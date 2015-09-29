Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)

Name Description

Brian Beamish Mr. Brian Richard Beamish is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Lonmin Plc, effect from July 22, 2014. He was formerly Group Director, Mining and Technology at Anglo American where he worked for 36 years. He was also a non-executive director of JSE-listed Anglo American Platinum Limited from May 2010 to 30 September 2013. His previous executive roles included four years as Operations Director of Anglo Platinum and working as COO and subsequently CEO of Anglo American’s global Base Metals business. A graduate in mechanical engineering from Wits University and of the PMD programme at Harvard Business School, he has career long experience of the mining industry, largely gained in operational roles in South Africa and latterly in other parts of the world, particularly South America.

Bennetor Magara Mr. Bennetor Magara is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Lonmin Plc., effective July 1, 2013. He is a graduate Mining Engineer from the University of Zimbabwe and has attended various management programmes including the Accelerated Development Programme at the London Business School, UK and the AMP at GIBS, SA. Ben has extensive mining experience in both underground and surface mining as well as soft and hard rock mining. He also has experience in the energy and logistics industries. Ben was the Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Coal South Africa and the Executive Head responsible for Engineering and Capital Projects at Anglo Platinum. Ben was previously a director of Anglo American South Africa (2006-2013), was Chairman of Richards Bay Coal Terminal and the Eskom 2008 Coal Working Group. He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at St Peters Prep School Foundation.

Barend van der Merwe Mr. Barend Johannes van der Merwe has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective May 17, 2016. Barrie is a Chartered Accountant and holds a B Com (Hons) degree in Accounting from the University of Pretoria. Between 2012 and 2015, Barrie was Chief Financial Officer of Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Limited, the world's leading producer of rough diamonds by value and a joint venture between the Botswana government and De Beers. Prior to this, Barrie held several senior financial management positions with Anglo American Plc and Anglo Platinum Limited, spanning 10 years between 2002 and 2012, the most recent being Head of Finance, reporting directly to Anglo Platinum's then Finance Director. In addition, Barrie has held several non-executive directorships, including Morupule Coal Mine Limited between 2013 and 2015 and Wesizwe Platinum Limited between 2013 and 2015.

Barrie Van der Merwe Mr. Barrie Van der Merwe has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 17 May 2016. Barrie is a Chartered Accountant and holds a B Com (Hons) degree in Accounting from the University of Pretoria. Between 2012 and 2015, Barrie was Chief Financial Officer of Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Limited, the world's leading producer of rough diamonds by value and a joint venture between the Botswana government and De Beers. Prior to this, Barrie held several senior financial management positions with Anglo American Plc and Anglo Platinum Limited, spanning 10 years between 2002 and 2012, the most recent being Head of Finance, reporting directly to Anglo Platinum's then Finance Director. In addition, Barrie has held several non-executive directorships, including Morupule Coal Mine Limited between 2013 and 2015 and Wesizwe Platinum Limited between 2013 and 2015.

Abey Kgotle Mr. Abey Kgotle is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Abey joined Lonmin in April 2008 as Senior Manager Human Resources. He joined Lonmin as Senior Manager Human Resources. He held several roles including Executive Manager External Affairs and Executive Manager Human Resources. He was appointed Executive Vice President Human Resources in September 2013. Prior to joining Lonmin, he worked in executive human resources roles at GrafTech South Africa, City of Johannesburg, Samancor Manganese and Denel. Abey has extensive experience in human resource management, labour relations, community investment and stakeholder relations. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences from the University of the North West and a Masters Diploma in Human Resource Management.

Lerato Molebatsi Ms. Lerato Molebatsi is Executive Vice President - Communications and Public Affairs of the Company. She previously worked at the Department of Labour since September 2011 as their Deputy Director General: Corporate Services. Prior to joining the Department of Labour, Lerato worked in senior executive positions at Sanlam, Old Mutual and Alexander Forbes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Johannesburg and a Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Policy Development Policy and Management from the University of Witwatersrand. She has also attended the Senior Management Development Programme at the University of Stellenbosch. Lerato has considerable experience in labour dynamics, community engagement, government and regulatory policy. Lerato is responsible for corporate communications, media and public relations, stakeholder management, South African regulatory affairs and community development.

