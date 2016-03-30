Lupin Ltd (LUPN.BO)
LUPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,052.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manju Gupta
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Vinita Gupta
|49
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kamal Sharma
|67
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ramesh Swaminathan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Shakti Chakraborty
|Group President - India Region Formulations
|
Debabrata Chakravorty
|2013
|President – Global Sourcing & Contract Manufacturing
|
Fabrice Egros
|President - Asia Pacific & Japan
|
Alok Ghosh
|2010
|President - Technical Operations
|
Yugesh Goutam
|2016
|President - Global Human Resources
|
Naresh Gupta
|President - API & Global TB
|
Rajender Kamboj
|President - Novel Drug Discovery & Development
|
Cyrus Karkaria
|2010
|President - Biotechnology
|
Divakar Kaza
|2008
|President - Human Resources
|
Sunil Makharia
|2013
|President - Finance
|
Paul McGarty
|President - Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA
|
Martin Mercer
|President - Latin America
|
Kurt Nielsen
|48
|2016
|President of Lupin -Somerset, USA
|
Rajeev Sibal
|President - India Region Formulations
|
Noriaki Tsunoda
|President - Kyowa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Japan
|
Thierry Volle
|2015
|President - Europe , Middle-East & Africa (EMEA)
|
Rajvardhan Satam
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nilesh Gupta
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Jim Loerop
|2017
|Chief Corporate Development Officer
|
Sofia Mumtaz
|2016
|Head - Pipeline Management & Legal
|
Jean-Luc Belingard
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dileep Choksi
|67
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vijay Kelkar
|75
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. Mada
|83
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
R. Shah
|85
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Richard Zahn
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Manju Gupta
|Mrs. Manju Deshbandhu Gupta serves as Chairman of the Board of Lupin Limited. She is a graduate in arts, Mrs. Gupta is one of the promoters of the company with a wide business experience.
|
Vinita Gupta
|Ms. Vinita Gupta is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Lupin Limited. She is graduate in pharmacy from the University of Mumbai and MBA from J L Kellog Graduate School of Management, Ms. Vinita Gupta has been instrumental in Lupin's forays into the Advanced Markets and heads the Advanced Market business of the company in the markets of USA and Europe. Under her leadership, Lupin has emerged as a global generic player, especially in the US market in addition to becoming a strong player in the pediatric branded market. She is also a Chief Executive Officer Lupin Limitedon the Board of Lupin Ltd.
|
Kamal Sharma
|Dr. Kamal K. Sharma, Ph.D., is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Lupin Limited, since September 1, 2013. Dr. Kamal K. Sharma is a graduate in chemical engineering from the Indian institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, with a post-graduate diploma in industrial management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of management Studies, Mumbai, and a Ph.D in economics from IIT, Mumbai. He has also completed an advanced management program from Harvard Business School, Boston. In a career spanning more than three decades, Dr. Sharma has held a range of senior management positions managing projects, corporate development and general management in the pharmaceuticals and chemicals industries.
|
Ramesh Swaminathan
|Mr. Ramesh Swaminathan serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Lupin Limited. Mr. Ramesh Swaminathan, with an experience of over 29 years, joined the Company on July 4, 2007, as President - Finance & Planning and is presently designated as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. Mr. Ramesh is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, U.K. He is Lord Chevening scholar at the UK for Management Studies and has also done his Senior Management Program from INSEAD France. Prior to joining Lupin, he was with Henkel, Germany, as the Regional Financial Controller and has worked with VST Industries, the SPIC group and Standard Chartered Bank.
|
Shakti Chakraborty
|Mr. Shakti Chakraborty is Group President - India Region Formulations of Lupin Limited. He is a graduate in commerce and heads the India region business for finished products and has driven Lupin's entry in the lifestyle segment.
|
Kurt Nielsen
|Dr. Kurt R. Nielsen is President of Lupin -Somerset, USA of the company. He has over 20 years of rich experience in creating, managing high growth businesses; research, development and launching new products in the US; managing transactions, business development and Mergers & Acquisitions. Kurt joins Lupin from Sandoz, where he held dual responsibility of being the Global Head of Product Development (a.i.) as well as being the Vice-President of US Product Development, Portfolio and Launch Management for generic and brand products. Having started his pharmaceutical career at Johnson & Johnson, Kurt's previous leadership roles include being the Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice-President at Catalent Pharma Solutions, responsible for their global R&D efforts; Senior Vice President in-charge of R&D, Technology ops. including Manufacturing & Quality at URL Mutual Pharmaceuticals and being the Executive Director of Generic R&D at TEVA Pharmaceuticals. He holds a Ph.D in Chemistry from the Villanova University and has a BS in Chemistry from theUniversity of Delaware.
