Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.BO)

Name Description

Anand Mahindra Mr. Anand G. Mahindra is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He is a member of the class of '77, Harvard College, Cambridge, Massachusetts from where he graduated Magna cum Laude (High Honours). In 1981, he secured an MBA from the Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts. He returned to India in 1981 where he joined Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd. (MUSCO), the country's foremost producer of speciality steels, as Executive Assistant to the Finance Director. In 1989 he was appointed President and Deputy Managing Director of MUSCO. He relinquished this position with effect from 4th April 1991 when he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the country's dominant producer of off-road vehicles and agricultural tractors. During his period at MUSCO, he initiated the Mahindra Group's entry into the fields of real estate development and hospitality management. Since 1991, Mr. Mahindra has been preoccupied with a comprehensive change programme in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. in order to make the company an efficient and aggressive competitor in the new liberalised economic environment in India. In April 1997, Mr. Mahindra was appointed Managing Director by the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. In January 2001, he was given the additional responsibility of Vice Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mr. Mahindra was also the co-promoter of Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd., one of India's most prominent finance companies in the private sector. The company also entered into a joint venture with Goldman Sachs of the USA in the field of investment banking in India. Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. has now been converted into a Bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank with effect from 31st March 2003.

Keshub Mahindra Mr. Keshub Mahindra, Esq., is an Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He is a Graduate from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, USA. After joining the Company in1948, he became the Chairman in 1963 and continued as the Director & Chairman till August 2012. He is a well-known philanthropist who redefined Corporate Governance by effectively channelising funds into the social sector. Mr. Mahindra had been appointed by the Government of India to serve on many Committees including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries. In 1987, he was awarded the Cevalier de I’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur by the French Government. From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Mahindra was a Member of the Prime Minister’s Council of Trade & Industry, New Delhi. Most recently, in 2012, he was felicitated by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), an apex nation body representing Automobile Dealers in India, with a Lifetime Contribution Award and he was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Employers’ Federation of India (EFI). He is Chairman of Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Limited, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Mahindra United World College of India, Vice-Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Chairman of Kema Services (International) Private Limited, Chairman of Tech Mahindra Foundation, Chairman of Mahindra Holdings Limited and holds Directorships at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited and Indian Institute for Human Settlements.

Zhooben Bhiwandiwala Mr. Zhooben Bhiwandiwala is President - Group Legal, Managing Partner of Mahindra Partners of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He began his career with Mahindra in 1985. He has dedicated a remarkable 26 years to the Mahindra Group, acquiring wide cross-functional experience across several sectors and playing an active part in finance, legal, HR, marketing, strategy, and other commercial functions. Apart from overseeing the Group's legal division, Zhooben also manages Mahindra Partners, a diversified division that oversees new businesses within the Group. Currently, these businesses include Steel Trading and Services, Logistics, Retail, Solar Energy, and Conveyor Systems. Zhooben received his Commerce degree from H.R. College, Mumbai and is a certified Chartered Accountant.

Rajeev Dubey Mr. Rajeev Dubey is Group President - HR, Corporate Services & CEO - Aftermarket Sector of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. in January 2004 after a career spanning 29 years in the Tata Group, of which 7 years were as Managing Director, first of Tata Metaliks and then of Rallis India. During his tenure of 21 years with Tata Steel he held many senior positions in the Marketing Division, was the Chief Resident Executive in Delhi, and the General Manager (Town Services) in Jamshedpur, before taking over as Managing Director of Tata Metaliks in 1996. He held this position for four years and was involved in a business turnaround of the company. He was then appointed Managing Director of Rallis India Limited, a position he held for 3 years. He was Advisor to the Managing Director of Tata Steel before he joined the Mahindra group. He was also a Member of the Executive Committee of Tata Quality Management Services, Tata Sons and the Tata Council for Community Initiatives, Tata Sons. Apart from being a Member of the Management Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mr. Dubey is on the Board of several Group companies including Mahindra Intertrade and Automart India. He is also the Chairman of Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited. His key focus area is to drive HR initiatives for the Mahindra Group. He is also responsible for the Spares Business Unit, Corporate Communications and Corporate Infrastructure and Services for the Group. Mr. Dubey has in the past, served as President of the Mini - Blast Furnace Manufacturers Association of India, Vice Chairman of the Pesticides Association of India and Director of the Indian Crop Protection Association. He has been a Member of CII National Committees on HRD, Energy, Economic Affairs, Trade Fairs, Japan & Korea. He was the Chairman of the Social Development & Community Affairs Committee, CII Eastern Region, Chairman of the Agriculture Sub-Committee CII Western Region.

