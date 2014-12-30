Linde India Ltd (LIND.NS)
LIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Lamba
|53
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Indranil Bagchi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pawan Marda
|56
|Assistant Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Moloy Banerjee
|49
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Desiree Co Bacher
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Arun Balakrishnan
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jyotin Mehta
|55
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Aditya Narayan
|65
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjiv Lamba
|Mr. Sanjiv Lamba serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company effective February 09, 2012. He is a B.Com. (Hons.) and a Chartered Accountant. Mr Lamba joined the Company in the Finance function in 1989 and gathered a wealth of experience from the Company’s business both in India and overseas and was the Managing Director of the Company up to 31 March 2005. Mr Lamba later moved to various senior management positions within the erstwhile BOC Group until its merger with Linde AG in the year 2006. Mr Lamba is presently a Member of the Executive Board of Linde AG and is responsible for the Asia / Pacific segment, the Asian joint Ventures and the Business Area Electronics (electronic gases).
|
Moloy Banerjee
|Mr. Moloy Banerjee serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He is a B. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. Mr. Banerjee has over 28 years of experience spread across Gases and Project Engineering business of the Company during which he held various senior positions in the Company including as Vice President– Gases responsible for bulk and tonnage business, as Marketing Manager responsible for strategic marketing and investments, as Project Development Manager responsible for business development activities relating to merchant and onsite business and as Manager in Project Engineering Division responsible for project execution in various capacities. Besides this, Mr. Banerjee has an overseas experience of two years in the Tonnage business in South and East Asia and South Pacific regions in the Gases business of The Linde Group after which he was appointed as the Dy. Country Head of the Company w.e.f. 1 January 2013 and later as Managing Director of the Company from 30 July 2013.
|
Desiree Co Bacher
|Ms. Desiree Co Bacher serves as an Additional Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 February 2015.
|
Arun Balakrishnan
|Mr. Arun Balakrishnan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Linde India Limited., since October 18, 2011. He is a B.E (Chemical) from College of Engineering, Trichur, Kerala and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore. Mr Balakrishnan was the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. from 1 April 2007 to 31 July 2010 and is presently the Chairman of HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd.
|
Jyotin Mehta
|Mr. Jyotin Mehta serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Linde India Limited. He is a B.Com, FCA, FCS and FICWA. Mr Mehta has rich experience of about 30 years in finance, secretarial, internal audit and quality deployment functions across diverse industries. At present, Mr Mehta is the Vice President and Chief Internal Auditor at Voltas Ltd. and is also an independent director of Speciality Restaurants Ltd.
|
Aditya Narayan
|Mr. Aditya Narayan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Linde India Limited., since February 9, 2012. He is a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur, an LLB from Kanpur University and a Masters in Sciences from the University of Rochester, USA. With over three decades of experience at ICI India, now Akzo Nobel India, Mr Narayan grew through diverse businesses and functions, in India and overseas, before serving as its Managing Director during 1996 – 2003 and then as its Non Executive Chairman during 2003 – 2010.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjiv Lamba
|--
|
Indranil Bagchi
|--
|
Pawan Marda
|--
|
Moloy Banerjee
|16,713,900
|
Desiree Co Bacher
|--
|
Arun Balakrishnan
|--
|
Jyotin Mehta
|--
|
Aditya Narayan
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjiv Lamba
|0
|0
|
Indranil Bagchi
|0
|0
|
Pawan Marda
|0
|0
|
Moloy Banerjee
|0
|0
|
Desiree Co Bacher
|0
|0
|
Arun Balakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Jyotin Mehta
|0
|0
|
Aditya Narayan
|0
|0