|
Rajeev Sibal
Thierry Volle
|Dr. Thierry Volle is President - Europe , Middle-East & Africa (EMEA) of the Company. At Lupin, Thierry will be responsible for the Company's growth and development in Europe , Russia & CIS, and Middle-East and African markets. He will be based at Lupin's European headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. Thierry joins Lupin from Vifor Pharma where he was the head of EU & International business operations. Prior to that, he was at Wyeth and worked his way through multiple roles of increasing responsibility in Europe as well as the corporate headquarters in St. Davids, PA. Thierry has extensive international experience in building and growing specialty pharmaceuticals businesses across markets specifically in EMEA, with a focus on business & market development, integration & change management and product portfolio management. He holds a Business diploma from Institut Supérieur de Gestion and a Master's degree in Computer Science from Centre d'études supérieures industrielles- Centrale, Paris and has also completed various Executive Programs at the Harvard School of Public Health , INSEAD and EPFL to name a few.
|
Nilesh Gupta
|Mr. Nilesh Gupta is Managing Director, Executive Director of Lupin Limited. Mr. Nilesh Gupta is a chemical engineer from UDCT, Mumbai, and a graduate with honours from the Wharton School, U.S.A. Mr. Gupta had demonstrated exemplary performance in integrating and leading the diversified portfolio and ably contributed to the growth and profitability of the Company. He directed the IP strategy of the Company towards achieving a niche position for chosen products. Mr. Gupta is a sound business leader and team builder.
|
Jean-Luc Belingard
|Mr. Jean-Luc Belingard is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Belingard started his career in 1974 in Sales & Marketing with Merck, Sharp and Dohme (France). In 1981, he moved to Merck, Sharp and Dohme (USA) as Senior Director, Promotion Planning. In 1983, he joined F. Hoffman-La Roche, Basel, Switzerland as Associate Director, International Marketing. During 1990-1998, he was Member of the Executive Committee, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, Roche Diagnostics, Basel, Switzerland. From 1999 to 2001, he was Chief Executive Officer, BioMerieux-Pierre Fabre, France. During 2002-2010, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ipsen Group, France. In 2011, he joined BioMerieux S.A. as Chief Executive Officer and became its Chairman in April 2014. Mr. Belingard has been conferred upon prestigious National Awards viz. ‘Chevalier de I’Ordre National du Merite’ and ‘Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur’. Presently, Mr. Belingard is Member of the Board of Directors of Laboratory Corporation of America (USA), Stallergenes (France/USA), Transgene (France) and Laboratoire Pierre Fabre, (France). Since 2014, he is Member of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Since 1988, he is Foreign Trade Advisor to the French Government. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of several leading corporates in the U.S., France, Germany and Japan, and has been actively involved with various Associations, Institutions and Advisory Boards in different capacities.
|
Dileep Choksi
|Mr. Dileep C. Choksi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lupin Limited., since October 23, 2012. Mr. Dileep C. Choksi is a leading Chartered Accountant, qualified lawyer and a Cost Accountant with over 35 years of experience. His areas of specialisation include tax planning and structuring for domestic and international clients, including expatriates, finalising collaborations and joint ventures, executive advisory and decision support, corporate restructuring with a focus on start-ups, turnaround and change management strategies and analysing tax impact of various instruments. Mr. Choksi advises some of India’s large business houses on various strategic matters and multinational clients on cross border structuring. He has set up C. C. Chokshi Advisors Pvt. Ltd., the activities of which aim to provide complete solutions for all business requirements.
|
Vijay Kelkar
|Dr. Vijay Laxman Kelkar, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lupin Limited. Dr. Vijay Kelkar is a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley, M.S. from the University of Minnesota and B.S. from Pune University. He held senior positions in the Government of India and was Chairman/Member of several high-powered committees, councils, task forces, working groups, set up by different ministries and departments of the Government of India. Dr. Kelkar had delivered lectures at the Universities of California, Pennsylvania, Vanderbilt, Harvard and Cornell in the US and was visiting Professor at the South Asia Institute, Heidelberg University, West Germany and Center for Economic Development and Administration, Government of Nepal. He was a senior faculty member of the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad and Instructor - Microeconomics, University of California, U.S.A. Dr. Kelkar has authored many books, publications and journals on micro and macroeconomics, reforms of union public sector, emerging challenges and on trade policies. In 2011, Dr. Kelkar was conferred ‘Padma Vibhushan’ for his distinguished and exemplary service to the nation.
