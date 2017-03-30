Mediclinic International PLC (MEIJ.J)

Name Description

Edwin Hertzog Dr. Edwin Hertzog, Ph.D., has served as Non-Executive Chairman of Mediclinic International Plc since February 15, 2016. He was appointed as the Non-executive Chairman of the Company on 15 February 2016 upon the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to the combination, he served as a director of Mediclinic International Limited since 1983 and as the Chairman since 1992. As a specialist anaesthetist, he was commissioned by the then Rembrandt group (now Remgro) in 1983 to undertake a feasibility study on the establishment of a private hospital group, and three years later, in 1986, Mediclinic International Limited (then Mediclinic Corporation Limited) was listed on the JSE. He was appointed as the first Managing Director of Mediclinic International Limited upon its establishment in 1983. He served as executive Chairman of the company from 1992 until August 2012 when he retired from his executive role, but remained on the Board as non-executive Chairman. He also serves as the non-executive Deputy Chairman of Remgro and is a past non-executive director of the Distell, Total (SA) and Trans Hex groups; and is also a past Chairman of the Hospital Association of South Africa as well as the Council of Stellenbosch University. He holds M.B.Ch.B.; M.Med.; F.F.A. (SA); and Ph.D. (honoris causa). He is Chairman of the Clinical Performance and Sustainability Committee of the Company.

Danie Meintjes Mr. Danie Meintjes started serving as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc on February 15, 2016 and resigned from these positions as of July 31, 2018. He joined the group in 1985 as the Hospital Manager of Mediclinic Sandton. He became a member of Mediclinic International Limited's Executive Committee in 1995 and a director in 1996. Seconded to the company's operations in Dubai in 2006 and appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East in 2007, he was named Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic International Limited in 2010. Following its combination with Al Noor Hospitals Group plc, Mr Meintjes became Chief Executive Officer of the enlarged group in February 2016. He is Member of the Clinical Performance and Sustainability Committee of the Company.

Petrus Myburgh Mr. Petrus Jurgens Myburgh serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc since August 1, 2016. Prior to joining the Mediclinic Group, he worked at The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited as Executive Vice President of Investment Banking; and, since 2014, at Datatec Limited, an international information and communications technology group, which operates in over 60 countries, where he served as the Chief Financial Officer. He holds an Honours degree in Accounting from the University of Johannesburg (B.Comm. (Hons)); and is a qualified Chartered Accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

David Hadley Mr. David Hadley is Chief Executive Officer, Mediclinic Middle East of the Company. David Hadley joined the Mediclinic Group in 1993, and worked in a variety of administrative roles in human resources, fi nance, operations and hospital management before being seconded to Dubai in 2007 to oversee the opening of Mediclinic City Hospital. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Offi cer of Mediclinic Middle East in 2009 and has also served as a member of Mediclinic’s Executive Committee since 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of South Africa and a Master in Business Administration (with distinction) from the University of Liverpool.

Koert Pretorius Mr. Koert Pretorius is Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa of the Company. Koert Pretorius joined the Group in 1998 as the regional manager of the central region of Mediclinic’s operations in South Africa, after which he was appointed as the Chief Operating Offi cer of the Mediclinic Group in 2003. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Offi cer of Mediclinic Southern Africa in 2008 and also served as a director of Mediclinic International Limited in 2006 up to the combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. He holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting Science from the University of the Free State (B.Compt.); and a Master of Business Leadership degree from the University of South Africa (MBL).

Ole Wiesinger Dr. Ole Wiesinger is Chief Executive Officer of Hirslanden of the Company. Dr Ole Wiesinger joined the Hirslanden group in 2004 as the Hospital Manager of Klinik Hirslanden. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Hirslanden group and also served as a director of Mediclinic International Limited from 2008 up to the combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to joining Hirslanden, he served in various management positions of the MGS Euromed Group in Germany from 1995 and was appointed as the Chief Executive Offi cer of MGS Euromed Group from 2003 to 2004. He holds a doctorate in medicine from the University of Erlangen, Germany (Ph.D.); and a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics from the European Business School, Germany.

