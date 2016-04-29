Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

Name Description

Kevin Loosemore Mr. Kevin Loosemore is Executive Chairman of the Board of Micro Focus International plc, since April 14, 2011. Kevin was previously non-executive Chairman of Morse plc, a non-executive director of Nationwide Building Society and a non-executive director of the Big Food Group plc. His most recent executive roles were as Chief Operating Officer of Cable & Wireless plc, President of Motorola Europe, Middle East and Africa, and before that, he was Chief Executive of IBM UK Limited. Kevin was appointed non-executive Chairman of the Company in 2005 and Executive Chairman in April 2011. He has a degree in politics and economics from Oxford University.

Mike Phillips Mr. Mike S. Phillips is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Micro Focus International plc .Mike joined Micro Focus on 7 September 2010 and was previously Chief Executive Officer at Morse plc, following his initial role as Group Finance Director. Mike left Morse plc in July 2010 following the turnaround and successful corporate sale to 2e2 in June 2010. From 1998 to 2007, Mike was Group Finance Director at Microgen plc and played a lead role in the transformation of the Company to an international software and services business with sustainable and profitable growth. Earlier roles include seven years’ corporate finance work at Smith & Williamson, as well as two years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he led the UK technology team, reporting to the global Head of Corporate Finance for the Technology Sector. Mike began his career at Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co (now KPMG).

Nils Brauckmann Mr. Nils Brauckmann is Chief Executive Officer - SUSE, Director of the Company, since 1 February 2016. Nils is Chief Executive Officer of SUSE which he has led since May 2011. Prior to this, Nils gained more than 20 years of management and leadership experience in the IT industry, serving in crossfunctional and international management positions in companies such as WRQ (acquired by TAG in 2004), Novell, and Siemens Nixdorf, where he started his technology career.

Stephen Murdoch Mr. Stephen Murdoch has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Micro Focus International plc, effective 15th May 2017. Stephen has held senior executive positions in general management, sales and strategy with IBM and Dell. Most recently, he was the General Manager of Europe, Middle East & Africa for Dell’s Public Sector and Large Commercial Enterprise business unit. Stephen joined Micro Focus on 5 November 2012 and previously served as a director from 16 April 2014 before stepping down on 20 November 2014 to assist with the balance between independent and nonindependent directors following the acquisition of TAG.

Richard Atkins Mr. Richard Atkins is Non-Executive Director of Micro Focus International plc. He is currently a non-executive director of Aon UK Limited and Chairman of Acora Limited, Entanet International Limited and Miles 33 Limited. He was previously a non-executive director at Compel plc, Morse plc, Global Crossing (UK) Telecommunications Ltd, Global Crossing (UK) Finance plc and Message Labs Ltd. He was previously non-executive Chairman of TripleArc plc, Easynet and 7city. He has spent the majority of his career within the IT industry, most recently at IBM Global Services, where he held a number of senior general management positions. Richard qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young.

Lawton Fitt Ms. Lawton Wehle Fitt is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Lawton currently serves on the boards of Ciena Corporation, The Progressive Corporation and The Carlyle Group. She was previously a non-executive director at ARM plc and Thomson Reuters. Lawton worked at Goldman Sachs & Co. for over 23 years, with roles in the bank's investment banking, equities and asset management divisions. Lawton graduated from Brown University and has an MBA from the Darden School of the University of Virginia.

John Schultz Mr. John F. Schultz, J.D. has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15th May 2017. He is Executive President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for HPE. He held the same role at HP, prior to the company's separation into two companies, HPE and HP Inc. John, who is a US citizen, joined HP in 2008 as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Investigations and Global Functions, managing all major litigation filed against the company globally. Before joining HP, John was a partner in the litigation practice of Morgan Lewis focusing on complex litigation. He also worked at Drinker Biddle & Reath for 14 years, where he specialized in commercial and product liability litigation. John holds a bachelor's degree from Albright College and a J.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. John is a current director of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Portland, Oregon.

Amanda Brown Ms. Amanda Brown is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Brown is Group Human Resources Director of Hiscox Ltd. Prior to this Amanda worked for Mars, PepsiCo and Whitbread in senior human resources roles in Europe and internationally. Previous roles include Compensation and Benefits Director for PepsiCo’s restaurants division in Europe and Africa; Group Compensation and Benefits Director for hotel and restaurant company, Whitbread; and, Human Resources Director for Marriott Hotels in the UK. Amanda began her career at Mars Confectionery where she joined as an English graduate from Reading University.

Darren Roos Mr. Darren Roos has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15th May 2017. He is a technology leader who has spent nearly 20 years building businesses worldwide. Darren, who is South African, spent 9 years with Software AG and served on its board. Over the past 3 years with SAP he has been responsible for the SAP Northern European business. Darren is currently the President of SAP's S/4HANA ERP Cloud business, where he guides SAP's customers on their journey to innovation through digital transformation.

Silke Scheiber Ms. Silke Christina Scheiber has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15th May 2017. She was an investment professional at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Partners LLP, London, UK from July 1999 and became member in 2012. She retired from KKR in 2015. Prior to KKR, Silke worked at Goldman, Sachs & Company oHG, Frankfurt, Germany from 1996 to 1999. Silke, who is Austrian, graduated from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. During the past five years Silke was a former director of Kion Group AG, Germany and WMF AG, Germany and is a current director of CNH Industrial N.V., the Netherlands.