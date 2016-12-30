Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)

Name Description

Phil White Mr. Phil M. White, CBE is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Prior to which he was Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Lookers PLC., since September 4, 2006. He was Chief Executive of National Express for 10 years until 2007. He is also a Chairman of Kier Group plc and The Unite Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc.

Andrew Bruce Mr. Andrew C. Bruce is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Lookers PLC. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since January 01, 2014. He Joined the Group in 2000 and appointed to the Board in 2002. Andy was appointed as Managing Director of the Motor Division in March 2010 and Chief Operating Officer in March 2013.

Robin Gregson Mr. Robin A. Gregson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Lookers PLC. He is Chartered Accountant. He joined the Group in May 2009. Previously Group Finance Director of Cardpoint plc and CD Bramall plc, whom he joined from Deloitte.

Nigel McMinn Mr. Nigel J. McMinn is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group and appointed to the Board in August 2013, as Managing Director of Lookers Motor Division. Nigel is a Chartered Accountant, latterly as Chief Executive of Benfield Motor Group and previously in senior positions with Pendragon plc and Reg Vardy plc.

D. C. Anthony Bramall Mr. D. C. Anthony Bramall is Non-Executive Director of Lookers PLC, since June 2006. He was the Chairman and Director of CD Bramall plc until February 2004.

Sally Cabrini Ms. Sally J. Cabrini is Non-Executive Director of the Company., with effect from 1 January 2016. Appointed in January 2016. Currently Business Services Director for United Utilities with responsibility for information technology and human resources. Sally joined United Utilities in 2007 as HR Operations Director and started her career in HR with Rowntree Mackintosh Ltd before working in senior roles for Northern Foods and then as a consultant to a number of companies.

Stuart Counsell Mr. Stuart Counsell is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effect from 29 June 2017. Stuart had a long and successful career with Deloitte where he spent over 30 years, during which time he held a variety of senior management positions including Managing Partner of the 17 UK Regional offices and latterly Managing Partner Finance and Legal. As Managing Partner Finance and Legal, he was responsible for the financial and legal aspects of a £2 billion professional services business. Stuart also spent time at Deloitte as Deputy to the Chief Executive with a specific mandate around operational excellence. Stuart is also a non-executive board advisor to the law firm Walker Morris, non-executive chairman of Henderson Insurance Brokers Limited and non-executive chairman of Singleton Birch Limited.

William Holmes Mr. William Holmes is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Appointed in June 2008. Previously managing partner of the Leeds office of BDO Stoy Hayward, whom he joined in 2002 from Arthur Andersen where he had been a partner since 1988. Prior to joining Arthur Anderson he qualified as an Inspector of Taxes with HM Revenue & Customs.