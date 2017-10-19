Edition:
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,095.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.90 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,112.50
Open
Rs1,113.95
Day's High
Rs1,120.00
Day's Low
Rs1,081.20
Volume
69,988
Avg. Vol
279,812
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Saurabh Chandra

2016 Chairman of the Governing Board

Praveen Singhal

62 2017 President

Mrugank Paranjape

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Sanjay Wadhwa

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Ramalingam M.

2014 Senior Vice President - Market Operations

Raghavendra Prasad

2014 Senior Vice President - Legal

J. Ram

2011 Senior Vice President - Membership and Inspection

P. Kaladharan

2011 Chief Technology Officer

Rajendra Gogate

2014 Vice President - Administration

Narendra Ahlawat

2016 Chief Regulatory Officer

Rakesh Ebrahimpurkar

2013 Head-HR

Nilanjan Ghosh

2014 Chief Economist

Sumesh Parasrampuria

39 2011 Director - Business Development

Ashwin Patel

2017 Company Secretary

Shankar Aggarwal

2017 Director

Amit Goela

2015 Director

Madhu Jayakumar

2015 Director

Padma Raghunathan

2015 Director

Hemang Raja

2016 Shareholder Director

Govinda Marapalli

2015 Independent Director

S. Mitra

66 2015 Independent Director

Arun Nanda

2015 Independent Director

R. Amalorpavanathan

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of NABARD

G. Ananthraman

70 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of FMC

Dinesh Mehrotra

63 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of FMC
Biographies

Name Description

Saurabh Chandra

Praveen Singhal

Mrugank Paranjape

Sanjay Wadhwa

Sanjay Wadhwa

Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost and Works Account, Company Secretary and Chartered Financial Analyst. Of his total experience of 19 years, he has spent 15 years in financial services industry.

Ramalingam M.

Raghavendra Prasad

J. Ram

P. Kaladharan

Rajendra Gogate

Narendra Ahlawat

Rakesh Ebrahimpurkar

Nilanjan Ghosh

Sumesh Parasrampuria

Ashwin Patel

Shankar Aggarwal

Shankar Aggarwal

Mr. Shankar Aggarwal serves as Public Interest Director of the Company. Mr. Aggarwal is an M. Tech (Computer Tech) and excels in the fields of Public Service, Administration and Information Technology. He has held various positions in departments of the Govt. of India and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and has been awarded Life Time Achievement Award by ITT, Roorkee.

Amit Goela

Madhu Jayakumar

Padma Raghunathan

Hemang Raja

Govinda Marapalli

S. Mitra

Arun Nanda

R. Amalorpavanathan

G. Ananthraman

Dinesh Mehrotra

Dinesh Mehrotra

Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of FMC of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., effective July 12, 2013 He is an Ex-Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Insider Trading

