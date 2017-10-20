Edition:
Lydec SA (LYD.CS)

LYD.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

591.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-19.00 (-3.11%)
Prev Close
610.00
Open
591.00
Day's High
591.00
Day's Low
591.00
Volume
873
Avg. Vol
1,286
52-wk High
691.90
52-wk Low
504.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominique Mangin d'Ouince

2010 Chairman of the Board, Representing Suez Environnement

Jean-Pascal Darriet

2012 Chief Executive Officer, General Manager

Jean-Noel Bardy

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Mohammed Benhalima

Vice Chairman Representing Fipar Holding

Izzeddine Guessous

2011 Vice Chairman Representing RMA Watanya

Cyrille Mouaddine

Finance and Administrative Director

Nicolas Barbe

Technical Director

Abdeljaouad Benhaddou

Information Systems Director - Customer Development Department

Abdullah Talib

Director of Communication & Sustainable Development

Abdelali Haitami

Deputy General Manager

Iqbal Toumi

2016 Deputy General Manager

Rokia Goudrar

Director of Human Resources

Wafaa Khalifi

Investor Relations Manager

Abdennacer Echaabi

Information Technology Manager

Yann Fajolles

Technical Director

Adil Fassihi

Big Customers and Diversification Director

Souad Idrissi

Support Functions Director

Pierre-Alexandre Lacarelle

Contract Management Director

Serge Lescouet

Water and Sanitation Manager

Julien Poniatowski

Director of Contract Management

Christophe Rosso

Electricity and Lighting Manager

Catherine Leboul-proust

Executive Secretary

Zouheir Bensaid

Representative of RMA Watanya on the Board

Stephane Cordier

2008 Representative of Suez Environnement on the Board

Marie-Ange Debon

52 Representative of Suez Environnement on the Board

Bernard Guirkinger

62 Representative of Suez Environnement on the Board

Rachid Laaziri

Representative of Fipar Holding on the Board

Denys Neymon

56 Representative of Suez Environnement on the Board

Pierre-Yves Pouliquen

Representative of Suez Environment on the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Dominique Mangin d'Ouince

Jean-Pascal Darriet

Jean-Noel Bardy

Mohammed Benhalima

Mr. Mohammed Amine Benhalima serves as Vice Chairman Representing Fipar Holding on the Board of Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA. He has been Member of the Board of Credit EQDOM and Compagnie d'Assurance et de Ressurance ATLANTA.

Izzeddine Guessous

Mr. Azeddine Guessous has served as Vice Chairman Representing RMA Watanya on the Board of Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA since 2011. He has been Member of the Board of Banque Marocaine Du Commerce Exterieur, Sonasid and SAMIR SA. He is Member of the Audit and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committees of the Company.

Cyrille Mouaddine

Nicolas Barbe

Abdeljaouad Benhaddou

Abdullah Talib

Abdelali Haitami

Iqbal Toumi

Rokia Goudrar

Wafaa Khalifi

Abdennacer Echaabi

Yann Fajolles

Adil Fassihi

Souad Idrissi

Pierre-Alexandre Lacarelle

Serge Lescouet

Julien Poniatowski

Christophe Rosso

Catherine Leboul-proust

Zouheir Bensaid

Stephane Cordier

Marie-Ange Debon

Bernard Guirkinger

Mr. Bernard Guirkinger serves Representative of Suez Environnement on the Board of Lyonnaise des Eaux de Casablanca SA. He has been Member of the Board of Sociedad Gral de Aguas de Barcelona SA. Mr. Guirkinger is Engineering graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Rachid Laaziri

Denys Neymon

Pierre-Yves Pouliquen

