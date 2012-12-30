Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Paul Siret Mr. Jean-Paul Siret has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of le Noble Age SA as of July 30, 1992. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He is Founder of the first and second establishments known now as Groupe Le Noble Age. He defined the strategy of the group and organized and piloted the daily operational functions of the group. He became a Buildings Negotiator and then Commercial Director in a promotions and construction company, Pavillons Jore between 1972 and 1982. He was Chairman of SA JPS - a conception, promotion and construction company that he had himself created in 1983 - until 1993. Since 1989, he has also held the post of Manager of SARL La Chezaliere, Le Parc De Diane SARL, Asphodia SARL and others.

Damien Billard Mr. Damien Billard has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance and Director of le Noble Age SA as of January 28, 2009. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He was Financial and Administrative Director of the Company from June 2006 until January 28, 2009. He joined the Company in June 2006. He started his career in 1998 with Groupe Virgin Megastores as Management Auditor. In 1999, he moved to Groupe Suez as Financial Auditor within the cost control department of Elyo SA, before joining Groupe ABEO as Financial Director in 2005. Mr. Billard graduated from Ecole de Management de Lyon.

Willy Siret Mr. Willy Siret has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations of le Noble Age SA as of January 28, 2009 and is also a Director as of April 1, 2006, as well as Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He joined the group in 1999. He supervises the operations of all existing sites and the maintenance services in the building park. In addition, he actively participates in creating the foundation documents regarding the definition of the building plans, the decision making on transferable fund investments and the repurchase of ownership. He previously occupied the post of Financial Controller with Unibail between September 1998 and August 1999. Mr. Siret holds a degree from Ecole de Management de Lyon.

Xavier Dejardins Mr. Xavier Dejardins has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Corporate Development, Director of le Noble Age SA as of July 30, 1992. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He defined the strategy for the group in conjunction with Jean-Paul Siret and is now in charge of development and finance. He brought more than 20 years of experience in the finance engineering and company development fields. Between 1980 and 1986, he was Manager of Dial Services, a company forming part of the SIAPA group, specializing in the management and automated distribution of drinks and other food products. Between 1987 and 1988, he took up the post of director of the management division of distributors within the SAFAA group following the integration of SIAPA. At the end of 1988, he developed various companies with Robert Dardanne, including Fidexi, a company specialized in financial engineering and buildings. Mr. Dejardins holds a diploma in Accounting.

Daniel Braud Mr. Daniel Braud has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors at le Noble Age SA as of June 22, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nominating Committee.

Patrick Connan Mr. Patrick Connan has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of le Noble Age SA as of April 1, 2006. He is Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee and Audit Committee. He is also Manager at SCI Moulin de la Joie and SARL Patrick Connan.

Marie-Antoinette Dain Ms. Marie-Antoinette Dain serves as Independent Member of the Board of le Noble Age SA since June 22, 2011. She also serves as Chairman and CEO of SA Hoche Promotion, SA Aero Jet and SA Escadrille Mercure and as Chairman of SAS Hoche Financement. She also served as Chairman of SAS Continental Services, SAS Groupe Segur, SE Blue Finances (Belgique) , SAS Jet Services and SAS Aquatique du Crouesty among others.