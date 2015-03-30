Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)
MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
412.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Poddar
|68
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Guman Jain
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brahm Prakash
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Bagaria
|42
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Ratan Roongta
|64
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Tanuja Agarwal
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Bajrang Bajaj
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rameshwar Pareek
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kanwarjit Singh
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Suresh Poddar
|Mr. Suresh Kumar Poddar is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is a Science Graduate, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited.
|
Arun Bagaria
|Mr. Arun Kumar Bagaria is Executive Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate and did his Masters in Business Administration from University of Strathclyde Graduate Business School, UK. During his initial years as a professional, he gained sound knowledge and varied exposure in various trading and commercial activities in different companies. In the year 2007, Mr. Bagaria joined the board of Mayur Uniquoters Limited as an Executive Director.
|
Ratan Roongta
|Mr. Ratan Kumar Roongta is Additional Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is M. Com (Financial Management) and JAMB (Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance). He has handled diverse assignments in one of the banks of state bank group for three decades at Branch, Regional, Zonal & Head Office Level, he retired after the attaining the age of Superannuation on 31st October, 2008. He has specialization in the field of Corporate Advances, International Banking, Risk Focussed Audit & Inspection, Corporate Governance and information technology in the banking sector.
|
Bajrang Bajaj
|Mr. Bajrang Lal Bajaj is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. He is Co-founder and Managing Director of Dynamic Orbits (DO), is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, Fellow Company Secretary and Fellow Member of Indian Management Association. With experience in corporate finance, cross border business development, M&A & general management, he offers advisory services to Indian as well as global corporate looking for mergers/acquisitions/JVs and cross border business development. Mr. Bajrang Lai Bajaj has around 20 years of experience in various industries including automobiles, chemicals, power, textile, IT services, international business and investment banking. He has been the director of business development with Swiss MNC, Ciba Specialty Chemicals. He is active in several industry associations and a regular speaker at global and Indian events, widely covered by Indian media for his professional achievements.
|
Rameshwar Pareek
|Shri. Rameshwar Pareek is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is MA in Economics and former senior executive of Rajasthan Financial Corporation. He has over 35 years of experience in implementation of Government policies and their governance. He has industrial exposure and knowledge in varied fields like finance, accounting, auditing, corporate affairs and allied legal and taxation matters, having worked at various senior level positions in Government Departments. He is on the board of various companies including Genus Power Infrastructures Limited, Genus Electrotech Limited, Genus Prime Infra Limited, Genus Paper Products Limited, Kailash Vidyut & Ispat Limited, KG Petro Chem Limited and Virtuous Infra Limited. He is also serving as chairman and member of various committees of the board in these companies.
|
Kanwarjit Singh
|Mr. Kanwarjit Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is M.Sc. in Mathematics (Delhi) and in Fiscal studies (Bath University, UK). He is 1965 batch of IRS. His last posting was as CCIT, Rajasthan. Mr. Singh worked in a PSB for three years, as General Manager and in a PSU as Ex- Director for five years. He has conducted a number of studies with faculty members of NIPF&P. He was also the Convener of the High Powered Committee set up by the CBDTto examine direct tax issues of e-commerce. Mr. Singh worked as a tax advisor to Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India and as a lead consultants for a baseline survey on corruption in Zimbabwe & also as the project Director with NlIT at various times.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Suresh Poddar
|13,981,000
|
Guman Jain
|--
|
Brahm Prakash
|--
|
Arun Bagaria
|9,180,000
|
Ratan Roongta
|--
|
Tanuja Agarwal
|--
|
Bajrang Bajaj
|--
|
Rameshwar Pareek
|--
|
Kanwarjit Singh
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Suresh Poddar
|0
|0
|
Guman Jain
|0
|0
|
Brahm Prakash
|0
|0
|
Arun Bagaria
|0
|0
|
Ratan Roongta
|0
|0
|
Tanuja Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Bajrang Bajaj
|0
|0
|
Rameshwar Pareek
|0
|0
|
Kanwarjit Singh
|0
|0