Mike Da Costa Mr. Mike Da Costa is Head of the Business Support Office of the company. He joined Lonmin as the Senior Manager Mining for our Limpopo operations. He has held a number of different roles in the organisation since then, including Vice President Mining for our Karee Operations and Vice President Group Technical Services, responsible for technical services in the mining and processing divisions. Mike was appointed Executive Vice President, Business Support Office in July 2015. He performs a central role in assisting senior and line management teams to implement strategic initiatives. Mike holds a BSc in Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand and an MBA from Wits Business School.

Thandeka Ncube Ms. Thandeka Ncube is Head of Sustainability and Development Shanduka Resources of Lonmin PLC. She was nominated by Shanduka. She works with Shanduka’s investee companies advising on transformation and broad-based empowerment. She holds a social sciences degree from the City University of New York and an MBA from Henley Business School. She began her career working with various government institutions, developing strategy and policy for small and medium enterprises, and then joined the retail banking side of Standard Bank.

Kennedy Bungane Mr. Kennedy G. Bungane has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2016. Mr Bungane (41) is CEO of Pembani Group Proprietary Limited ("Pembani"), which recently merged with Shanduka, Lonmin's Black Economic Empowerment partner. Mr Bungane was nominated to the Board pursuant to a contractual arrangement with Shanduka. Mr Bungane has a BCom in Corporate Finance & Investment Finance, an MBA in Advanced Corporate Finance from the University of Pretoria and he completed an Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School. Prior to Pembani, Mr Bungane was CEO of Barclays Africa Limited and was Chairman of both the UK incorporated Barclays Africa Limited board and the Barclays Africa Regional Management Executive Committee. Mr Bungane was also CEO of the Corporate and Investment Bank at Standard Bank of South Africa and a member of the Standard Bank Group Executive Committee. In addition to his position at Pembani, Mr Bungane is also a non-executive director of Kangra Coal (Pty) Limited.

Gillian Fairfield Ms. Gillian Fairfield has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 August 2017. Ms Fairfield is a leading corporate lawyer with over 20 years’ experience in corporate law, cross-border M&A and corporate finance. Ms Fairfield was awarded “Client Partner of the Year” in the British Legal Awards 2016 and was featured in the Legal 500 and cited as a leading practitioner in Chambers on a number of occasions. Until May 2017, Ms Fairfield was a lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP for 13 years, of which 9 were as a corporate partner. Herbert Smith Freehills is one of the Company’s legal advisers and Ms Fairfield has acted as a relationship partner to the Company. Prior to Herbert Smith Freehills, Ms Fairfield was an associate solicitor at Freshfields LLP for 5 years.

Len Konar Dr. Len Konar is a Independent Non-Executive Director of Lonmin PLC, since March 11, 2010. He holds degrees in accounting and commerce from South African and U.S. universities. After qualifying as a chartered accountant, he pursued an academic career at the University of Durban-Westville, before moving into commercial roles. He now has a broad ranging business career, chairing the boards of leading South African companies including Exxaro Resources and Steinhoff International and serving on the boards of others including Sappi and Alexander Forbes. A member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance, he is also a member of the Corporate Governance Forum and the Institute of Directors.

Jonathan Leslie Mr. Jonathan Charles Alexander Leslie has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Lonmin Plc, since June 04, 2009. He graduating in jurisprudence and qualifying as a barrister, Jonathan spent 26 years with Rio Tinto, including nine years’ service on its board. His roles at Rio Tinto included Mining Director and Chief Executive of the Copper and later the Diamonds & Gold Product Groups. He was subsequently CEO of Sappi, the executive chairman of Nikanor and CEO of Extract Resources Limited. He Chairs the Safety & Sustainability Committee, and is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.