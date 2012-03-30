Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)
MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
595.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs592.95
Open
Rs594.00
Day's High
Rs600.00
Day's Low
Rs590.00
Volume
35,948
Avg. Vol
96,743
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudhanshu Agarwalla
|2016
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Agarwalla
|62
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Subodh Agarwalla
|34
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Rajesh Shah
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Parasanta Chattopadyay
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Ashok Bhandari
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Kalpana Kundu
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Palghat Venkatramani
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Nand Agarwal
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Biswajit Choudhuri
|71
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vikash Jewrajka
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sudhanshu Agarwalla
|
S. Agarwalla
|Shri. S. C. Agarwalla is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds B.Com. He has 42 years of Experience.
|
Subodh Agarwalla
|Shri. Subodh Agarwalla is Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds MBA, B.Tech. He has 11 years of Experience.
|
Rajesh Shah
|
Parasanta Chattopadyay
|
Ashok Bhandari
|
Kalpana Kundu
|Smt. Kalpana Biswas Kundu has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. She holds MA (Economics) degree from Calcutta University.
|
Palghat Venkatramani
|
Nand Agarwal
|
Biswajit Choudhuri
|Shri. Biswajit Choudhuri is Non-Executive Independent Director of Maithan Alloys Ltd. He holds B Tech(Hons), FICWA. He has 47 years of Experience.
|
Vikash Jewrajka
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sudhanshu Agarwalla
|--
|
S. Agarwalla
|18,367,500
|
Subodh Agarwalla
|13,510,000
|
Rajesh Shah
|--
|
Parasanta Chattopadyay
|--
|
Ashok Bhandari
|--
|
Kalpana Kundu
|--
|
Palghat Venkatramani
|--
|
Nand Agarwal
|--
|
Biswajit Choudhuri
|--
|
Vikash Jewrajka
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sudhanshu Agarwalla
|0
|0
|
S. Agarwalla
|0
|0
|
Subodh Agarwalla
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Shah
|0
|0
|
Parasanta Chattopadyay
|0
|0
|
Ashok Bhandari
|0
|0
|
Kalpana Kundu
|0
|0
|
Palghat Venkatramani
|0
|0
|
Nand Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Biswajit Choudhuri
|0
|0
|
Vikash Jewrajka
|0
|0