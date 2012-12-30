Edition:
Alten SA (LTEN.PA)

LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

74.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.24 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€74.82
Open
€74.93
Day's High
€75.19
Day's Low
€74.16
Volume
30,707
Avg. Vol
33,229
52-wk High
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Simon Azoulay

56 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee

Bruno Benoliel

49 Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs

Gerald Attia

51 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Director

Olivier Granger

Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Zone 1

Pierre Marcel

Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee

Laurent Graciani

Member of the Management Committee, Director of Communication, Marketing, Development of Engineering Human Resources and Quality

Jean-Marc Morawski

Member of the Management Committee, Director of Human Resources

Pierre Bonhomme

Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Executive Director-Alten Technology France

Jean-Francois Guyomar

Executive Director in charge of SIRT Paris, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee

Stephane Ougier

Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, Executive Director Alten Technology France

Pascal Amore

Member of the Management Committee, Director of Structured Projects

Franck Lect

Member of the Management Committee, Director of Internal Development

Fabrice Pecqueur

Member of the Management Committee, Director of External Development

Emily Azoulay

67 2011 Director

Catherine Behar

54 2002 Director
Biographies

Name Description

Simon Azoulay

Mr. Simon Azoulay is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. He holds a number of other positions including, Manager of ALTEN Training Center SARL and ALTEN Europe SARL, and Director of Alten Ltd. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite.

Bruno Benoliel

Mr. Bruno Benoliel serves as Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Information Technology and Legal Affairs at Alten SA. He joined Alten in September 1997 and has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer since September 27, 2011 and Director since June 22, 2011. He holds a number of other positions including Manager of ALTEN Cash Management SARL, and Director of XDIN AB, HRH Consulting AB and X Din Systems AB, amongst others.

Gerald Attia

Mr. Gerald Attia is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Commercial Development, Structured Projects and International Zone 2, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Director of Alten SA. He also holds several other positions, including Chairman of ID APPS and APTECH SAS, among others. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Hartford.

Olivier Granger

Pierre Marcel

Mr. Pierre Marcel is Deputy Chief Executive Officer- Alten Tecnologies France and Solutions subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. He joined the Company on April 17, 2000.

Laurent Graciani

Jean-Marc Morawski

Pierre Bonhomme

Jean-Francois Guyomar

Mr. Jean-Francois Guyomar is Executive Director in charge of SIRT Paris, Member of the Executive Committeeand Member of the Management Committee at Alten SA. Previously he was in charge of NTIS Paris.

Stephane Ougier

Pascal Amore

Franck Lect

Fabrice Pecqueur

Emily Azoulay

Ms. Emily Luna has been a Director of Alten SA since June 22, 2011. She is also Manager of Sicogex SC.

Catherine Behar

Ms. Catherine Behar has been a Director of Alten SA since June 28, 2002. She is also Manager of Cakciv SC.