Chander Gurnani Mr. Chander P. Gurnani is Chief Executive Officer - Mahindra Satyam and Managing Director & CEO of Tech Mahindra of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He (popularly known as CP) is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra. He's played a pivotal role in the three year transformational journey of Mahindra Satyam and spearheaded the eventual merger with Tech Mahindra. An accomplished business leader with extensive experience in international business development, start ups and turnarounds, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, CP in many ways led Tech Mahindra's transformation journey, where he contributed significantly to the company's strategy and philosophy. His inimitable style of leadership combined with his sharp focus on customer experience has helped Tech Mahindra to emerge as one of the leading providers of IT Services and Telecom Solutions to the global telecom ecosystem. CP received a chemical engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. He serves on the boards of CanvasM Technologies Limited, CanvasM (Americas) Inc, Tech Mahindra (Thailand) Limited, Tech Mahindra (Beijing) IT Services Limited, Mahindra Logisoft Business Consultation Limited, Satyam BPO Limited, Bridge Strategy Group LLC, Satyam Venture Engineering Services Private Limited and Hutchison Global Services Private Limited.

Ruzbeh Irani Mr. Ruzbeh Irani is President - Group Communications & Ethics & Chief Brand Officer of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. Ruzbeh joined the Mahindra Group in 2007 as Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy, responsible for strategy formulation and monitoring across the Group. In 2009, he was also appointed Chief Brand Officer, and was instrumental in spearheading the work on the Group’s brand position, Mahindra Rise. He subsequently led Mahindra’s entry into the exciting arena of Motor Cycle Racing in the World MotoGP Championships, making Mahindra the first Indian two wheeler manufacturer to participate on the world stage of motorcycle racing. He was appointed to the Group Executive Board in 2010. In 2012, he was appointed head of International Operations in where was responsible for spearheading Mahindra's efforts to open up new markets for the Automotive and Farm Equipment businesses. In April 2014, he assumed a new role as Chief - Group Communications & Ethics Officer. Communication plays a vital role in conveying our brand principles to audiences all over the world and in strengthening our internal culture centred around the idea of ‘Rise’. It is especially crucial given the Mahindra Group’s aspiration of becoming amongst the Top 50 Most Admired Global Brands within the next decade. Ruzbeh's strategic orientation and international credentials bring enormous value to this new function, where he works with all Mahindra Group businesses to develop and strengthen communications strategy and execution on a global scale. In addition, as the Chief Ethics Officer, he is also responsible for infusing and maintaining the highest ethical standards across the Group. He earned his Bachelors in Commerce from Bombay University, Masters in Management Studies from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Ramesh Iyer Mr. Ramesh Iyer is an President of Financial Services Sector, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He has been working with Mahindra Finance since 1995. Under Ramesh’s leadership, Mahindra Finance has hired a team of young managers to direct more than 9,000 employees in more than 500 branches spread across the country. Ramesh is a Commerce graduate and has an MBA from Mumbai University. He an alumnus of several management and leadership programs conducted in India, the US, France, and China by institutions like IIM, Bangalore, Michigan Business School, and Harvard Business School.

Rajesh Jejurikar Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar is President & Chief Executive - Farm Equipment & Two Wheeler of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He heads the tractor, Two Wheeler and Swaraj divisions of the Mahindra Group. A 1986 batch MBA student from S.P. Jain Institute of Management, Rajesh has attended the Wharton Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and was awarded the British Chevening Scholarship to study at the Manchester Business School, UK. After having worked with Voltas, FCB Ulka and Marico, Rajesh joined the Automotive Sector as Vice President – Marketing in 2000. In 2003, he was appointed Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing. In 2005, he was given additional responsibility as the Managing Director of Mahindra Renault, where he oversaw the development and launch of the Logan in India. In 2008, he became Chief of Operations of the Automotive Sector and when Automotive & Farm Equipment Sector (AFS) was formed in 2010, he was appointed Chief Executive for the Automotive Division and Member of the Group Executive Board.

