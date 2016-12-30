Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)

Name Description

Norman Blackwell Lord Norman Blackwell is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Lloyds Banking Group Plc., since April 3, 2014. He has deep financial services knowledge including in insurance and banking, as well as regulatory and public policy experience gained from senior positions in a wide range of industries. His breadth of experience, credibility with key stakeholders and strong leadership qualities make him an effective Chairman. Lord Blackwell was previously the Chairman of Scottish Widows Group, and Interserve plc, Director of Group Development at NatWest Group, a Senior Independent Director of Standard Life and also chaired their UK Life and Pensions Board. His past Non-Executive Directorships have included Halma plc, Dixons Group, SEGRO and Ofcom. He was Head of the Prime Minister’s Policy Unit from 1995 to 1997 and was appointed a Life Peer in 1997. He has an MA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, a Ph.D in Finance and Economics and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. He is Governor of the Yehudi Menuhin School.

Antonio Horta-Osorio Mr. Antonio Horta-Osorio is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Lloyds Banking Group Plc. He brings extensive experience in, and understanding of, both retail and commercial banking. This has been built over a period of more than 30 years, working both internationally as well as in the UK. António’s drive, enthusiasm and commitment to customers, along with his proven ability to build and lead strong management teams, brings significant value to all stakeholders of Lloyds Banking Group. Previously he worked for Goldman Sachs, Citibank and held various senior management positions at Grupo Santander before becoming its Executive Vice President. He was a Non-Executive Director of Santander UK and subsequently its Chief Executive. He is also a former Non-Executive Director of the Court of the Bank of England and Governor of the London Business School. António has a Degree in Management & Business Administration from the Universidade Católica Portuguesa, an MBA from INSEAD and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He is Non-Executive Director of EXOR N.V., Fundação Champalimaud and Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos in Portugal, a member of the Board of Stichting INPAR and Chairman of the Wallace Collection.

Anita Frew Ms. Anita M. Frew has been appointed as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of Lloyds Banking Group PLC., effective May 11, 2017. She has significant board, financial and general management experience across a range of sectors, including banking, asset management, manufacturing and utilities. Her extensive board level experience makes her an effective Deputy Chairman. Anita was Chairman of Victrex plc, having previously been its Senior Independent Director. She was also the Senior Independent Director of Aberdeen Asset Management and IMI plc, an Executive Director of Abbott Mead Vickers, Director of Corporate Development at WPP Group and a Non-Executive Director of Northumbrian Water. She has held various investment and marketing roles at Scottish Provident and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

George Culmer Mr. George Culmer is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Lloyds Banking Group plc. He has extensive operational and financial expertise including strategic and financial planning and control. He has worked in financial services in the UK and overseas for over 25 years. George was an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of RSA Insurance Group, the former Head of Capital Management of Zurich Financial Services and Chief Financial Officer of its UK operations as well as holding various senior management positions at Prudential. He is a Non-Executive Director of Scottish Widows. George is a Chartered Accountant and has a history degree from the University of Cambridge.

Antonio Lorenzo Mr. Antonio Lorenzo is Interim Chief Executive, Scottish Widows and Group Director, Insurance of Lloyds Banking Group PLC. He joined the Group in 2011 as head of the Wealth and International division and Group Corporate Development, leading a strategic review and subsequent programme of reducing non-core assets and exiting international locations. From 2013, he assumed the role of Group Director, Consumer Finance & Group Corporate Development, leading the division’s growth strategy whilst completing the sale of TSB, before being appointed as Chief Executive, Scottish Widows and Group Director, Insurance. Antonio is also Group Executive Sponsor for Emerging Talent. Antonio joined the Group from Santander, where he had worked in a number of different leadership roles and jurisdictions since 1998. He was part of the management team that completed the take-overs of Abbey National in 2004 then Bradford & Bingley and Alliance & Leicester in 2008, and was Chief Financial Officer of Santander UK. Before Santander, Antonio spent over nine years at Arthur Andersen.

Juan Colombas Mr. Juan Colombas is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Lloyds Banking Group PLC., He has significant banking and risk management experience, having spent 31 years working in these fields both internationally and in the UK. Juan is responsible for developing the Group’s risk framework, recommending its risk appetite and ensuring that all risks generated by the business are measured, reviewed and monitored on an ongoing basis. He was previously the Chief Risk Officer and an Executive Director of Santander’s UK business. Prior to this position, he held a number of senior risk, control and business management roles across the Corporate, Investment, Retail and Risk Divisions of the Santander Group. He has served as the Group’s Chief Risk Officer and as a member of the Group Executive Committee since January 2011. Juan has a BSc in Industrial Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, a Financial Management degree from ICADE School of Business and Economics and an MBA from the Institute de Empresa Business School. He is Vice Chairman of the International Financial Risk Institute.

