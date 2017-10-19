L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

Name Description

Shailesh Haribhakti Shri. Shailesh V. Haribhakti is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Mr. Haribhakti is a Chartered and Cost Accountant, and a Certified Internal Auditor, Financial Planner & Fraud Examiner. During a career span of four decades, he has established and led many innovative services. His current passions involves Outsourcing of Knowledge Processes, Engaged Investing, and efficiency & effectiveness enhancement in Social, Commercial and Governmental organisations. He strongly believes in ‘shared value’ creation, public and corporate governance and promoting a green environment. He actively promotes these causes, and contributes towards their evolution by participating in the process of framing regulations and standards.

Suneet Maheshwari Mr. Suneet K. Maheshwari is Managing Director & Chief Executive of L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary Company of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Mr. Maheshwari has about 32 years of experience in infrastructure and corporate finance, financial advisory, infrastructure and energy sector reform, investment banking and private equity. Mr. Maheshwari has led several start-up and rapid growth situations and has also been closely involved with various infrastructure sector reform/PPP initiatives at the national and state level since 1984. Since L&T Infra’s inception, Mr. Maheshwari has held a mandate to build a new financing institution specializing in infra financing. He has been responsible for the formation of the company, getting regulatory approvals, formation of a board with eminent professionals and personally involved in creating a team with a pan-India presence. Under his leadership, L&T Infra achieved the status of Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) under RBI and was notified by Government of India as a Public Financial Institution (PFI) under Section 4A of Companies Act, 1956. He has held several positions at industry bodies and government task force for promoting reforms in Infrastructure sector and financing. Mr. Maheshwari has a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Mumbai University and a MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune.

Dinanath Dubhashi Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi is Deputy Managing Director and Whole Time Directorof L&T Finance Limited, a subsidiary Company of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Mr. Dubhashi holds a B.E. (Mechanical) and has completed his PGDM from IIM, Bangalore. He has been with L&T Finance since April 2007. Prior to taking over as Chief Executive, Mr. Dubhashi has occupied various senior level positions in the organization and has been responsible for L&T Finance's foray into Retail Finance, including Microfinance. In his position as Chief Executive, L&T Finance, Mr Dubhashi also oversees the other Retail Finance subsidiaries of the group viz. L&T Housing Finance Ltd and Family Credit Ltd at a strategic level. He has over 23 years of experience in various fields of financial services like Retail Financial Services, Corporate Banking, Cash Management and Trade Finance, Credit Rating and Project Finance across various reputed Indian and international organizations. Prior to joining L&T Finance, he worked with BNP Paribas for 10 years in India and abroad, heading various important verticals like Cash Management, Trade Services and Corporate Banking Products. His assignments previous to this were with Birla Sunlife, Care Ratings and SBI Capital Markets.

Upma Goel Ms. Upma Goel, serves as Deputy Finance Controller of the Company. She is a Chartered Accountant with over 22 years experience. Se was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Pavninder Singh Mr. Pavninder Singh serves as Nominee Director of the Company. He is a Managing Director with Bain Capital in the Mumbai office. He joined the firm in 2001 and has worked in the New York and Mumbai offices. He is a founding member of Bain Capital's India office and he co-leads the firms India and South East Asia investments. Prior to joining Bain Capital, he was the Co-CEO of MedrishLcom, a healthcare services site. Prior to that, he was a consultant at Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman) where he consulted in the e-commerce, retail, and energy industries. He is actively involved in the investments in L&T Finance Holdings Limited, Quest Engineering, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hero FinCorp and Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar. He received a BA Magna cum Laude from Harvard College.

R. Shankar Raman Mr. R. Shankar Raman is Non-Executive Director of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Mr. R. Shankar Raman is the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board at L&T. He is a non-executive director on the board of the Company and L&T Finance. Mr. Shankar Raman has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Madras University. He is a Chartered and Cost Accountant by profession & has close to 30 years of experience in the field of finance. He has experience in other varied areas such as audit, accounts, treasury, capital markets, corporate finance, project finance and general management. He joined L&T group in 1994 for setting up L&T Finance. After six years with L&T Finance, he moved to L&T to oversee the Finance & Accounting functions. He is on the board of several companies including international subsidiaries within the L&T group. Mr. Shankar Raman has participated and presented papers in several conventions/seminars including international conferences.

Vaishali Kasture Ms. Vaishali Kasture serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Vaishali Kasture has 25 years of banking and capital markets experience. She has worked with multinational and indian banking and financial services firms. She was VP at Citibank and has rich experience in the Corporate Bank. She was part of the early founding team at Infosys BPO. She led the global banking and capital markets Business Unit. Subsequently she set up the India office for Fulcrum Global Fund services. She then joined Gladden Sachs as Managing Director - India Operations. More recently she was a partner with Deloitte in India and set up their Robotics process automation practice (RPA). She was also responsible for managing key global banking relationships and clients. She is an MBA in finance and a gold medalist from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute (Mumbai). She is also a merit ranker and certified Cost and Works accountant. She is also co founder for 2 not-for-profits organization Le. Sonder connect - which helps mentor women entrepreneurs and India Amateur Runners Trust - which helps economically disadvantaged runners from Rural India.

Nishi Vasudeva Smt. Nishi Vasudeva serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Nishi Vasudeva is an internationally acclaimed leader and is the first woman to chair an oil and gas company in India. She represented HPCL as Chairman / Director on the board of several Joint Venture companies. She was responsible for developing the vision and long term objectives, improving growth and profitability, driving a high performance culture geared towards operational excellence and consistent value creation for shareholders & all stakeholders. Prior to assuming responsibility as C&MD, she served on HPCL Board as Director-Marketing and was responsible for pan India sales (B2B & B2C segments), Brand building, Efficient supply chain management, Infrastructure development and leading HPCL foray into new business lines. Her career at HPCL included leadership positions in Marketing, Corporate Strategy, Planning and Information systems and has led key business transformation & organizational restructuring projects. She is the first Indian to be awarded the Global CEO of the year at Platt's Global energy awards 2015. She received the SCOPE Award for excellence and outstanding contribution to Public sector Management from the Hon'ble President of India and was also recognized with Outstanding Women Manager Award by SCOPE. She has been a member in several committees for development of policy in the Oil Industry and Hydrocarbon sector in India. She is BA (Economic Honours) from Delhi University and an MBA from 11MCalcutta with over 38 years of experience in the petroleum industry.