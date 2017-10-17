Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
54.85TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.05TL (+0.09%)
Prev Close
54.80TL
Open
54.80TL
Day's High
55.50TL
Day's Low
54.40TL
Volume
16,616
Avg. Vol
51,704
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.06TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Mehmet Tekbulut
|Chairman of the Board
M. Bugra Koyuncu
|2012
|Chairman of the Executive Board
Murat Erkurt
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Gulnur Anlas
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board - Financial and Legal
Hatice Akar
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board - Operations, Human Resources, Quality and Foundation
Fatma Tarpinof
|Member of the Executive Board, Marketing and Corporate Communications
Arslan Arslan
|Member of the Executive Board - Infrastructure
Akin Sertcan
|Member of the Executive Board - SME Products
Ugur Sipahi
|Member of the Executive Board - New Age Business Solutions
Orhan Ayalar
|Member of the Board
S. Leyla Tekbulut
|Member of the Board
Belkis Alpergun
|Independent Member of the Board
Yusuf Eren
|2012
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Mehmet Tekbulut
|Mr. Mehmet Tugrul Tekbulut is performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. He is one of the Founding Members of the Company. He also acts as Chairman of TUBISAD; Board Member of Turkiye Bilisim Vakfi; Data Community and New Technologies Commission of TUSIAD, and President of TUSIAD Entrepreneurship and Innovation Study Group. Mr. Tekbulut received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1980 and 1983, respectively.
M. Bugra Koyuncu
|Mr. M. Bugra Koyuncu was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board at Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, on April 19, 2012. He previously served as General Manager of the Company since March 2004. He joined the Company in 1993, as System Analyst, and was promoted to Project Manager and Product Development Manager positions, respectively. Mr. Koyuncu received a Bachelors degree in Computer Information and Control Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1994.
Murat Erkurt
Gulnur Anlas
|Ms. Gulnur Anlas has been performing as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board - Financial and Legal of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. She started her career at Interbank as Assistant Auditor in 1984. She, then, was engaged in the development of several projects in the field of corporate finance at Chemical Bank and Westdeutsche Landesbank AG. She served as Vice President responsible for Finance at Teba Sirketler Grubu between 2001 and 2005. Ms. Anlas graduated from the Faculty of Administrative Sciences of Middle East Technical University with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1984, and received an MBA degree from Texas Tech University in 1989, as well as a Masters degree in Economics from University of Delaware in 1991.
Hatice Akar
|Ms. Hatice Esra Akar is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for Operations, Human Resources, Quality and Foundation. She graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Chemical Engineering in 1989 and obtained a Masters degree on Production Management from Istanbul Universitesi. She joined the Company in 1993.
Fatma Tarpinof
|Ms. Fatma Tarpinof is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for Marketing and Corporate Communications. She graduated from Istanbul Universitesi department of Management in 1995 and started her professional life in 1996 in the area of marketing. Ms. Tarpinof joined the Company in 1998.
Arslan Arslan
|Mr. Arslan Arslan is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for Infrastructure. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Computer Engineering and later obtained a Masters degree on the same subject from the same university. Mr. Arslan served as founding manager of Ozgun Software. He joined the Company in 1998.
Akin Sertcan
|Mr. Akin Sertcan is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for SME Products. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi department of Computer Programming and started his career in the information technology sector in 1989.
Ugur Sipahi
|Mr. Ugur Nuri Sipahi is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for New Age Business Solutions. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Industrial Engineering in 1993 and obtained a Masters degree from Marmara Universitesi department of Industrial Engineering in 1997. He joined the Company in 1997 as Systems Analyst.
Orhan Ayalar
S. Leyla Tekbulut
|Ms. S. Leyla Tekbulut is Board Member of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi in 1981, department of Electrical Engineering. She established her own company in 1987 in the medical equipment sector.
Belkis Alpergun
|Ms. Belkis Alpergun is performing as Independent Board Member of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from the Faculty of Management of Bogazici Universitesi in 1982. She started her career in Arthur Andersen ve Co. audit division. She joined Pamukbank as Departmental Manager in 1987 and was appointed as General Manager of Pamuk Factoring A.S. in 1996. Ms. Alpergun was appointed as Board Member of Coface Turkey Manager in September 2005 and as Board Member and General Manager of Coface Sigorta A.S.
Yusuf Eren
|Mr. Yusuf Onder Eren is Independent Board Member of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Robert College in 1971 and from Bogazici Universitesi department of Economics in 1975. He worked for Arthur Andersen from 1975 to 1979 and then joined Beymen as General Manager. He worked for Akin Tekstil Group from 1981 to 1985 and was appointed as Altinyildiz General Manager.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Mehmet Tekbulut
|--
M. Bugra Koyuncu
|--
Murat Erkurt
|--
Gulnur Anlas
|--
Hatice Akar
|--
Fatma Tarpinof
|--
Arslan Arslan
|--
Akin Sertcan
|--
Ugur Sipahi
|--
Orhan Ayalar
|--
S. Leyla Tekbulut
|--
Belkis Alpergun
|--
Yusuf Eren
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Mehmet Tekbulut
|0
|0
M. Bugra Koyuncu
|0
|0
Murat Erkurt
|0
|0
Gulnur Anlas
|0
|0
Hatice Akar
|0
|0
Fatma Tarpinof
|0
|0
Arslan Arslan
|0
|0
Akin Sertcan
|0
|0
Ugur Sipahi
|0
|0
Orhan Ayalar
|0
|0
S. Leyla Tekbulut
|0
|0
Belkis Alpergun
|0
|0
Yusuf Eren
|0
|0