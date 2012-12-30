Edition:
Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)

MBWS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.33 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
€13.56
Open
€13.52
Day's High
€13.55
Day's Low
€13.16
Volume
91,388
Avg. Vol
39,137
52-wk High
€18.10
52-wk Low
€12.95

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Krzysztof Trylinski

2011 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Bazin

58 2013 Director

Constance Benque

2013 Director

Jacques Bourbousson

2013 Director

Benoit Herault

50 2013 Director

Christine Mondollot

2013 Director
Biographies

Name Description

Krzysztof Trylinski

Mr. Krzysztof Trylinski has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Belvedere SA since October 5, 2011. He is a Member of the Governance Committee. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Belvedere SA from February 8, 1991. He is also Director of Marie Brizard Espana SA and Imperial Brands Inc in the United States, and Co-Manager of Domain Menada and Sobieski Spolka, both in Poland, as well as Chairman and Representative of Belverdere SA at MBRI.

Pascal Bazin

Constance Benque

Jacques Bourbousson

Mr. Jacques Bourbousson has been a Director of Belvedere SA since February 11, 2013. He is a Member of the Company's Govenanance Committee.

Benoit Herault

Christine Mondollot

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Krzysztof Trylinski

317,833

Pascal Bazin

--

Constance Benque

--

Jacques Bourbousson

--

Benoit Herault

--

Christine Mondollot

--
As Of  30 Dec 2012

