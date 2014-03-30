Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)
MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
468.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Nanda
|66
|2010
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Anita Arjundas
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director; CEO, Real Estate Sector
|
Jayantt Manmadkar
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sangeeta Prasad
|2012
|CEO - Integrated cities and Industrial clusters Business & Business Head - South
|
Suhas Kulkarni
|2014
|Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary
|
Lokesh Gupta
|2013
|Vice President – Operations, North
|
Smeeta Neogi
|Vice President - Marketing
|
Siddharth Bafna
|2014
|General Manager - Strategy
|
S. Chandru
|2012
|COO, Mahindra World City, Chennai
|
Lancelot Cutinha
|Head - Human Resources
|
Rajendra Joshi
|2011
|Business Head, West
|
Sriram Mahadevan
|Business Head - Special Projects
|
Ramesh Ranganathan
|Head - Business Development
|
B. Subbaiah
|COO, Mahindra World City, Jaipur
|
Anish Shah
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Ameet Hariani
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shailesh Haribhakti
|61
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Bharat Shah
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Arun Nanda
|Shri. Arun Kumar Nanda is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., since 15 March 2010. He is holds a Degree in Law from the University of Calcutta, is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA) and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS). Mr. Nanda has also participated in a Senior Executive Programme at the London Business School. He joined the Mahindra Group in 1973. He is the Chairman of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (India) Limited, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, Mahindra Consulting Engineers Limited, and Vice-Chairman of Mahindra World City Developers Limited. Mr. Nanda is on the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Mahindra Construction Company Limited, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (India) Limited, Mahindra Consulting Engineers Limited, Mahindra Infrastructure Developers Limited, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (USA) Inc, Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Limited, Mahindra World City (Maharashtra) Limited, Mahindra Water Utilities Limited, MHR Hotel Management GmbH, Mumbai Mantra Media Limited, Knowledge Township Limited, Mahindra Holdings Limited, Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Union Bank of India. Mr. Nanda is the Chairman Emeritus of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, member of the Governing Boards of the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, and of Bombay First. Mr. Nanda was Chairman of CII – Western Region during 2010-11. Mr. Nanda has been honoured with an award of “Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur” (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by the President of the French Republic, Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008.
|
Anita Arjundas
|Ms. Anita Arjundas is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director; Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Sector of the Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., since 23 June 2009. Ms. Arjundas holding Masters in Business Administration from the 1989 batch of BIM, has two decades of corporate experience across the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Information Technology (IT) and Infrastructure / Real Estate sectors. Ms. Arjundas joined the Mahindra Group in 2002 as Vice - President - Marketing for Mahindra World City, Chennai. In her capacity as Vice - President - Marketing she has lead a team that has been instrumental in bringing many Indian and international names like Infosys, BMW, Shell, B Braun, Timken, the TVS Group and Wipro to set up their campuses at Mahindra World City, Chennai. Later, as COO of Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWC, Chennai), and thereafter as COO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, she has been responsible for the development and management of the Mahindra World Cities at Chennai and Jaipur and for the residential operations of the Company in South India. In April, 2009, Ms. Arjundas was promoted as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) and has been responsible for the business of Residential, Commercial, and Special Economic Zones / Industrial Parks of the Company.
|
Jayantt Manmadkar
|
Sangeeta Prasad
|
Suhas Kulkarni
|Mr. Suhas Kulkarni, is Sr. Vice President - Legal & Company Secretary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Insurance Institute of India. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and Law from Mumbai University. He has more than two and a half decades of corporate experience encompassing Legal, Secretarial, Property Matters, General Insurance, Finance and Internal Audit streams. He has been associated with institutions from diverse industries. These include The New India Assurance Co Ltd., United Motors (I) Ltd., Hotel Leela Venture Ltd., Birla Global Finance Ltd., and Jyoti Structures Ltd. Before joining Mahindra Gesco Developers Ltd. in October 2004, he was the Group Senior GM-Legal & Secretarial with Growel Group (Grauer & Weil (I) Ltd). At Mahindra Gesco, he is the Head-Legal & Company Secretary and looks after Legal and Secretarial functions of the group of companies and subsidiaries in the sector.
|
Lokesh Gupta
|
Smeeta Neogi
|
Siddharth Bafna
|
S. Chandru
|
Lancelot Cutinha
|
Rajendra Joshi
|
Sriram Mahadevan
|
Ramesh Ranganathan
|
B. Subbaiah
|
Anish Shah
|
Ameet Hariani
|
Shailesh Haribhakti
|Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant. Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti is the Managing Partner of Haribhakti & Co., Chartered Accountants and Chairman of BDO Consulting Private Limited. He served a three year term on the Standards Advisory Council of the International Accounting Standards Board. He is a Committee Member of Futures & Options segment of National Stock Exchange of India and a Member of the SEBI Committee on Disclosures and Accounting Standards. He serves as Member of Managing Committees of ASSOCHAM and IMC, Corporate Governance Committees of ASSOCHAM and CII, and is Chairman of the Global Warming Committee of IMC. He is on the Board of Directors of several listed and private companies. Mr. Haribhakti is on the Board of companies such as Everest Kanto Cylinders Limited, Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited, Blue Star Limited, ACC Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Ambuja Cement Limited, Raymond Limited, L&T Finance Holdings Limited, Future Capital Holdings Limited, The Dhanalakshmi Bank Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, J K Paper Limited, BDO Haribhakti Consulting Private Limited, Advantage Moti India Private Limited, Quadrum Solutions Private Limited, Milestone Ecofirst Advisory Services (India) Private Limited, Planet People & Profit Consulting Private Limited, Haribhakti SME Transformation and Support Solutions Private Limited and J M Financial Asset Reconstruction Private Limited. He is alternate Director on Board of Hercules Hoists Limited and Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited. Mr. Haribhakti is on the committees of the Board mentioned hereunder.
|
Bharat Shah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Arun Nanda
|10,180,000
|
Anita Arjundas
|20,256,000
|
Jayantt Manmadkar
|--
|
Sangeeta Prasad
|7,566,000
|
Suhas Kulkarni
|--
|
Lokesh Gupta
|--
|
Smeeta Neogi
|--
|
Siddharth Bafna
|--
|
S. Chandru
|--
|
Lancelot Cutinha
|--
|
Rajendra Joshi
|--
|
Sriram Mahadevan
|--
|
Ramesh Ranganathan
|--
|
B. Subbaiah
|6,098,000
|
Anish Shah
|--
|
Ameet Hariani
|--
|
Shailesh Haribhakti
|--
|
Bharat Shah
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Arun Nanda
|0
|0
|
Anita Arjundas
|0
|0
|
Jayantt Manmadkar
|0
|0
|
Sangeeta Prasad
|0
|0
|
Suhas Kulkarni
|0
|0
|
Lokesh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Smeeta Neogi
|0
|0
|
Siddharth Bafna
|0
|0
|
S. Chandru
|0
|0
|
Lancelot Cutinha
|0
|0
|
Rajendra Joshi
|0
|0
|
Sriram Mahadevan
|0
|0
|
Ramesh Ranganathan
|0
|0
|
B. Subbaiah
|0
|0
|
Anish Shah
|0
|0
|
Ameet Hariani
|0
|0
|
Shailesh Haribhakti
|0
|0
|
Bharat Shah
|0
|0