition he is Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Air Lines Ltd since July 2009. He joined Lufthansa Group in 1985. He subsequently joined Thomas Cook Airlines, where he had held various executive management functions in Germany, Belgium and the UK over the previous five years. Mr. Hohmeister then joined the SWISS Management Board as Head of Network & Alliance Management in 2005. Moreover, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edelweiss Air and Chairman of the Austrian Airlines Supervisory Board. He has also been a Member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the air transport industry’s umbrella organization, since 2009, and has headed its Audit Committee since 2011. He was further appointed Chairman and President of the Board of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce and a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Swiss business federation earlier this year. Since December 2012 he is member of the Board of Directors he SN Airholding SA/NV. Mr. Harry Hohmeister holds a diploma in commercial air transport.

Nicoley Baublies Mr. Nicoley Baublies is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the trade union UFO e.V.

Werner Brandt Dr. Werner Brandt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2008. He is Member of the Executive Board at SAP SE. Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at QIAGEN N.V.

Joerg Cebulla Mr. Joerg Cebulla is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since November 8, 2015. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa AG from April 29, 2008 until May 7, 2013. He is Flight Captain and Member of the Executive Board of the Cockpit pilots’ union.

Herbert Hainer Mr. Herbert Hainer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Deutschland AG and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern Muenchen AG. He is also Former Chairman of the Executive Board of adidas AG.

Robert Kimmitt Dr. Robert M. Kimmitt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2010. He is Senior International Counsel.

Karl-Ludwig Kley Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2013. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company since May 7, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG from September 1, 1998 to May 31, 2006. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is Chairman of the Executive Board at Merck KGaA. Dr. Kley was in charge of corporate finance and investor relations at Bayer AG in Leverkusen. Before that, he held a number of senior management positions, which included responsibility for sales and marketing of the company´s Pharmaceuticals division for the regions Africa, Asia and Latin America. During the eight years he spent working in Japan and Italy, Dr. Kley gained management experience in multicultural settings. In addition to his duties within the Lufthansa Group, Dr. Kley is a member of the supervisory boards of Merck KGaA (Darmstadt), Vattenfall Europe (Berlin), Gerling Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG (Cologne), the boards of directors of KG Allgemeine Leasing GmbH & Co. (Gruenwald) and Amadeus Global Travel Distribution SA (Madrid). Dr. Kley is a lawyer by profession. He graduated from Munich University (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen) in 1979 and also received his doctorate from that university.

Martin Koehler Mr. Martin Koehler is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since March 2, 2010. He is Independent management consultant and former head of the “Aviation” centre of excellence at The Boston Consulting Group. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Delton AG.

Doris Krueger Ms. Doris Krueger is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Head of the Lufthansa Group Innovation Unit.

Eckhard Lieb Mr. Eckhard Lieb is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2008. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Albatros Versicherungsdienste GmbH. He is Engine maintenance mechanic by profession.

Jan-Willem Marquardt Mr. Jan-Willem Marquardt has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2015. He is Flight Captain and Member of the Cockpit pilots union.

Ralf Mueller Mr. Ralf Mueller is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. He is State Certified Technician.

Monika Ribar Ms. Monika Ribar has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2014. She is Former President and Chief Executive Officer of PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT AG, Switzerland.

Andreas Strache Mr. Andreas Strache is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. He is Flight manager.

Stephan Sturm Mr. Stephan Sturm is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2015. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer at Fresenius Management SE.

Christina Weber Ms. Christina Weber is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Administrative staff member.

Birgit Weinreich Ms. Birgit Weinreich is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Flight attendant.