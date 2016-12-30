Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

Name Description

Pierre Danon Mr. Pierre Danon has been Chairman of the Board at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since September 5, 2017. Civil engineer from ‘Ponts et Chaussees’, graduated from law and from the ‘Institut superieur des affaires’, Mr. Pierre Danon has held positions of Chief Executive Officer and member of Boards of Directors, in particular as Chairman of Xerox Europe, Chief Executive Director of Bristish Telecom Retail and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Numericable-Completel. Since 2008, he has been appointed as Vice-Chairman then Chairman of TDC Copenhagen. He is also Vice Chairman of Agro generation in Paris.

Pascal Garcia Mr. Pascal Garcia has served as General Secretary and Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Strategy, Partnerships and External Relations at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since 2014. He has previously been Deputy Managing Director - Strategy, Partnerships and External Relations Division since 2011 and Deputy Managing Director - Advertising Branch since March 1, 2009. He previously held various senior management posts within SoLocal Group, first at Telelistas, a 50% subsidiary in Brazil, from 1997 to 2001, then at Wanadoo Edition in 2002, before serving as CEO of Spanish subsidiary QDQ Media from 2003 to 2008. Until January 1, 2014 he was Assistant CEO in charge of Strategy, Partnerships and External Relations. He began his career in 1982 in the Financial department of Comex, an oilfield services company, and then joined Coflexip in Brazil, where he held various management posts in France and internationally before being appointed CEO of Coflexip Stena Offshore Brazil. Mr. Garcia is a graduate of HEC business school and holds MBAs from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and ESADE (Barcelona, Spain).

Christophe Pingard Mr. Christophe Pingard has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since November 21, 2011. He is accountable for the revenues of all Group entities and heads the Advertisers Division’s Sales, Marketing and Operations Departments. Before joining SoLocal Group, he worked for Steelcase Strafor for 12 years before leaving the company to co-found Egencia, the leader in online business travel. There is served as CEO for France and then Senior Vice-President for Europe and Asia-Pacific. Christophe Pingard holds an MBA and a DESS degree in Quality Management and Innovation.

Virginie Cayatte Ms. Virginie Cayatte no longer serves as Chief Financial Officer - Finance, Property and Purchasing of SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. effective as of by the end of 2017 (December 31, 2017). She has held the position since January 6, 2015. She was awarded the Legion d’Honneur in 2014 and became a member of French Financial Analysts Society (SFAF) in 1997. She also holds degrees from the Ecole Polytechnique (1993) and the Ecole des Mines in Paris (1995). Before joining SoLocal Group, she was Chief Financial Officer at AXA IM, the asset management subsidiary of the AXA group since 2009. From 2002 to 2006, she oversaw the regulation of financial markets at the French Treasury Department (Direction generale du Tresor et de la prevision economique). She began her career at the AXA group in the Finance Department, where among other things she oversaw financing and cash management from 1997 to 2002.

Frederic Obala Mr. Frederic Obala serves as Chief Executive Officer of Search Digital Local within SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. He graduated from HEC in 1989. He began his career as Consultant in Strategy at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, before joining Promodes starting in 1992, and becoming the head of a superstore in Madrid in 1998. Starting in 1999, he assumes responsibility for the coordination between Promodes and the Carrefour Group, before being entrusted with the management of the internet site, carrefourmultimédia.fr. In 2002, he joined the PPR Group (Kering) as Director of Strategy and member of the Executive Committee, then as Director of Marketing and the web of La Redoute. In 2008, he assumed the general management of Domeo, subsidiary of Veolia and Homeserve. In 2012, he was appointed Managing Director of the Marketing and Services Division of Darty. He joined SoLocal Group in 2014. He was Managing Director of SoLocal Network before assuming the responsibility in 2015 of the Digital Marketing Division of the Group during the creating creation of the Product Lines, grouping the Sites, Presence Management, the sponsored relations (ADvertising), Programmatic Data and the international entities.

Julien Veyrier Mr. Julien Veyrier serves as Assistant General Secretary, Head of Human Resources and Institutional Relations of SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. A graduate of the Ecole normale superieure (Paris) and Sciences-Po Paris, he also holds a DEA degree in Economic Geography from the Paris-I University. Mr. Veyrier began his career as Assistant Head of Research at UMP, a political party. In 2007, he joined the National Education Ministry as an advisor and then became personal advisor to Xavier Darcos, the Minister of Labor, Industrial Relations, the Family, Solidarity and the City. In 2010, he was appointed Assistant to the Principal Secretary of the Minister of Industry, then Assistant to the Principal Secretary to the Minister of Apprenticeship and Vocational Training. Since 2011, he was the director of Centre Inffo, the Centre for Information on Continuing Education.

