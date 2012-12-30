Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)
MBWS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
13.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Krzysztof Trylinski
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Pascal Bazin
|58
|2013
|Director
|
Constance Benque
|2013
|Director
|
Jacques Bourbousson
|2013
|Director
|
Benoit Herault
|50
|2013
|Director
|
Christine Mondollot
|2013
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Krzysztof Trylinski
|Mr. Krzysztof Trylinski has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belvedere SA since October 5, 2011. He is a Member of the Governance Committee. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Belvedere SA from February 8, 1991. He is also Director of Marie Brizard Espana SA and Imperial Brands Inc in the United States, and Co-Manager of Domain Menada and Sobieski Spolka, both in Poland, as well as Chairman and Representative of Belverdere SA at MBRI.
|
Pascal Bazin
|
Constance Benque
|
Jacques Bourbousson
|Mr. Jacques Bourbousson has been a Director of Belvedere SA since February 11, 2013. He is a Member of the Company's Govenanance Committee.
|
Benoit Herault
|
Christine Mondollot
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Krzysztof Trylinski
|317,833
|
Pascal Bazin
|--
|
Constance Benque
|--
|
Jacques Bourbousson
|--
|
Benoit Herault
|--
|
Christine Mondollot
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Krzysztof Trylinski
|0
|0
|
Pascal Bazin
|0
|0
|
Constance Benque
|0
|0
|
Jacques Bourbousson
|0
|0
|
Benoit Herault
|0
|0
|
Christine Mondollot
|0
|0