|
K. Mada
|Dr. K. U. Mada Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lupin Limited. Dr. K. U. Mada is an eminent economist and was a development banker. He holds a Ph.D. (Economics) degree from Bombay University and a certificate in financial management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute, Mumbai. He taught Economics at Jai Hind College, Mumbai, for seven years. Thereafter, he worked for the Reserve Bank of India and Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) and held senior positions, including as Executive Director, IDBI, and a stint as chief of a bank. Dr. Mada was Chairman/Member of several committees constituted by lDBI/other financial institutions and the Government of India. He brought out books, including ‘A Journey through Development Banking (2005)’ and published articles in wellknown journals. He represented lDBI as Speaker/participant at several national and international conferences/seminars on economic, corporate and institutional affairs. He was a visiting faculty at management institutes. Dr. Mada was on the boards of corporate entities and all-India financial institutions, including the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.
|
R. Shah
|Mr. R. A. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lupin Limited. Mr. R. A. Shah is an eminent Solicitor and senior partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Company, a leading firm of Solicitors and Advocates in Mumbai. He specialises in a broad spectrum of Corporate Laws in general, with special focus on foreign investments, joint ventures, technology and license agreements, intellectual property rights, mergers and acquisitions, competition law and insider trading regulations. Mr. Shah is a member of the Managing Committee of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Indo German Chamber of Commerce.
|
Richard Zahn
|Mr. Richard A. Zahn is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lupin Limited. Mr. Richard Zahn is a B. S. (Business Administration) with Honors, Kansas State Teachers College, Kansas. He has completed Executive Education with Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth University, Harvard/MIT Program on Negotiation, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, National Association of Corporate Directors - Certificate of Director Education. Mr. Zahn has also completed program in Executive Leadership, Cornell University. Mr. Richard is the Managing Partner of HMJ Global Partners, a corporate governance and not-for-profit public policy advisory group. With more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, he is an established leader and strategist in healthcare research and development, marketing management, managed care, and human resources. He is widely recognised as an insightful speaker on economic and policy issues. Mr. Richard was President of Schering Laboratories, U.S., Director, Schering Corporation and Corporate Vice President of Schering-Plough Corporation, a global researchbased company engaged in the discovery, development,manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare prescription pharmaceutical marketing arm for Schering-Plough. Mr. Richard spent 20 years at Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Richard has focused his efforts on rural economic development and public policy. He has received several awards for his devoted work towards various organisations and charities with particular focus on health care and minority issues.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Manju Gupta
|5,090,000
|
Vinita Gupta
|190,170,000
|
Kamal Sharma
|257,360,000
|
Ramesh Swaminathan
|23,420,000
|
Shakti Chakraborty
|--
|
Debabrata Chakravorty
|--
|
Fabrice Egros
|--
|
Alok Ghosh
|--
|
Yugesh Goutam
|--
|
Naresh Gupta
|14,430,000
|
Rajender Kamboj
|--
|
Cyrus Karkaria
|--
|
Divakar Kaza
|--
|
Sunil Makharia
|--
|
Paul McGarty
|--
|
Martin Mercer
|--
|
Kurt Nielsen
|--
|
Rajeev Sibal
|--
|
Noriaki Tsunoda
|--
|
Thierry Volle
|--
|
Rajvardhan Satam
|--
|
Nilesh Gupta
|75,910,000
|
Jim Loerop
|--
|
Sofia Mumtaz
|--
|
Jean-Luc Belingard
|2,900,000
|
Dileep Choksi
|3,260,000
|
Vijay Kelkar
|3,660,000
|
K. Mada
|3,400,000
|
R. Shah
|3,680,000
|
Richard Zahn
|6,790,000
As Of 30 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Manju Gupta
|0
|0
|
Vinita Gupta
|0
|0
|
Kamal Sharma
|0
|0
|
Ramesh Swaminathan
|0
|0
|
Shakti Chakraborty
|0
|0
|
Debabrata Chakravorty
|0
|0
|
Fabrice Egros
|0
|0
|
Alok Ghosh
|0
|0
|
Yugesh Goutam
|0
|0
|
Naresh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Rajender Kamboj
|0
|0
|
Cyrus Karkaria
|0
|0
|
Divakar Kaza
|0
|0
|
Sunil Makharia
|0
|0
|
Paul McGarty
|0
|0
|
Martin Mercer
|0
|0
|
Kurt Nielsen
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Sibal
|0
|0
|
Noriaki Tsunoda
|0
|0
|
Thierry Volle
|0
|0
|
Rajvardhan Satam
|0
|0
|
Nilesh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Jim Loerop
|0
|0
|
Sofia Mumtaz
|0
|0
|
Jean-Luc Belingard
|0
|0
|
Dileep Choksi
|0
|0
|
Vijay Kelkar
|0
|0
|
K. Mada
|0
|0
|
R. Shah
|0
|0
|
Richard Zahn
|0
|0