Dirk Le Roux Dr. Dirk Le Roux serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. Dr Dirk le Roux joined Mediclinic in August 2014 as the Group ICT Executive. Prior to joining Mediclinic, he served in various managerial roles including as Managing Director of ThinkWorx Consulting, Chief Information Offi cer at Media24, General Manager for IT Strategy and Risk at Absa Bank Limited, as well as the Head of IT at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.: He holds a D.Com. (Informatics) degree from the University of Pretoria; a Masters in Business Administration (cum laude); a Postgraduate Diploma in Data Metrics; and a Bachelor in Civil Engineering.

Gert Hattingh Mr. Gert Hattingh serves as Chief Corporate Services Officer of the Company. Gert Hattingh joined the Mediclinic Group in 1991 as group accountant. He served in various management positions in the Mediclinic Group and was appointed as the Company Secretary in 2010 and Group Services Executive in 2011. Subsequent to the combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited in February 2016, he no longer serves as the Company Secretary, but holds the position of Chief Corporate Services Officer. He holds an Honours degree in Accountancy from the University of Stellenbosch (B.Acc. (Hons)); completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School; and is also a qualifi ed Chartered Accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Ronnie Van der Merwe Dr. Ronnie Van der Merwe is Chief Clinical Officer of the Company. Dr Ronnie van der Merwe is a specialist anaesthetist who worked in the medical insurance industry before joining the Group in 1999 as Clinical Manager. He established the Clinical Information, Advanced Analytics, Health Information Management and Clinical Services functions at Mediclinic, and is currently appointed as the Mediclinic Group’s Chief Clinical Offi cer since 2007. He was appointed as a director of Mediclinic International Limited in 2010 up to the combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. He holds a medical degree from the University of Stellenbosch (M.B.Ch.B.); a diploma in anaesthetics from the College of Anaesthetists of South Africa (DA (SA)); the Fellowship of the College of Anaesthetists of South Africa (F.C.A. (SA)); and completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Jannie Durand Mr. Jannie Jonathan (Jan) Durand serves as Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 15 February 2016 upon the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to the combination, he served as a non-executive director of Mediclinic International Limited since 2012. Joining the Rembrandt group in 1996, he was appointed as the Chief Executive Offi cer of Remgro Limited in 2012, which company holds a 44.56% interest in the Company. In his current role, with more than 20 years’ experience in the investment industry, he acts as a non-executive director of various companies, including Distell Group Limited, FirstRand Limited, Grindrod Limited, RCL Foods Limited and RMI Holdings Limited. He holds an Honours degree in Accountancy from the University of Stellenbosch (B.Acc. (Hons); a Masters of Philosophy in Management Studies from Oxford University (M.Phil. (Management Studies)); and is also a qualifi ed Chartered Accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Alan Grieve Mr. Alan Grieve serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 15 February 2016 upon the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to the combination, he served as an independent non-executive director of Mediclinic International Limited since 2012. Mr Grieve is a nonexecutive director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., having served as Chief Executive Offi cer of the company from 2012 to 2014 and Chief Financial Offi cer from 2008 to 2011. He is a former Director of Corporate Aff airs of Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A. Prior to joining the Richemont group in 1986, he worked with Price Waterhouse & Co (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) and Arthur Young (now Ernst & Young). He holds an Honours degree in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University (B.A. (Hons)); and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Felicity Harvey Dr. Felicity A. H. Harvey, CBE, has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc since October 3, 2017. She has also served as Member of the Clinical Performance and Sustainability Committee of the Company since October 3, 2017. Dr. Harvey is a visiting professor at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London; a non-executive director of Guy´s and St Thomas´ NHS Foundation Trust, London; a trustee of Royal Trinity Hospice, London; a member of the United Nations´ Secretary General´s Global Health Crises Task Force; and a member of the WHO Independent Oversight & Advisory Committee for Health Emergencies. Previously, she was Director-General of Public and International Health at the UK Department of Health; Director of the UK Prime Minister´s Delivery Unit; Head of the Medicines, Pharmacy and Industry Group at the Department of Health; Director of Prison Health at Her Majesty´s Prison Service; Head of Quality Management at NHS Executive; and Private Secretary to the Chief Medical Officer. Dr Harvey qualified in medicine in 1980, is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health. She has an international MBA from Henley Management College, and gained further qualifications in clinical microbiology.