Joeelle Obadia Mrs. Joeelle Obadia has been Director, Employee Representative of SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since April 7, 2016. She spent 10 years with the Thomson group, with 5 of these years at Thomson Brandt Armements where she looked after external public relations (press, public, events relations in France and overseas); in November 1991, she joined the Sales Department PagesJaunes, being responsible for sales force incentives, then for boosting sales by combining with leading sales, commercial challenges, information from the various sales channels and client events. In 2007, Joeelle Obadia joined the Sales Department management committee, becoming Manager of Sales Growth, and taking on management and guidance of all sales training. Today, she is PR Director and MICE within Operational Excellence.

David Amar Mr. David Amar has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since June 13, 2017. He is Chairman of the Strategic Committee. He has joined the Family Office Amar in 2009 and has taken over its management in 2013. He is specialized in long term investment in listed companies, in wine properties and wine-trading companies, in hotel property management and property development. He is also a Director of the investment fund Matignon Investissement et Gestion (Private Equity). From 2006 to 2009, he was in charge of wealth management in various major Swiss banking institutions. He received an MBA in Geneva in 2006.

Jacques-Henri David Mr. Jacques-Henri David has been Independent Director of SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since October 19, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Financial Restructuring Committee. Jacques-Henri David is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Principality of Monaco (since 2011), Director of Edmond de Rothschild Europe - Luxembourg and Edmond de Rothschild Monaco (since 2015). Jacques-Henri David, between 1967 and 1985, held the positions of Finance Inspector at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Deputy Director, then Chief of Staff of Rene Monory (Minister of the Economy) and of the Secretary General of the National Credit Council at Banque de France. Later, he was Financial Director then Director General of the Compagnie Saint-Gobain (1985- 1989), Chairman of the Stern Bank (1989-1992), Chairman of the Research Centre for the Expansion of the Economy (Rexecode) (1989-1996), Director General of the Compagnie generale des eaux (CGE) (1993-1995), Chairman of the Management Board of Credit d’equipement des petites et moyennes entreprises (CEPME) (1995-1999), Chairman of Sofaris (1996-1999), Chairman of Banque du developpement des petites et moyennes (BDPME) (1997- 1999), member of the Economic and Social Council (CES), Chairman of the Deutsche Bank France Group (1999- 2009) and Vice Chairman of the “Global Banking” Division of Deutsche Bank AG (2005-2009) then Founder and Chairman of Acxior Corporate Finance (2010-2014). Former student of the Ecole Polytechnique, he is a graduate of Institut d’etudes politiques (IEP) of Paris and the Ecole nationale superieure de la statistique et de l’administration economique (Ensae). Jacques-Henri David is Commander of the Legion of Honor and the National Order of Merit.

Philippe de Verdalle Mr. Philippe de Verdalle has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since June 13, 2017. He is Chairman of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee. He has joined Weinberg Capital Partners in 2015 to launch Nobel, which is the third core business of WCP alongside Private Equity and Real Estate activities. The Nobel fund is intended to acquire minority and friendly stakes in listed companies. It is a long term investor alongside families and management teams in order to support the development of French firms. It brings together an investment pool of institutional investors and important families, it invests exclusively in equity with no debt leverage Within the scope of his duties as General Manager of Nobel, Mr. Philippe de Verdalle is Director of: A Mersen (listed on Euronext – Market capitalization of c.500 Million euro - Turnover 2016 of 764 Million euro - Headcount of 6,375 persons) - his term terminated on 10 April 2017; A Groupe Le Noble Age (listed on Euronext - Market capitalization of c.450 Million euro - Turnover 2016 of 394 Million euro - Headcount of 6,000 persons). Before, Mr. Philippe de Verdalle was a member of the executive committee of UBS France, responsible for the development and the key private clientele. He was a Managing Director of HSBC group in charge of own-account investment activities. In this context, he was, from 2000 to 2011, Chief Executive Officer of Nobel, a holding entity acquiring stakes for HSBC group. During this same period, he was also a Director of private equity funds and of acquired business. Furthermore, Mr. Philippe de Verdalle was lecturer in Corporate Finance at the Institute of Political Studies of Paris (Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris) between 1997 and 2011.

Sandrine Dufour Ms. Sandrine Dufour has been Independent Director of SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since April 23, 2013. She also serves as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee. She has been a member of the Steering Committee of Proximus in Brussels since January 2015 and its Chief Financial Officer since April 2015. From May 2013 until the end of 2014, she was Executive Director of Finance and Strategy at Groupe SFR. Prior to that, Ms. Dufour worked at Vivendi, successively as Special Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Financial Officer of VU Net, Head of Internal Auditing and Special Projects at Vivendi in New York, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Innovation at Groupe Vivendi. Before joining Vivendi in 1999, Ms. Dufour was a financial analyst for BNP and stockbroker for CAI Cheuvreux. She holds a degree from ESSEC Business School and is a member of SFAF (the French Society of Financial Analysts) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She is Financial Director and member of the Management Board of Proximus (Belgium), Director of BICS (Belgacom International Carrier Services) (Belgium), Director of Proximus Group Services SA (Belgium), Director of Connectimmo (Belgium) and Director of Proximus Art Asbl (Belgium).

