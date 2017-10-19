Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

Name Description

A. Naik Mr. A. M. Naik is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. He obtained his graduate degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya, Sardar Patel University of Gujarat. He has been associated with Promoter for over five decades. He rapidly rose to secure the position of Managing Director & CEO, followed by Chairman in 2004 and culminating in Group Executive Chairman in 2012. He is the Hon. Consul General for Denmark in Mumbai and was awarded the Order of the Dannebrog as Knight 1st Class by Queen Margrethe of Denmark. He has been awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. He has made several contributions for social upliftment and has contributed to the setting up of certain educational facilities and hospitals such as the Kharel Education Society, the Manibhai Nichhabhai Naik Higher Secondary School, the Anil Naik Technical Training Centre and the Nirali Memorial Radiation Centre. He has secured several global, national and professional honours, including the ?Padma Bhushan, ?Gujarat Garima Award – Gujarat‘s highest civilian honour, ?Asia Business Leader of the Year Award and ?India‘s Business Leader of the Year Award by CNBC Asia, ?Business Leader of the Year (Building India) Award? by NDTV Profit and ?Business Leader of the Year Award by the Economic Times.

Sanjay Jalona Mr. Sanjay Jalona is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company. He has obtained a degree of Master of Science (Technology) in computer science from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Infosys Limited as the Executive Vice President and Global Head of High-Tech, Manufacturing and Engineering Services. He has also served as a member of the Board of Lodestone Holding AG (now known as Infosys Consulting Holding AG), the management consulting subsidiary of Infosys in Europe and chaired the Board of Infosys Technologies (China) Company Limited and Infosys Technologies (Shanghai) Company Limited.

A. Sonthalia Mr. A. K. Sonthalia is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Company on August 26, 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant. He has over 24 years of experience in the areas of strategic financial planning, treasury and finance and accounts in various industry verticals. Previously, he has worked at senior finance positions in L&T Power IC, Greaves Cotton Limited and Tata Group Companies- Tata Inc. (USA), and Tata Chemicals Limited. He completed one year management programme for Tata Steel officers from XLRI, Jamshedpur. In the Company, he has overall responsibility for the finance function.

Aftab Ullah Mr. Aftab Zaid Ullah is the Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He joined the Company on February 9, 2016. He has obtained a graduate degree in engineering from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (designated as an Indian Institute of Technology since 2012). He has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. Previously, Mr. Ullah worked with BA Continuum India Private Limited in various capacities including senior vice president and head, Global Delivery Centre of Expertise, India as well as Whole Time Director. In the Company, he is responsible for global delivery, global operations and corporate services of the Company.

Manoj Koul Mr. Manoj Koul serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He has 16 years of corporate experience.

R. Shankar Raman Mr. R. Shankar Raman is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has over 28 years of experience in various capacities in the field of finance. Mr. Shankar Raman joined the L&T group on November 14, 1994 for incorporating L&T Finance Limited. He was appointed as the chief financial officer of L&T in September 2011 and subsequently elevated to the board of directors of L&T on October 1, 2011. He presently oversees the finance functions in L&T. Mr. Shankar Raman holds the position of director in several companies within the L&T group. He was ranked amongst the top three CFOs in Asia by the Institutional Investor magazine in the infrastructure sector in 2013 and in the industrials sector in 2014 and 2015. In 2013, Mr. Shankar Raman won CNBC TV18‘s =CFO of the Year Award‘ and Business Today‘s Best CFO Award for Consistent Liquidity Management under Large Companies category.

S. Subrahmanyan Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has obtained a graduate degree in civil engineering from the Kurukshetra University, Haryana and has completed a post-graduate course in business administration from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. He has over 30 years of experience in the infrastructure and construction industry. He joined the L&T group in 1984. He is a member of the Governing Council of the Construction Skill Development Council of India. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Construction Management and Research. Mr. Subrahmanyan is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers- United Kingdom. He was the Chairman of the CII Gulf Committee for the Financial Year 2012 and was a member of the Working Committee, Projects Exports Promotion Council. Mr. Subrahmanyan was awarded the ?Leadership Award? by the Qatar Contractors Forum in 2014. He was ranked 36th in the ?2014 Construction Week Power 100? in the global construction sector in a survey by international publication the Construction Week, in its issue dated June 22, 2014. In 2012, he was awarded with the ?Outstanding Contribution to Industry (Infrastructure)? by the Construction Week Magazine.

Sanjeev Aga Mr. Sanjeev Aga is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Aga held senior positions in Asian Paints, Chellarams (Nigeria), and Jenson & Nicholson. In 1987, he joined Blow Plast to head the Furniture business, was made Chief Executive of Mattel Toys in 1990, and in January 1993, was appointed Managing Director of Blow Plast with multi-business responsibility including the flagship VIP Luggage business. In November 1998, he was appointed CEO of the telecom JV, Birla AT&T, which was renamed Idea Cellular. In July 2002, Mr. Sanjeev Aga left Idea to be with the Aditya Birla Group, where from May 2005 until October 2006, he was Managing Director of Aditya Birla Nuvo, a conglomerate with interests spanning diverse group businesses. With Idea's shareholding changing to become an Aditya Birla group entity, November 2006 saw Mr. Sanjeev Aga back once again as Managing Director. Mr. Sanjeev Aga stepped down as Managing Director of Idea Cellular in March 2011. Mr. Sanjeev Aga studied in Scindia School, Gwalior; is an Honours graduate in Physics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi (1971); and a post graduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata (1973).

Vedika Bhandarkar Ms. Vedika Bhandarkar is an Independent Director of the Company. She has obtained her graduate degree in science from the Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur and completed a two year post-graduate programme in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining our Company, she held the position of the Managing Director and Vice-Chairman, India, of Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited (?Credit Suisse?). She has served as the head of Indian investment banking and global markets solution group, India, at Credit Suisse from July 2010 to February 2015. She has also worked with JP Morgan India Private Limited in India as the Managing Director from May 1998 to July 2010.

M. Chitale Mr. M. M. Chitale is an Independent Director of the Company. He has obtained a graduate degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has over 40 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant in practice. He has been a fellow member of the ICAI and has served as the President of ICAI in the year 1997-98. He was also associated as a member of governing council of Banking Codes and Standards Board of India. Mr. Chitale was also the Chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Stock Exchange, Mumbai. He was a member of Advisory Board on Bank, Commercial and Financial Frauds. He was also a member of the group for Amalgamation of Urban Co-operative Banks. He was a member of the Working Group on Restructuring of Weak Public Sector Banks appointed by RBI (Verma Committee) and the Committee on Procedures and Performance Audit of Public Services appointed by RBI (Dr. Tarapore Committee) as well. He was appointed as the Chairman of National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards.

Samir Desai Mr. Samir Desai is an Independent Director of the Company. He has obtained a post-graduate degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also holds a post-graduate degree in business administration from Loyola University, Chicago. Mr. Desai has over 30 years of experience in management. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Motorola for over 30 years and has also served as a chief information officer at Motorola. He has also served as general manager of iDEN® Networks & Devices.