Seamus Declan Keating Mr. Seamus Declan Keating serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc since February 15, 2016. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) on 5 June 2013 and continues to serve as a director of the Company following the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited in February 2016. He has over 20 years’ experience in the global technology sector in both fi nance and operational roles and was a main board director of Logica plc from 2002 until April 2012 having joined Logica as Group Finance Director in 1999. He was Chief Financial Offi cer of Logica plc from 2002 until 2010 when he became Chief Operating Offi cer and head of its Benelux operations. Prior to his role at Logica plc, he worked for the Olivetti Group from 1989 until 1999 in senior fi nance roles in the UK and Italy. Mr Keating was non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Mouchel plc from November 2010 to September 2012. He is currently Chairman of First Derivatives plc and a non-executive director of BGL Group Limited. He has been chairman of Mi-pay Group plc since April 2014. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Robert Leu Prof. Dr. Robert Leu has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc since February 15, 2016. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 15 February 2016 upon the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to the combination, he served as an independent non-executive director of Mediclinic International Limited since 2010. He is professor emeritus of the University of Bern in Switzerland. Complementary to his academic career as full professor in economics at the Universities of St. Gallen and Bern, he has acted as economic adviser to executive and legislative bodies on all policy levels in Switzerland and to international institutions, in particular to the WHO, the OECD and the World Bank. He is a director of Visana AG since 2009 and serves as the Vice-President of the company since 2014, President of the Alliance for a Free Health Care System in Switzerland since 2013, and a director of MG Integrated Care Holding AG in Switzerland since April 2017. He was a prior director of Hirslanden AG and past President of Arcovita AG. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics; and a Doctorate in Economics (Ph.D.), both from the University of Basel. He is Member of the Clinical Performance and Sustainability Committee of the Company.

Nandi Mandela Ms. Nandi Mandela has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc since February 15, 2016. She was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 15 February 2016 upon the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to the combination, she served as an independent non-executive director of Mediclinic International Limited since 2012. She is a director of Linda Masinga & Associates, a town planning and consultancy firm since 2003. Prior to that, she was employed by the Tongaat-Hulett Group from 1992 to 1997, before joining BP where she worked in various sales and public affairs positions from 1997 to 2003. She holds a Bachelors degree in Social Science from the University of Cape Town (B.Soc.Sc.); completed the Associate in Management program at the University of Cape Town; and obtained a Certificate in Strategic Management from the New York New School University. She is Member of the Clinical Performance and Sustainability Committee of the Company.

Trevor Petersen Mr. Trevor David Petersen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International Plc. Trevor Petersen was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 15 February 2016 upon the successful combination of the businesses of the Company (then Al Noor Hospitals Group plc) and Mediclinic International Limited. Prior to the combination, he served as an independent nonexecutive director of Mediclinic International Limited since 2012. In 1996, he resigned from the University of Cape Town (“UCT”) to take up a partnership in the merged fi rm of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. He served as a partner of the national fi rm from 1997 to 2009 and served as the Partner-in-Charge of Cape Town and as Chairman of the Western Cape Region. Mr Petersen currently serves as the Chairman of the Finance Committee of UCT. He is an independent non-executive director on the boards of Petmin Ltd and Media24 (Pty) Ltd (a subsidiary of Naspers Ltd) and is currently the Managing Trustee of the Woodside Village Trust. Trevor has served professional membership associations such as the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and was elected the Chairman of the national body in 2006 and 2007. He holds an Honours degree in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town (B.Comm (Hons)); and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.