Andrew Bester Mr. Andrew Bester is Group Director, Commercial Banking of Lloyds Banking Group PLC. He joined the Group in 2012 from Standard Chartered Bank where he held a variety of senior roles including Global COO and, later, Chief Financial Officer of Consumer Banking. Previously, Andrew worked at Xchanging Plc and Deutsche Bank and trained as a Chartered Accountant. Andrew sits on the Board of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA) and the Advisory Board of the University of Cambridge Programme for Sustainability Leadership and is a member of The Prince of Wales’s UK Corporate Leaders’ Group. Andrew is Executive Sponsor for Inclusion & Diversity and the Group’s Ambassador’s programme.

Karin Cook Ms. Karin Cook is Group Services Director of the Company. She joined the Group in 2013 as Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Banking and became Group Director, Operations in 2015. Karin joined from HSBC where she was Global Chief Operating Officer for Private Banking and previously, Global Head of OTC Derivative Operations. Prior to HSBC, Karin spent nine years at Morgan Stanley in London and five years at Goldman Sachs in Paris, in a variety of Operations and Finance roles. She holds a degree in Modern Languages from Cambridge University. Karin is a Non-Executive Director of Scottish Widows Ltd and is also the Group’s Executive Sponsor for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

Vim Maru Mr. Vim Maru is Group Director, Retail of the Company. He is responsible for Retail customer products and all marketing across Lloyds Banking Group. Vim joined the Group in June 2011 as Managing Director, Customer Products, responsible for Retail product design and management across all of the Group’s brands. He was appointed to the Group Executive Committee in August 2013. Vim is a non-executive member of the Group’s Insurance Board. Previously Vim worked for over 12 years at Santander, in a range of roles in Corporate Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, the Life Division and most recently held the position of Director, Retail Products. Vim holds an Economics degree from the London School of Economics and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Zaka Mian Mr. Zaka Mian is Group Director - Digital and Transformation of the Company. He joined the Group in 1989 as a Business Analyst in IT. He was appointed Group Director, Digital and Transformation in 2016 and is responsible for the Group-wide digital business across Retail, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Commercial divisions, and the associated Transformation programmes. Before his current role, Zak led the Digital Transformation programme for a number of years and was also Retail CIO and head of IT architecture. Zak has a computer science degree from York University.

David Oldfield Mr. David Oldfield is Group Director, Commercial Banking of the Company. He was appointed in June 2015 as Group Director for the Retail division responsible for the retail branch network across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, along with UK Wealth and Business Banking. Additionally, in February 2016, David assumed responsibility for the Consumer Finance division. David started his career with Lloyds Bank 32 years ago on the graduate entrant programme and has held a number of key leadership roles across all divisions of the Group since that time. Immediately prior to this role he was appointed to the Group Executive Committee in May 2014 as Group Director, Operations. David is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He is also Group Executive Sponsor for Disability.

Janet Pope Ms. Janet Pope is Chief of Staff & Group Corporate Affairs Director of the Company. She joined the Group in 2008 to run the Savings business. She was previously Chief Executive at Alliance Trust Savings, prior to which she was EVP Global Strategy at Visa International. Janet spent 10 years at Standard Chartered Bank where she held a variety of roles including Retail Banking MD for Africa and non-executive directorships at Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia and Botswana. Janet has held non-executive positions on the audit committees of the Department for Communities and Local Government, The Rent Service (Department for Work and Pensions) and the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister. Janet studied at the London School of Economics. She has a Master’s degree in Economics and holds an MBA from Cass Business School.

Matthew Young Mr. Matthew (Matt) Young is Group Corporate Affairs Director of Lloyds Banking Group PLC. He joined the Group as Corporate Affairs Director in 2011. Prior to Lloyds, he was Communications Director at Santander during a period when the bank made a successful entry into the UK market following the acquisition and subsequent rebranding of Abbey National, Alliance & Leicester, and Bradford & Bingley. Matt joined Santander from NatWest in 1999 where he held a number of senior communications roles. Matt has a degree in Political Science and a postgraduate certificate in Education. He is a Board member of the British Bankers Association, a member of the PR Guild, and a former trustee of the Prince of Wales sponsored charity, In Kind Direct.

