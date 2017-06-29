McBride PLC (MCB.L)

Name Description

John Coleman Mr. John Coleman is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, since 1 July 2016. John brings considerable experience holding office as a Non-Executive Director in various companies across multiple market sectors, including retail and construction. He was Senior Independent Director whilst at Travis Perkins between 2005 and 2014 and was Chairman of Aga Rangemaster Group plc between 2008 and 2015. John has also had significant executive experience in the retail sector, having been CEO of House of Fraser and CEO of Texas Homecare, a part of Ladbrokes plc. Prior to this he was a member of the senior management team at the Burton Group, holding managing director roles for a number of its fashion chains. He is Chairman of Bonmarché Holdings plc and private company Barchester Healthcare Ltd.

Rik De Vos Mr. Rik De Vos is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He has over 27 years’ experience working within the chemical and manufacturing sectors, providing technical products to a wide variety of international markets, customers and consumers. He also brings extensive general management experience internationally as well as having proven success in completing several strategic turnaround projects where businesses have been restored to profitable growth. Rik was previously Global General Manager for the Flexible Foam division of Recticel, the quoted Belgian company. Prior to this, his career has included roles with ICI, Huntsman, Rohm & Haas and BorsodChem.

Christopher Smith Mr. Christopher (Chris) Ian Charles Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is a chartered accountant and has more than 25 years’ experience working in manufacturing businesses in highly competitive industries across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific. From 2008 to 2014, Chris was Group Finance Director at API Group plc, the AIM-listed specialty metallic film, foil and laminates producer. Other previous roles have included Scapa plc, where he was Finance and IT Director for Europe & Asia and also a number of senior finance roles at Courtaulds plc, where he gained extensive international experience, including overseas positions based in Germany and Hong Kong.

Carole Barnet Ms. Carole Ann Barnet is no longer Company Secretary of McBride plc., effective January 2018. She joined McBride in 1981. She has held the role of Company Secretary of the UK subsidiary companies since 1988 and became Company Secretary of Robert McBride Ltd in 1996. She was appointed Company Secretary of McBride plc in 2010, having held the position of Deputy Company Secretary since 2002. Carole has a degree in German and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Neil Harrington Mr. Neil S. Harrington is Non-Executive Independent Director of McBride Plc. since 4 January 2012. He is a chartered accountant, brings a strong financial background as a highly experienced Executive Finance Director. In particular his wealth of knowledge, understanding and awareness of investment and banking facilities is invaluable. Neil has held senior finance roles in a number of global listed companies, including ASDA/Walmart Stores Inc., Barclays Bank plc, French Connection Group plc and, more recently, Group Finance Director at Mothercare Plc. Neil’s financial background and expertise leave him eminently suitable to hold the role of Audit Committee Chair. He is Chief Financial Officer of Cath Kidston Limited.