Hemant Luthra Mr. Hemant Luthra was President -Systech Sector of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra as Executive Vice President - Corporate Strategy in December 2001. Mr. Luthra has over 30 years of work experience in Operation, Finance Business Development and Restructuring which is of special interest to M&M today as it seeks to consolidate its leadership and evaluate its portfolio. He started his career with IBM India where he was directly responsible for a substantial part of the company's business. He was seconded to IBM Singapore. Mr. Luthra later spent 18 years with the Thapar Group a $1 Billion. conglomerate with interest in paper, chemicals & engineering. He rose to become CFO and then took over as COO for their flagship company, Ballarpur Industries Limited. He was also on the Board of several joint ventures of the group with Dupont, Mitsubishi and OKI besides being the Chairman of the joint venture with Maersk. After the Thapar Group, Mr. Luthra as its first CEO founded a private equity fund for the ING Group. He later joined the Essar Group as CEO of their Telecom business and helped engineer a lucrative merger of the business with Hutchison. Most recently, he was working with Enron India as CEO of their Broad Band business. Mr. Luthra is a member of the Management Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reporting to Mr. Anand Mahindra. He is involved in a number of important strategic initiatives across sectors and group companies, and serves on several Boards. Mr. Luthra is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi where he was nominated for the President's Gold Medal for all round student. He has also been through the Advanced Management Programme at the Harvard Business School.

Ashok Sharma Mr. Ashok Sharma is President - Agri and Africa & SAARC Operations, MD & CEO, MASL of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. Ashok has a BE in Mechanical Engineering from VJTI Mumbai followed by a Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj. Before joining Mahindra in 1998, he was with Godrej & Boyce, Videocon International, and Daewoo Electronics mostly in the areas of Sales and Marketing. He joined the Farm Equipment Sector in 1998 as General Manager Sales and since then has made significant contributions in the areas of Quality, Strategic Planning and Business Excellence. More recently, he has played a key role in expanding and growing Mahindra's Powerol and Agri businesses. His current responsibilities include strategy and business excellence for the Auto and Farm businesses, Agribusiness, Engine Application Business and the Spares Business Unit.

Shriprakash Shukla Mr. Shriprakash P. Shukla is Group President & CEO - Aerospace & Defense Sector of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He is a Member of the Group Executive Board at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and as President is responsible for Group Strategy and the Defense Sector. He is also the Chief Brand Officer for the Mahindra Group. A B.Tech & MBA, he has over 31 years of rich & varied experience in managing large projects & operations. He is a top professional in the field of automotive tyres and Information & Communication Technology (ICT) sectors in India. Also, he is widely credited with taking mobile telephony to the masses by setting-up telecom infrastructure in the remotest parts of India.

Rajan Wadhera Mr. Rajan Wadhera is President & Chief Executive - Truck & Power Train, Head - Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. Rajan has 28 years of experience in the Automotive and Farm Equipment sectors. In his career with Mahindra, he has spearheaded research and development initiatives, technology incubation, sourcing, manufacturing, program management, vendor management, and new parts development. Rajan earned his Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology degrees from IIT, Mumbai and participated in the Advanced Management Program at the Wharton Business School, USA. He is also a member of the Governing Council of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the leading homologation certification authority of India.

Ulhas Yargop Mr. Ulhas N. Yargop is an Group Chief Technology Officer, President - Information Technology Sector of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He is Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and Master in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School. He joined GKN Automotive Inc., USA in 1979 and was appointed Director of Finance in 1985. He joined GKN Invel Transmissions Ltd., New Delhi in 1988 as General Manager - Commercial and was a key member of the team that set up this project in India. In 1989 he joined The Standard Batteries Ltd. as Vice President - Planning & Development and was later appointed Vice President - Industrial. Mr. Yargop joined the Mahindra Group in 1992 as General Manager - Corporate Planning. He later moved to the Automotive Sector as General Manager - Product Planning, where he was responsible for the product management function for automotive products. In 1994, when the Mahindra Group decided to enter into a joint venture with Ford Motor Company, Mr. Yargop was appointed as General Manager, Mahindra-Ford Project, and led the M&M team working on the joint venture project. In 1996 he was appointed as Treasurer and assumed responsibility for Corporate Finance.

