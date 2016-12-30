McDonald's Corp (MCD.N)

Name Description

Enrique Hernandez Mr. Enrique Hernandez, Jr., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of McDonald’s Corporation, His current directorships includes Chevron Corporation, Nordstrom, Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company. His career highlights includes Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc., a provider of high-end security and facility support services to government, utilities and industrial customers: President and Chief Executive Officer (1986–Present), Nordstrom, Inc., Non-executive Chairman (2006–Present). Mr. Hernandez is the chief executive officer of a global security company and has been a director of several public companies in various industries. He has knowledge of strategy and business development, corporate governance, finance, risk assessment, and leadership development and succession planning. Mr. Hernandez is the chief executive officer of a global security company. He also has experience as a non-executive chairman of a large retailer.

Stephen Easterbrook Mr. Stephen Easterbrook is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of a company. Mr. Easterbrook was also elected a Director of the Company effective March 2015. From May 2014 through February 2015, Mr. Easterbrook served as Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Global Chief Brand Officer. From June 2013 through April 2014, Mr. Easterbrook served as Corporate Executive Vice President and Global Chief Brand Officer. From September 2012 through May 2013, Mr. Easterbrook served as the Chief Executive Officer of Wagamama Limited, a pan-Asian restaurant chain, and from September 2011 to September 2012, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of PizzaExpress Limited, an Italian restaurant brand. From December 2010 to September 2011, he held the position of President, McDonald’s Europe. Prior to that, Mr. Easterbrook served in a number of roles with the Company. Except for the period he was with PizzaExpress and Wagamama, Mr. Easterbrook has served the Company for 23 years.

David Fairhurst Mr. David Ogden Fairhurst is Corporate Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer of the Company. Mr. Fairhurst served as Corporate Senior Vice President, International Human Resources and Strategy from April 2015 to September 2015. Prior to that time, he served as Europe Vice President - Chief People Officer from January 2011 to March 2015. Mr. Fairhurst has served the Company for 11 years.

Kevin Ozan Mr. Kevin M. Ozan is Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company .He has held since March 2015. From February 2008 through February 2015, Mr. Ozan served as Corporate Senior Vice President - Controller. Mr. Ozan has served the Company for 19 years.

Ian Borden Mr. Ian Frederick Borden is President - Foundational Markets of the Company, a position he has held since July 2015. From January 2014 through June 2015, Mr. Borden served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - McDonald’s Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Prior to that time, Mr. Borden served as Regional Vice President of Europe’s East Division from April 2011 to December 2013 and as Managing Director - McDonald’s Ukraine from December 2007 to December 2013. He has served the Company for 22 years.

Joseph Erlinger Mr. Joseph M. Erlinger is President - High Growth Markets of the Company. Prior to that, Mr. Erlinger served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - High Growth Markets from March 2015 to January 2017 (serving in dual roles from September 2016 through January 2017), as Managing Director of McDonald’s Korea from April 2013 to January 2016 (serving in dual roles from March 2015 through January 2016), and US Vice President - GM for the Indianapolis region from December 2010 to March 2013. He has served the Company for 15 years.

Robert Gibbs Mr. Robert Gibbs is Corporate Executive Vice President - Corporate Relations and Chief Communications Officer of the company. Mr. Gibbs joined the Company from The Incite Agency, a strategic communications advisory firm that he co-founded in 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Gibbs held several senior advisory roles in the White House, serving as the White House Press Secretary beginning in 2009, then as Senior Advisor in the 2012 re-election campaign.

Douglas Goare Mr. Douglas M. Goare is President, International Lead Markets and Chief Restaurant Officer, a position he has held since July 2015. From October 2011 through June 2015, Mr. Goare served as President, McDonald’s Europe. Prior to that time, Mr. Goare served as Corporate Executive Vice President of Supply Chain and Development from February 2011 through September 2011. In addition, Mr. Goare assumed responsibility for Development in December 2010 and served as Corporate Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Development through January 2011. Mr. Goare has served the Company for 38 years.

Christopher Kempczinski Mr. Christopher J. (Chris) Kempczinski has been appointed as President, McDonald’s USA of the Company., effective Jan. 1, 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Kempczinski served as Corporate Executive Vice President - Strategy, Business Development and Innovation, from October 2015 through December 2016. Mr. Kempczinski joined the Company from Kraft Heinz, a manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Growth Initiatives and President of Kraft International from December 2014 to September 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Kempczinski served as President of Kraft Canada from July 2012 through December 2014 and as Senior Vice President - U.S. Grocery from December 2008 to July 2012.

James Sappington Mr. James R. Sappington is Corporate Executive Vice President, Operations, Digital and Technology Systems, a position he has held since March 2015. From January 2013 through February 2015, Mr. Sappington served as Corporate Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer. Prior to that time, Mr. Sappington served as U.S. Vice President - General Manager for the Northwest Region from September 2010 to December 2012. Mr. Sappington has been with the Company for 29 years.

Silvia Lagnado Ms. Silvia Lagnado is Corporate Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Ms. Lagnado served as Chief Marketing Officer of Bacardi Limited, a spirits company, from September 2010 to October 2012. Prior to that, Ms. Lagnado served more than twenty years in positions of increased responsibility at Unilever.

Jerome Krulewitch Mr. Jerome N. Krulewitch is Corporate Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Krulewitch is currently the Corporate Senior Vice President - Chief Counsel, Global Operations, a position he has held since 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Krulewitch was Corporate Senior Vice President - General Counsel, The Americas from 2010 to 2011. Mr. Krulewitch has served the Company for 15 years.