Delphine Grison Mrs. Delphine Grison has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since June 13, 2017. She has been Marketing and Business Intelligence officer at CBRE France since December 2015, President of DGTL Conseil since 2014, a company through which she has provided consultancy services, and a Director of Asmodee Holding since June 2014. She also serves until the end of 2017 within the Advisory Boards set by Bpifrance in connection with its ETI acceleration program. Until 2013, she held several positions within the Lagardere group, consistent with her operational duties (member of the Management Board of Lagardere Active, President of Lagardere Active Digital, Director of LeGuide.com…). Mrs. Delphine Grison graduated from the Ecole Normale Superieure (1987), has a Ph.D. in quantum physics (1992) and is graduated in engineering from the Ponts et Chaussees (1994).

Alexandre Loussert Mr. Alexandre Loussert has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since October 19, 2016. He is Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Financial Restructuring Committee. He held management duties in the RATP (2004-2013). He is the Ambassador for Peace to the Comite Europe Afrique under the aegis of UNESCO since 2007. Alexandre Loussert is Chairman of the Association RegroupementPPLocal the purpose of which is to assert the interests and rights of the shareholders of SoLocal Group in the short, medium and long term.

Arnaud Marion Mr. Arnaud Marion has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since October 19, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Financial Restructuring Committee. He began his career in 1987 at Arthur Andersen before joining the Edmond de Rothschild Group in 1993. In 2001, the created Trans Consult International, then in 2014, Marion & Partners in London, companies specialized in crisis management, complex operations, strategic analysis and negotiations. He has worked with emblematic companies such as Pleyel, Le Lido, la Salle Pleyel, Heuliez and Doux. He also offers his services in bonis and in court situations and has worked with more than 250 businesses and 40 general management mandates in the banking and services sectors as well as industry. He has been a Lecturer at Sciences-Po in Paris from 1993 to 1998 and is the author of 4 books. Arnaud Marion was also a member from 2006 to 2012 of the National Commission charged with granting the label “EPV – Entreprises du Patrimoine Vivant [Living Heritage Company]” awarded by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, and founded the Association Nationale des Entreprises du Patrimoine Vivant [National Association of Living Heritage Companies] of which he was Chairman from 2010 to 2012. He has received the Excellence Francaise pour Pleyel prize in 2012 as well as the Ulysse des lecteurs de Challenges prize and the ARE award for the best company turnaround in 2016. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, non-director of Neuhauser Financiere (France), Deputy Chief Executive Officer, non-director of Boulangerie Viennoiserie Francaise (France).

Monica Menghini Mrs. Monica Menghini has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since October 19, 2016. She is Assistant General Manager Strategy of Dassault systems. She has gained a wealth of experience in the creation of brand equity at Proctor & Gamble and Saatchi & Saatchi. In 2007, she became responsible for the partnership between Dassault Systemes and the Publicis Group, focused on providing digital modeling and cooperation solutions to marketing. Monica Menghini re-joined Dassault Systemes in 2009 to head the consumer goods and fast-moving products sectors, also assisting in the diversification of the activities of the company and its expansion into new industrial and economic cultures. In 2011, she was appointed Deputy Managing Director in charge of Industries and became a member of the Executive Committee. In 2012, she also assumed responsibility for Marketing and Corporate Communication. In 2015, she became Deputy Managing Director, Strategy, with the mission of defining the business strategy and creating the master plan of all the departments of the company, combining business planning, the strategy of the brand and industries portfolio, the distribution strategy, the marketing strategy of the brands and the company and the online marketing and sales strategy. Monica Menghini is a law graduate of Sapienza University (Rome) where she also earned a Master’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Behavioral Psychology.

Cecile Moulard Ms. Cecile Moulard has been Independent Director at SOLOCAL GROUP S.A. since March 26, 2013. She is Member of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee of the Company. She first worked as a Journalist and was also employed by a merchant bank in New York. She then joined Agence Carat in France in 1990 and, in October 1995, she founded Carat Interactive and served as its Chief Executive Officer. She then joined Vivendi as a Special Advisor to the Chairman, working in ethics issues linked to the internet. In February 2000, she was involved in the launch of Amazon.fr as Managing Director in charge of Strategy, Marketing and Development. In 2004, she moved to Meetic to prepare for its listing on the stock exchange and was also in charge of marketing and international development. She is the Founding Partner of Smallbusinessact.fr and acts as a business consultant. She also serves as Director of MilleMercis and of the internet holding company of Truffle Capital, as well as AXA France. She is a Young Leader fellow, Einsenhover Fellow and Remarque Fellow. She is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and also holds a postgraduate degree in Marketing and earned a certificate in Finance at UCLA.