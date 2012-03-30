Edition:
Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)

MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

44.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs44.75
Open
Rs45.00
Day's High
Rs45.00
Day's Low
Rs44.10
Volume
502,218
Avg. Vol
2,365,934
52-wk High
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Saldanha

2007 Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Harshavardhan Panigrahi

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Legal Manager

Vinay Nayak

2016 Whole-time Director

Sandra Saldanha

42 2014 Whole-time Director

Seetharama Buddharaju

2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ajay Joshi

2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Naresh Wadhwa

46 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mark Saldanha

Mr. Mark B. Saldanha is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He is a true visionary having hardcore experience on pharma industry who has not only envisioned the formation of a totally integrated company but also has taken the company on the path of success. The glory was further enhanced by obtaining Australian TGA, UK MHRA and Brazil ANVISA approvals within 2 years. His shear zeal and enthusiasm has seen company spreading its wings accross the globe. Mr. Mark Saldanha is well versed with overall management of the company and possesses hands on experience in marketing, production and finance. His business acumen, entrepreneurial zeal, organizational skills and managerial abilities has enabled company to grow leaps and bounds.

Harshavardhan Panigrahi

Vinay Nayak

Sandra Saldanha

Mrs. Sandra Saldanha is a Whole-time Director of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has a Master Degree in Arts (Sociology). Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has a vast experience in the field of Human Resource Management, Business Development, Projects and Supply Chain Management. The Company will be benefited by her expertise. Previously, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has served the Company as a Director during the period from 06th October, 2005 till 13th April, 2006. Currently, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha is a Director in Marksans Pharma (UK) Limited.

Seetharama Buddharaju

Mr. Seetharama Raju Buddharaju is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He holds B.Sc.; Diploma in Business Management; PG Diploma in Marketing & Sales Management. He has more than 35 years of experience in Sales Management, Marketing & General Administration.

Ajay Joshi

Mr. Ajay S. Joshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of marketing pharmaceutical products in international market particularly in the USA. Presently he is a Director of Spirit Pharmaceutical LLC of USA.

Naresh Wadhwa

Mr. Naresh Balwant Wadhwa is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mr. Wadhwa is a technocrat and has been instrumental in globalization using India as a platform for innovation and benefit of other emerging markets. He has worked in collaboration with Cisco’s Globalization Center and Cisco’s Engineering Organization (R&D) to develop and deploy disruptive technology and business models that were leveraged across the world. Technology intervention for inclusive growth across emerging countries is a personal passion for Mr. Wadhwa.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mark Saldanha

1,693,000

Harshavardhan Panigrahi

--

Vinay Nayak

--

Sandra Saldanha

--

Seetharama Buddharaju

--

Ajay Joshi

--

Naresh Wadhwa

--
As Of  30 Mar 2012

