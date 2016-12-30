Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)

Name Description

Frank Hasenfratz Mr. Frank J. Hasenfratz serves as Chairman of the Board of Linamar Corp. Mr. Hasenfratz has held this position since 1966. Born in Hungary in 1935, Mr. Hasenfratz attended trade and engineering technical schools while working as a toolmaker and machinist. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 and was a supervisor at Sinterings Ltd. until the formation of Linamar in 1966. Mr. Hasenfratz founded the Company as a one-man machine shop in the basement of his home in 1964.

Jim Jarrell Mr. Jim Jarrell is a President, Chief Operating Officer of Linamar Corp. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Linda Hasenfratz Ms. Linda S. Hasenfratz serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Linamar Corp. She was President of Linamar from April 1999 to August 2004. From September 1997 to September 1999, Ms. Hasenfratz was Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Ms. Hasenfratz joined Linamar in July 1990 and embarked on an extensive training program to gain familiarity with all aspects of the business. Positions held in the Corporation range from machine operator to Operations Manager. Ms. Hasenfratz has been on the Linamar Board since 1998. Ms. Hasenfratz completed an Executive MBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in June 1997 and holds an H BSc from the same institution, completed in 1989.

Dale Schneider Mr. Dale Schneider serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He built his career at Linamar starting as a Co-Op student in September 1990 before being hired full time in 1993. He has held Accounting Manager and Controller positions throughout Linamar's facilities. In 2002, he became the Company's Director of Planning & Analysis with responsibilities for forecasting, budgeting and M&A. Dale accepted the position of Director of Finance for the Engine Group in 2005 until 2008 when he became the Company's Corporate Controller. Since November 2010, he has held the position of Executive Vice President of Finance. Dale's background has provided him experience in all facets of Accounting and Finance at Linamar. In addition to his work experience, he has a solid academic foundation as a result of completing his Bachelor of Mathematics at the University of Waterloo in 1993 where he specialized in management accounting and information systems. In 1995, Dale received his accounting designation and became a Certified Management Accountant.

Brian Ahlborn Mr. Brian Ahlborn is a Group President - Linamar Machining and Assembly Canada/USA Group/ Europe Group., the subsidiary of Linamar Corp. He served as Group President Linamar Driveline Systems Group - Global and Linamar Industrial, Commercial and Energy Group - North America. He who was the Vice President Corporate Development from August 2005 to November 2008; the Chief Executive Officer at Transonic Combustion Inc. from January 2008 to September 2010.

Brad Boehler Mr. Brad Boehler is a President of Skyjack Inc., the subsidiary of Linamar Corp. He who was Director of Product Safety in 2007, then promoted to Vice President, Engineering in February 2009. In April 2011, Mr. Boehler took on the additional responsibilities of Vice President, Sales and Marketing and in July 2011 became the interim President of Skyjack, until his formal appointment in that position in January 2012.

Kenneth McDougall Mr. Kenneth (Ken) McDougall is a Group President Linamar Canada – Mexico Group, the subsidiary of Linamar Corporation. He served as Group President - Linamar Manufacturing, Americas. He has been Vice President-Operations of Minsor Powertrain Systems, from January 2001 to November 2004, and Senior Program Manager-Asia of the Company from November 2004 to February 2005, and Director Asia Pacific Development of the Company from February 2005 to July 2005, and Vice-President-Operations at Skyjack Inc. from July 2005 to December 2006.

Mark Stoddart Mr. Mark Stoddart is a Executive Vice President - Marketing and Sales, Chief Technology Officer, Director of Linamar Corp. Mr. Stoddart joined Linamar Corporation in November 1985 working as a general machinist in the then newly opened Hastech Manufacturing facility. Since July of 2003, he has headed up the marketing and product development activities for the Company. He brings to this position his background in business and twenty years’ experience with Linamar and the automotive industry. Prior to his current position, he was Vice President Sales, Marketing & Product Development. Prior to that, he was General Manager of the Hastech Manufacturing facility. Before that position, Mr. Stoddart worked as an Estimating Engineer at the Corporate Marketing Department and in production control at the Roctel Manufacturing facility. He attended Sheridan College in 1982 in the Business Computer Systems program. Mr. Stoddart has been a Director of Linamar Corporation since 1999.

Roger Fulton Mr. Roger Fulton serves as Executive Vice President - Human Resources, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. He has been General Manager – Human Resources and Legal Affairs, Stelco Inc., in Hamilton from September 2000 to August 2003.

Dennis Grimm Mr. Dennis Grimm serves as Independent Director of Linamar Corp. Mr. Grimm is a Chartered Accountant and also has his CPA and FCA designations. He attended Waterloo Lutheran University (Wilfred Laurier) and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science. In 1972, he completed an MBA in Accounting and Finance at McMaster University. Mr. Grimm was an active member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants from 1976- present and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants from 1995-2012. During his career, he was a partner at KPMG in the firm’s audit group for 23 years from 1972 to 1995. He then practiced as an audit partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) for 15 years starting in 1995. Of note, he was the Managing Partner of PwC Waterloo Region up to his retirement in 2010 and chaired its Governance Committee. Mr. Grimm does not currently supply services to Linamar and has not done so in the past six years Mr. Grimm was actively involved in the service of his community. He has served as the Vice-Chair of the Economic Development Committee of Canada’s Technology Triangle; he was the former Chair of North Waterloo’s Housing Authority and Chair of the Ontario Counsel of Chairs; he was a director of Kitchener, Guelph and Windsor Chambers of Commerce and is a founding director of Homewood Foundation. He was also a past Committee Chair for Prosperity 2000 Windsor. Since 2011, Mr. Grimm has been a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers and owns and manages a vineyard in Tunuyán, Argentina.

William Harrison Mr. William J. Harrison serves as Independent Director of Linamar Corp. He attended the University of Guelph and the University of Toronto, receiving degrees in Honours Science and Mechanical Engineering. Bill then joined the Allis Chalmers Corporation working in Canada, the United States and Europe as a General Manager and Vice President. He attended York University’s Faculty of Business post graduate studies. Bill then spent 21 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kenhar Corporation, a global supplier of components to the Materials Handling and Industrial Mobile Equipment Industry, with operations in North America, Europe, China, Korea and Japan. Bill then took on the responsibilities of Executive Vice President and Director of Cascade Corporation in 1997 and 1998 and from 1999 to 2008 was Chairman and CEO of Lift Technologies Inc, manufacturers of masts and attachments for the Material Handling and Container Handling Industries, with operations in North America, Italy, Germany and Sweden. Currently, Bill involves himself in business activities through his investment company, Rahnek Ltd. His other interests include; fundraising for the Guelph General Hospital, the University of Guelph and Sunrise Equestrian Centre.