Pawan Goenka Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Ph.D., is President - Automotive and Farm Equipment sectors, Executive Director, Managing Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He joined the Company in October, 1993 as General Manager, R&D. In April, 2003 he was appointed COO of the Automotive Sector, in September, 2005 he became President, and in April, 2010 he assumed responsibility for both the Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors. He was appointed to the post of Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited in 2013. Dr. Goenka holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from IIT, Kanpur. Post his Engineering degree, he earned his PhD from Cornell University, USA. He is also a Graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. He is an internationally acknowledged scientist-manager with several citations to his credit. Before joining the Company, Dr. Goenka spent 14 years with General Motors ("GM") in Detroit, USA and is credited with pioneering research in engine design and development. His methods for the analysis of engine bearings and engine friction are still in use 20 years later, and in 2007 he was honoured as 'Man of the Year' by Autocar Professional, India’s leading auto magazine. In 2011, he was named 'Automotive Man of the Year' at the annual NDTV Car & Bike Awards. He is a fellow of SAE International and of the Indian National Academy of Engineers. Dr. Goenka is the past President of SIAM, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and ARAI Governing Council, and is currently on the Board of National Skills Development Corporation ("NSDC"). He is also a National Council Member of Confederation of Indian Industry ("CII") and Chairman of Board of Governors of IIT, Madras. Dr. Goenka is the Chairman of Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Private Limited,

Vishakha Desai Dr. Vishakha N. Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. She is Special Advisor for Global Affairs to the President of Columbia University and Professor of Professional Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs. She also serves as Senior Advisor for Global Programs to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. From 2004 through 2012, Dr. Desai served as President and CEO of the Asia Society, a global organisation dedicated to strengthening partnerships between Asia and the U.S. Under her leadership, the Society expanded the scope and scale of its activities with the opening of new Offices in India and Korea, a new center of U.S.–China Relations, internationally recognised education programs, and inauguration of two new architecturally distinguished facilities in Hong Kong and Houston. 2012, in recognition of Dr. Desai’s leadership in the museum field, President Barack Obama appointed her to serve on the National Museum and Library Services Board. She is an Advisory Trustee of the Brookings Institution and a Trustee of the Bertelsmann Foundation, AFS Intercultural Programs. She serves as a Member of the International Advisory Committee for the Auroville Foundation, India, as well as on the Corporate Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, one of India’s largest global corporations. Dr. Desai holds a B.A. in Political Science from Bombay University and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Asian Art History from the University of Michigan, in addition to honorary degrees from Williams College, MA 2014, Centre College, 2008; Pace University, 2008; The College of Staten Island, NY 2006; and Susquehanna University, PA, 1996.

Nadir Godrej Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree of Science (Chemical Engineering) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He has over 38 years of experience in the Chemicals and Agribusiness industry. He is a Member of various Committees of the Confederation of Indian Industry ("CII"), a Member of the Board of Trustees and various Committees at the Foundation for Medical Research. He is also, currently, the Chairman of the CII National Committee on Chemicals and the President of Alliance Francaise De Bombay. He has previously worked with Godrej Soaps Limited and Gujarat-Godrej Innovative Chemicals Limited as a Director and Managing Director, respectively. Mr. Godrej is currently the Managing Director of Godrej Industries Limited. He is the Chairman of Godrej Agrovet Limited, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited and Poultry Processors’ Association of India. He is also on the Boards of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Godrej Properties Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited, Isprava Technologies Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Godrej International Limited, Godrej Consumer Products (UK) Limited, Godrej Global Mid East FZE, ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited, Bangladesh and Godrej South Africa (Pty) Limited.

