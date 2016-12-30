Microgen PLC (MCGN.L)
MCGN.L on London Stock Exchange
400.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-35.50 (-8.15%)
Prev Close
435.50
Open
434.50
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
94,906
Avg. Vol
228,676
52-wk High
516.18
52-wk Low
173.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ivan Martin
|61
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Wood
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Baines
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Microgen Financial Systems, Executive Director
|
Tom Crawford
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Aptitude Software, Executive Director
|
Mark Heather
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Barbara Moorhouse
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Peter Whiting
|2016
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ivan Martin
|Mr. Ivan Martin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2016 and assumed the role of Non-Executive Chairman on 4 March 2016. Ivan is also Non-Executive Chairman of FDM Group (Holdings) plc and in August 2016 became Non-Executive Chairman of Church Topco Limited, trading as Xceptor (a London-based international software business backed by CBPE Capital).
|
Philip Wood
|Mr. Philip Basil Wood is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Microgen Plc. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer on 2 January 2007. A Chartered Accountant, Philip spent seven years with AttentiV Systems Group plc and its group companies during which time he as Group Finance Director oversaw the group’s flotation in 2004 and subsequent acquisition in 2005 by Tieto Corporation.
|
Simon Baines
|Mr. Simon Baines is Chief Executive Officer - Microgen Financial Systems, Executive Director of Microgen PLC. He was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2016 having joined Microgen in 2010 to lead the Microgen Financial Systems business. Prior to joining Microgen Simon worked in private equity covering financial services technology companies.
|
Tom Crawford
|Mr. Tom Crawford is Chief Executive Officer - Aptitude Software, Executive Director of Microgen PLC. He was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2016 having joined the Group in 2003 as a Divisional Managing Director. Tom was appointed Senior Vice President of Aptitude Software in 2010 to expand its North American operations before being promoted to President in 2014 to lead the Aptitude Software business globally, a role that divides his time between Boston and London.
|
Mark Heather
|Mr. Mark Heather is Company Secretary of the company since 22 August 2016. He is a Solicitor of England and Wales.
|
Barbara Moorhouse
|Ms. Barbara Moorhouse is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has over 25 years of senior UK and international management experience in both operating and financial roles. She has spent the major part of her career in the private sector, including holding Chief Finance Officer positions with the listed international software companies Kewill Systems plc and Scala Solutions NV. Her recent executive roles have included Chief Operating Officer of Westminster City Council, Director General at the Ministry of Justice and subsequently at the Department for Transport. Barbara is currently a non-executive director of IDOX plc, Agility Trains and the Lending Standards Board. She is a former chair of OPM Group. Barbara is also a Trustee and Chair of Audit Committee at Guys and St Thomas' Charity.
|
Peter Whiting
|Mr. Peter Frederick Whiting is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Microgen PLC. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 2 February 2012 and assumed the role of Remuneration Committee Chair and Senior Independent Non- Executive Director following the Company’s 2016 Annual General Meeting. Peter has over twenty years’ experience as an investment analyst, specialising in the software and IT services sector. He joined UBS in 2000, led the UK small and mid-cap research team and was Chief Operating Officer of UBS European Equity Research from 2007 to 2011. Peter is currently a Non-Executive Director of FDM Group (Holdings) plc and MBA Polymers Inc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ivan Martin
|125,000
|
Philip Wood
|1,197,150
|
Simon Baines
|1,141,650
|
Tom Crawford
|1,269,110
|
Mark Heather
|--
|
Barbara Moorhouse
|--
|
Peter Whiting
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ivan Martin
|0
|0
|
Philip Wood
|0
|0
|
Simon Baines
|0
|0
|
Tom Crawford
|0
|0
|
Mark Heather
|0
|0
|
Barbara Moorhouse
|0
|0
|
Peter Whiting
|0
|0