Malcolm Wood Mr. Malcolm J. Wood is Company Secretary of the company. He was previously General Counsel and Company Secretary of Standard Life after a career as a corporate lawyer in private practice in London and Edinburgh. He has a wealth of experience in governance, policy and regulation. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and the GC100.

Alan Dickinson Mr. Alan P. Dickinson has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since September 8, 2014. He is a highly regarded retail and commercial banker having spent 37 years with the Royal Bank of Scotland, most notably as Chief Executive of RBS UK. More recently, he was a Non-Executive Director of Willis Limited and Chairman of its Risk Committee. He was formerly Chairman of Brown, Shipley & Co. Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Nationwide Building Society where he was Chairman of its Risk Committee. Alan’s strategic focus and core banking experience complements the balance of skills on our Board and makes him ideal for the role of Chairman of the Board Risk Committee. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Royal Statistical Society and has an MBA from the Manchester Business School and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Birmingham. He is Chairman of Urban & Civic plc and a Governor of Motability.

Simon Henry Mr. Simon Henry is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lloyds Banking Group plc., since 26 June 2014. He has deep international experience in board level strategy and execution. His extensive knowledge of financial markets, treasury and risk management and his qualification as an Audit Committee Financial Expert is of particular value in our Board Risk and Audit Committees. Simon has a BA in Mathematics, an MA from the University of Cambridge and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell plc with responsibility for Shell’s Finance, IT, Strategy and Planning functions (until 9 March 2017). Non-Executive Director of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (from 1 July 2017). Chair of the European Round Table CFO Taskforce, Member of the Main Committee of the 100 Group of UK FTSE CFOs, the Advisory Panel of CIMA and of the Advisory Board of the Centre for European Reform.

James Lupton Mr. James R. Lupton is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has extensive experience in advising financial institutions and international businesses on major strategic issues and financial market transactions. He co-founded the London office of Greenhill & Co, an international corporate advisory firm, in 1998 and most recently has acted as Chairman of Greenhill Europe. He had previously been Deputy Chairman of Baring Brothers International Limited, having initially qualified as a solicitor with Lovell, White and King.

Deborah McWhinney Ms. Deborah Doyle McWhinney is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 December 2015. She has an extensive executive background in managing technology, operations and new digital innovations across banking, payments and institutional investment. She broadens the Board’s diversity from a global market perspective. Deborah is a former Chief Executive Officer, Global Enterprise Payments and President, Personal Banking and Wealth Management at Citibank. She was previously President of Institutional Services at Charles Schwab Corporation and held executive roles at Engage Media Services Group, Visa International and Bank of America, where she held senior roles in Consumer Banking. She holds a BSc in Communications from the University of Montana. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Independent Director of Fluor Corporation and IHS Markit Ltd, a Trustee of the California Institute of Technology and of the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Nicholas Prettejohn Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Prettejohn is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lloyds Banking Group PLC., since June 23, 2014. He has significant financial services experience, particularly in insurance where he has served as Chief Executive of Lloyd’s of London and Prudential UK and Europe as well as Chairman of Brit Insurance. He is a former Non-Executive Director of the Prudential Regulation Authority and of Legal & General Group Plc as well as Chairman of the Financial Services Practitioner Panel. He has the knowledge and experience to provide valuable insight and contribute effectively as a Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee as well as the governance experience and leadership qualities to chair Scottish Widows Group. Nick has a First Class Degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Balliol College, University of Oxford. He is Member of the BBC Trust (until 31 March 2017), Chairman of the Britten-Pears Foundation, the Royal Northern College of Music and the Financial Conduct Authority's Financial Advice Working Group.

Stuart Sinclair Mr. Stuart Sinclair is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 4 January 2016. He has extensive experience in retail banking, insurance and consumer finance. He is a former Non-Executive Director of TSB Banking Group plc, TSB Bank plc, LV Group and Virgin Direct. In his executive career, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Aspen Insurance after spending nine years with General Electric, as Chief Executive Officer of the UK Consumer Finance business then President of GE Capital China. Before that he was Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Personal Finance and Director of UK Retail Banking at the Royal Bank of Scotland. He was a Council member of The Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). He has an MA in Economics from the University of Aberdeen and an MBA from the University of California. He is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee at Provident Financial plc; Senior Independent Director and Chair of Risk at QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited and Senior Independent Director and Chair of Risk at Swinton Group Limited.