Ravindra Kulkarni Mr. Ravindra K. Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He holds a Masters in Law from the University of Bombay. He is an Advocate and a Solicitor, and is currently a Senior Partner of Khaitan & Co. He has been in practice for over thirty years and has experience in the legal field, with particular emphasis on corporate law and legislation related to securities. Mr. Kulkarni has participated in national and international conferences and seminars at which he has read papers on foreign direct investments in India, infrastructure /privatisation and reforms.

S. Mainak Mr. S. B. Mainak is Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of LIC. He qualified Chartered Accountant, Mr. Mainak joined LIC as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1983 and retired as its Managing Director with effect from 1st March, 2016. During his long tenure at LIC, Mr. Mainak acquired wide range of experience in several functions spanning Investments, Finance & Accounts and Marketing and held various positions including Senior/Branch Manager, Divisional Manager of Pension & Group Superannuation and in various capacities in the Investment Department. Mr. Mainak also had a stint in academics as Professor (Life Insurance) and Head of Finance Department in National Insurance Academy (NIA), Pune, where he was instrumental in creating new teaching programmes in Finance & Accounts, investment, GAAP accounting and Insurance Investment and Financial Reporting Standards. Mr. Mainak was Deputy President of the Insurance Institute of India and Member of the Governing Board of NIA. He was earlier appointed by the Government of India on the Board of Satyam Computer Services Limited as an Independent Director for restructuring the company.

Vikram Mehta Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He was until November, 2012 Chairman of the Shell Group of companies in India. Mr. Mehta’s career began as a Member of the Indian Administrative Service of the Government of India in 1978. Mr. Mehta completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics (Hons.) from St. Stephens College, Delhi University. He has a Master’s Degree in Politics and Economics (Hons.) from Magdalen College, Oxford University, UK and a Master’s Degree in Energy Economics from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in USA. Mr. Mehta is the recipient of Asia House (London), “Businessmen of the Year” Award 2010; he is the Co-Chairman of Energy Committee - Confederation of Indian Industry; Member of Board of Governors - Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University and Member, Board of Overseers - Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. He was the former Chairman, Young Peoples Award Programme India (erstwhile Duke of Edinburgh’s Award) and Member, Board of Governors, Indian Public Schools’ Society. He has a monthly column “Over the Barrel” in the Indian Express and Financial Express. Mr. Mehta is the Chairman of the think tank Brookings India. He is a Non-Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Vodafone India Limited, United Spirits Limited, Thomson Reuters Founder Share Company, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, N V Advisory Services Private Limited, Brookings Institution India Center, Apollo Tyres Limited, Mahindra 'Electoral Trust' Company and L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited.

Meenakshi Murugappan Mr. Meenakshi M. Murugappan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra And Mahindra Limited. He has serves as the Vice Chairman of the Corporate and Supervisory Board of the Murugappa Group. As a Member of the Board, he chairs the Investment Committee and oversees Technology and Research across the Murugappa Group. In addition, he is the Chairman of businesses falling under the Engineering Sector i.e. Tube Investments of India Limited ("TIIL") and Carborundum Universal Limited ("CUMI") of the Murugappa Group. After a brief stint in the field of Environmental Engineering Design in the United States, Mr. Murugappan joined CUMI in the year 1979. In January, 2004, Mr. Murugappan took over as the Chairman of CUMI, playing a pivotal role in transforming CUMI into an international company. He has broken new grounds in positioning CUMI as a technology and innovationdriven organisation. His strategic approach towards business partnerships with global leaders has been one of the key factors contributing to CUMI’s consistent growth, internationally. In April, 2006, Mr. Murugappan was appointed as the Chairman of TIIL. At TIIL, he is very involved, together with the Team, in developing a strong engineering focused business to address opportunities in the Transportation Sector as a critical component supplier. Here too, he has facilitated relationships with global leaders and has encouraged research, innovation and strong customer partnerships. Mr. Murugappan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the AC College of Technology and a Master of Science Degree also in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan, USA. He is a Member of the American and Indian Institutes of Chemical Engineers and the Plastics & Rubber Institute. He was recently elected as a Fellow Member of the Indian Ceramic Society.