Gloria Santona Ms. Gloria Santona is Corporate Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company, a position she has held since July 2003. Ms. Santona has been with the Company for 39 years and will retire effective March 3, 2017.

Catherine Hoovel Ms. Catherine A. Hoovel is Corporate Vice President - Chief Accounting Officer, a position she has held since October 2016. Ms. Hoovel served as Controller for the McDonald's restaurants owned and operated by McDonald's USA from April 2014 to September 2016. Prior to that time, Ms. Hoovel served as a Senior Director of Finance from February 2012 to April 2014 and was a Divisional Director from August 2010 to February 2012. Ms. Hoovel has served the Company for 21 years.

Lloyd Dean Mr. Lloyd H. Dean is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dean has led significant strategic, operational and financial transformations, which enables him to contribute an important perspective to the Board’s discussion of opportunities and challenges in a constantly changing business environment. We also benefit from Mr. Dean’s finance, systems operations, service quality and human resources expertise. Mr. Dean Former public company directorships (within past five years) are Navigant Consulting, Inc.; Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and Premier, Inc.

Robert Eckert Mr. Robert A. Eckert is an Independent Director of McDonald’s Corporation. He is currently serving as an director of Amgen Inc. and also serving as member of the board of Levi Strauss & Co. His other current directorships Amgen Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. His former directorships (within past five years): Mattel, Inc. His career highlights includes Mattel, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and marketer of toy products : Chairman of the Board (2000–2012), Chief Executive Officer (2000–2011).

Margaret Georgiadis Ms. Margaret Georgiadis is an Director of the company., effective March 1, 2015. Ms. Georgiadis is President of Americas at Google, where she leads the company's businesses in North America and Latin America. “As we head into 2015, Margo brings unique capabilities and additional dimensions to our Board,” said Andrew McKenna, McDonald’s Chairman of the Board. “We’re pleased to welcome her and look forward to the insights she will bring as a Director.” Prior to her current role, Georgiadis held senior level positions at Groupon, Discover Financial Services, and McKinsey and Company. Georgiadis has extensive knowledge of technology, marketing, consumer insights, strategy and business development, and risk assessment. Georgiadis has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She also serves on a number of nonprofit boards.

Jeanne Jackson Ms. Jeanne P. Jackson is an Independent Director of McDonald’s Corporation, since September 29, 1999. Ms. Jackson's current directorships is at Kraft Foods Group, Inc. Her former directorships (within past five years): Harrah’s Entertainment, Inc., Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc., NIKE, Inc. and Nordstrom, Inc. Her career highlights includes NIKE, Inc., a designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, equipment and accessories, President, Direct to Consumer (2009–Present). MSP Capital, a private investment company, Chief Executive Officer (2002–2009). She has knowledge of product development, strategy and business development, leadership development and succession planning, finance, and marketing and consumer insights. Ms. Jackson is a senior executive for a major consumer retailer.

Richard Lenny Mr. Richard H. Lenny is an Independent Director of McDonald’s Corporation, since September 12, 2005. Mr. Lenny's other current directorships ConAgra Foods, Inc. and Discover Financial Services. His career highlights includes Friedman, Fleischer & Lowe, LLC, a private equity firm, Operating partner (2011–Present). The Hershey Company, a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of candy, snacks and candy-related grocery products, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (2001–2007). He has knowledge of strategy and business development, finance, marketing and consumer insights, supply chain management and distribution, risk assessment and sustainability. Mr. Lenny has experience as a chief executive officer for a global retail food company that is a major consumer brand.

John Mulligan Mr. John J. Mulligan is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Mulligan Career highlights are Target Corporation, a general merchandise retailer; Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (2015 - Present) ; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2012 - 2015) ;Senior Vice President, Treasury, Accounting and Operations (2010 - 2012). Mr. Mulligan’s experience as a senior executive for a major consumer retailer has provided him with extensive experience in finance, supply chain, operations and properties. In addition, his experience in digital and technology issues, including cyber-security risk, is an important asset as the Board considers these topics and their potential impact on the Company. In addition, Mr. Mulligan’s qualifications as an “audit committee financial expert” is an important attribute as Chair of our Audit & Finance Committee.

Sheila Penrose Ms. Sheila A. Penrose is an Independent Director of McDonald’s Corp., since May 25, 2006. Ms. Penrose's other current directorships Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Her career highlights includes Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a global real estate services and investment management firm, Non-executive Chairman (2005–Present). Penrose Group, a provider of strategic advisory services on financial and organizational strategies, President (2000–2007). Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, Executive Advisor (2001–2008). She has knowledge of strategy and business development, finance, risk assessment, real estate, leadership development and succession planning and sustainability. Ms. Penrose has experience as a senior executive of a large investment services and banking company, as executive advisor and as a non-executive chairman of a large, global real estate company and investment management firm.

John Rogers Mr. John W. Rogers, Jr., is an Independent Director of McDonald’s Corporation, since 2003. Mr. Rogers is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ariel Investments, LLC, a privately held institutional money management firm that he founded in 1983. Mr. Rogers currently serves as a director of Ariel Investment Trust and Exelon Corporation. In the last five years, he also served as a director of Aon Corporation and Commonwealth Edison Company.Mr. Rogers is the chief executive officer of an institutional money management firm.